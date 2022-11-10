What Is The Mystical Heirloom Used For In God Of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, Mystical Heirloom is a relic used to awaken four Troll statues found in the game. After equipping the Mystical Heirloom, you can challenge the awakened trolls into a fight.

Defeating the Trolls will get you Slumbering Stones that you will use for crafting a secret armor set called Steinbjorn. This guide will cover everything you need to know about how to get your hands on the mystical heirloom in GoW Ragnarok and how to find the troll statues.

How to get Mystical Heirloom in God of War Ragnarok

Reach main quest number 10, called the Forging Destiny, to get the Draupnir Spear. Afterward, get southwest of Tyr’s Temple to reach the Lost Treasury.

There you will find an Ice crag with steam blowing out. Hit the spot from where the air is coming out with the Draupnir Spear to destroy it.

Enter the hidden area behind it, and you will find the Mystical Heirloom on the ground. Now all you have to do is look for the Troll’s Statues.

Finding all the statues and defeating them will allow players to gather Slumbering Stones which are needed to craft the Steinbjorn armor.

GoW Ragnarok trolls statues locations

Blodugr Steinn – Midgard

It is pretty close to the Mystical Heirloom location. You can start from the Southwest region of the Lake of Nine and head down the path on the bottom right.

This will take you to a chain that gets to the blacksmith Shop. There you will find the Derelict Outpost, an optional area related to a favor.

Here you will find an open area full of cranes; on the right side, you will find the Blodugr Steinn.

Bjarg Stormr – Alfheim

In the second Wasteland, you will need to get to the far west side to find the Troll statue in an arena. You can use the Mystical Heirloom to awaken this statue for a fight. It is harder to beat than the previous one, so be ready.

Golrab of the Ashes and Golrab of the Frost – Vanaheim

To find these two Troll statues get to the River Delta and follow it to the Noatun’s Garden. There you will find these Trolls standing like guards on the side of the door of the easternmost building.