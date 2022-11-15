God Of War Ragnarok In Service Of Asgard: How To Shutdown All Rigs

In Service of Asgard is a favor in God of War Ragnarok that you will get from Raeb in the Tavern of Nidavellir. First, you will talk to him during the Quest for Tyr chapter of Ragnarok. After the initial conversation, talk to Raeb again to start the favor.

We have prepared this guide to tell you everything you need to know to shut down all three rigs and complete In Service of Asgard favor.

God of War Ragnarok In Service of Asgard Favor

You have to shut down three Rigs given below to complete In Service of Asgard favor in GoW Ragnarok.

Shut down Modvitnir’s Rig

Shut down Radsvinn’s Rig

Shut down Althjof’s Rig

How to shut down Modvitnir’s Rig

To reach the Modvitnir’s Rig, you can start from the location shown on the map above. After getting there, use the chain to reach the top of the wooden platform.

There you will find the rig behind the giant wooden wheel. You can interact with the Modvitnir’s Rig to shut it down.

How to shut down Radsvinn’s Rig

After reaching the location on the map above, head east, and in the corner, you will see a wooden structure above. Climb up, and right in front, you will see the Radsvinn’s Rig.

You must take out several enemies before interacting with the rig and shutting it down. Once that rig is shut down, you can move to the final rig for completing In Service of Asgard’s favor.

How to shut down Althjof’s Rig

Finding that rig is relatively easy, but you must do many things before you can shut it down.

You can use the wheel on the right side to move a platform and make way for you to reach the other side where Althjof’s Rig is located.

Collect all the items, destroy the red barrels and kill enemies to earn many rewards from here. After that, you must climb the wooden structure on the left side of the wheel you rotate at the start.

From there, head straight towards the rig using different grapple points. It will take you directly to the third and final rig. Interact with it to shut it down. You will get Nidavellir Ore for shutting down each rig and you can use it for crafting the Nidavellir Armor Set.