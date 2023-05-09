God Of War: Ragnarok Muspelheim Seeds Locations & Crucible Challenges Guide

Muspelheim, the realm of the fire giants, is one of the many realms you will be exploring in God of War: Ragnarok. However, unlike the other realms, traveling to Muspelheim requires a little extra effort.

There are two Muspelheim Seeds that you need to find in Svartalfheim. That is the only way to open the Muspelheim Mystic Gateway.

Muspelheim is also home to the Crucible where you can try to complete several trials and challenges. The Crucible and The Final Challenges are side quests that players mostly try to complete after beating the main story. They are sort of an endgame activity.

The Muspelheim Trials are pretty much the same as the ones in the previous games, except this time there are even more of them to complete. Completing all of these Muspelheim Crucible challenges will unlock the Trials by Fire trophy.

This guide will help you find the two Muspelheim Seeds and complete all 15 Muspelheim Crucible trials in God of War: Ragnarok.

Where to find Muspelheim Seeds in God of War: Ragnarok?

First Seed

The first Muspelheim Seed half can be found in a Legendary Chest in Modvitnir’s Rig. The chest lies at the end of the elevated wooden platform that faces the lake.

Collecting this seed will automatically start The Crucible favor.

Second Seed

For the second half of the Muspelheim Seed, you need to first complete The Lost Treasure side quest. You also need the Draupnir Spear, so make sure to complete, at least, the main Forging Destiny quest.

Once you have the spear in your hands, make your way to Alberich Hollow. Turn left from the giant Thor statue and head inside the cave for the Legendary Chest with the Muspelheim Seed.

Congratulations. You can now travel to the Muspelheim Crucible through the Mystic Gateway to take part in the trials.

How to complete the Muspelheim Crucible Challenges?

The Muspelheim Crucible has three different chambers that increase in difficulty from left to right. Each chamber has two challenges to complete. You need to clear all three chambers by completing their six challenges for The Crucible side quest.

Once the side quest is complete, you can finally open the Nornir Chest in the arena for a Chaos Flame.

Something important to know before starting the first Crucible Trial is that you will regain all of your health once a challenge has been completed. However, you will not refill your rage bar between challenges.

Furthermore, it is just not the Nornir Chest. You will receive various rewards for beating each challenge, including high-level armor sets and rare crafting components like divine ashes.

First Chamber: Weapon Mastery Trial

This challenge requires defeating 16 enemies within 180 seconds time limit. Weapons required to complete this trial include Leviathan Axe having frost abilities and Chaos Blade having fire abilities.

Use the Leviathan Axe against the enemies having fire shields. Use Chaos Blades to tackle the enemies having the frost abilities. At last, a Nokken will spawn that will heal the remaining enemies so you’ll have to kill that before dealing with the last few enemies.

First Chamber: Flawless Trial

In this challenge, you have to kill 15 enemies without getting damaged or hit. In this challenge, enemies will have ranged attacks and the majority of the enemies will explode to their death.

Since you can’t take any damage, it is best to tackle this challenge using weapons with long range. Both the Draupnir Spear and Leviathan Axe can be thrown unlike the Chaos Blades so make sure you use those. Eventually, you will face a charging enemy; make sure you dodge or block all its attacks.

Second Chamber: Ring Out Challenge Trial

In this challenge, enemies will be able to instantly regenerate their health. To complete the challenge, you need to defeat 21 of them. Ranged weapons such as Draupnir Spear and Leviathan Axe will prove beneficial in this challenge.

The best way to kill the enemies in this particular trial is by taking the advantage of the environment. It contains a lot of lava spots. Use your ranged weapons to force the enemies into the lava. You can also hit their legs or feet to knock them down.

Second Chamber: Feed the Rift Trial

This challenge requires collecting the orbs after killing them and then throwing them into the rift in the middle.

There are a total of 2 waves. The first wave is of 60 seconds and 6 points are required in this round. The second wave is of 150 seconds and 15 points are required to pass this one.

The worth of the orbs depends upon the enemy. Larger ones give orbs worth 2 points while the regular ones are worth only 1 point.

Third Chamber: Population Control Trial

As the name suggests, you need to complete this challenge and kill the miniboss while making sure the number of additional enemies never goes above 4.

Killing the first 4 enemies will cause the miniboss to spawn which is quite easy to defeat.

Third Chamber: King of the Hill Trial

This challenge has 3 waves in total. You have to keep the enemies out of the rings. Draupnir Spear will help you a lot as its long-range abilities can take out enemies in multiple rings.

In the first wave, there will only be one ring to defend for about 35 seconds. The second wave lasts about 60 seconds but now you have to defend 2 rings consecutively.

The third and final wave is the longest one having a duration of about 90 seconds. You have to defend 3 rings simultaneously for this long period to pass the trial.

Focus on killing the enemies inside the rings first as you have to keep them away from the rings. You can also take advantage of the AoE Runic ability if you are surrounded by multiple enemies within your ring.

How to complete the Final Challenges?

Once you have gained the Crucible’s favor by completing all of the first six challenges, you can interact with the sword in the center of the arena to start another tier of new challenges. These are going to be even more difficult to complete.

The third tier challenges spawn three new challenges for each chamber. In addition, there are six new challenges at the central sword as well that gets unlocked when you complete two sword challenges. The order in which you select the two swords decides the challenge.

Hence, with three swords in the arena, you have many combinations that lead up to a total of six unique challenges. We will now talk about how to unlock these six challenges. Completing them will complete The Final Challenges side quest and also unlock the Trials by Fire trophy.

The table below summarizes the most efficient order you can complete the challenges of each chamber to unlock all of the 6 additional challenges at the central sword.

The guide to the trials completed will be as per the table mentioned below. Do not that we’ll take:

Sword on the Left as Sword 1 (offers the Rampage Trial )

as (offers the ) Sword in the Middle as Sword 2 (offers the Health Steel Trial )

as (offers the ) Sword on the Right as Sword 3 (offers the Kill Fuse Trial )

Rampage Challenge

This challenge is the additional (3rd) challenge available through the sword on the left. In this challenge, you have to kill at least 20 enemies in a time duration of about 150 seconds.

Nothing fancy here, just simply kill enemies as quickly as possible. Troll and Bergsra will also spawn. You must ignore them and focus on the weaker enemies as you have to achieve the killing target within the given time frame.

Health Steal Challenge

This challenge is the additional (3rd) challenge available through the sword in the middle. In this challenge, your health will continuously drop because of the constant damage being taken.

On the other hand, it also heals up on attacking. You need to kill 22 enemies to pass this trial. Try to kill them as quickly as possible as it will keep your health up. Some Nokkens will also spawn at the end. Make sure to kill them to avoid enemy healing.

Endurance Challenge

This challenge will become available at the central sword when you complete the two aforementioned challenges (Swords 1 and 2 respectively).

In this challenge, you have to kill 99 enemies without dying. Most of them will be regular enemies but there will be some occasional powerful enemies.

The main focus of this challenge is to survive and maintain your health. So you might need to use the abilities such as Nidavellir’s Finest etc. This challenge is comparatively much longer but if you play wisely this should be manageable.

Kill Fuse Challenge

This challenge is the additional (3rd) challenge available through the sword on the right. The requirement for this challenge is to kill a total of 22 enemies in a limited time. The timer will start at 30 seconds.

Each kill increments the timer between 5 to 10 points depending on the enemy. Prefer the ranged enemies in this trial. Small wretches and closer enemies can be killed to gain some instant extra time.

Boss Rush Challenge

In this challenge, you have to kill 5 elite enemies 1 at a time. These five elites include Einherjar Brute, Elf Warrior, Fierce Stalker, Dark Elf Warrior, and a Traveller. Nothing fancy here just fight as you did in some early messages.

Shield Breaker Challenge

In this challenge, you have to kill regular enemies before you can attack any elite enemy. First Einherjar Champion will appear followed by a Stalker after you defeat them.

Nothing special, just use the tactics learned earlier while fighting with two elite enemies. Regular enemies only spawn in groups of 3-4 so you need to deal with them as quickly as possible.

Phantom Challenge

In this challenge you will be a Flame Phantom, this is where the challenge got its name. Using range attacks, you need to kill the enemy from a distant place.

Upon staggering the 3 purple pillars will get vulnerable and you have to destroy them. Regular enemies will continue to spawn to divert the attack and attention. You just need to focus on the three pillars.

After the destruction of the pillars, finish the enemies as well as the phantom when it spawns back. Avoid getting down with the phantom in any cave.

Ring of Fire

This challenge includes killing 15 enemies while remaining inside the circle. The circle is kind of a safe zone. If you step into lava outside of the circle you are going to take constant damage.

The circle will move around the arena after successful events as per the plans. So you need ranged weapons to deal with the protesters.

Onslaught Challenge

This challenge contains endless enemies. You need to survive against them for 300 seconds. Like the Ring of Fire, there will also be a ring.

Try to stay inside the ring and use ranged attacks. If health crystals start to drop then it’s worth running out to grab them because the healing rate will be much more than that of the damage rate. Health-restoring abilities and gear can also prove beneficial.