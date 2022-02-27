Just like any other role-playing game, Elden Ring requires its players to familiarize themselves with how weapon scaling works in order to make the best out of their characters. Weapon Scaling in Elden Ring will help enhance the damage of weapons which is necessary against higher-level enemies.

How Weapon Scaling Works in Elden Ring

While using any of the attributes out of Strength, Dexterity, or Faith, you can easily convert their stats into damage. If you are worried about how weapon scaling works in Elden Ring, just read this guide till the end to find some useful information.

Below we have explained in detail the whole process of how weapon scaling works. Follow the instructions below step by step to find out all the necessary details.

We will use Uchigatana as an example to explain this process to you in a simple way.

The stats for this weapon are 115 +18 attack power. 115 represents the amount of damage that it can cause, and this number is static i.e., it doesn’t get affected by whatever attributes we are using.

You can only change it and that too by either replacing it with Ashes of War or upgrading it using anvil or blacksmith. The bonus +18 is linked with the Attributes that we possess.

Scaling and Attributes of Weapon

Now, the section of Attributing Scaling stands right beside the attack power where D-Grade scaling for both Strength and Dexterity is also available. This depicts that Strength and Dexterity are linked to bonus damage.

Scaling helps us to enhance the damage that these attributes will cause by going to Sites of Grace. This means that it will make some adjustments to Uchigatana.

For example, it can convert Dexterity from D-grade to C-grade. So, the damage caused due to Dexterity increases with scaling.

Upgrading the weapon will cause the damage to increase from +18 to +20, thus enhancing your power through scaling.

Just keep leveling up the attribute to create a large effect. Keep in mind that you should choose the scaling according to your gameplay. For example, if you are good at Strength, then scale the weapon to A grade strength to utilize it in the best way and ace the game.