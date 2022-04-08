Swarm of Flies is an incantation in Elden Ring that literally allows players to summon a swarm of flies to deal damage and build blood loss to enemies. The following guide will show you where to find the incantation in the game.

Where to Find Swarm of Flies in Elden Ring

Swarm of Flies is an excellent incantation that comes in mighty handy against some of the hardest enemies in the game. Getting the incantation will be a bit tricky though.

Swarm of Flies can be found inside a cave in the Moghwyn Palace region that packs a lot of tough enemies. Simply walking in might not be the best course of action.

You can choose to just teleport in by acquiring the Pureblood Knight’s Medal as a reward for completing Varre’s questline, the main NPC whom you will meet at The First Step Site of Grace.

If you are not interested in completing the aforementioned questline, the other way to reach Moghwyn Palace is through a Sending Gate situated close to the western bluffs in the Mountaintops of the Giants.

This region is opened by overcoming Morgott and gathering the two bits of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, which is utilized at the Grand Lift of Rold to initiate a secret pathway. When Tarnished explorers show up in the Consecrated Snowfield, they should make a beeline for the west and rout an NPC Invader named Sanguine Noble to utilize the entryway to the Mohgwyn Palace.

Once you have passed through the Sending Gate, you will show up in a cavern burrow close to the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace. Head down the path toward the north and into the dark red tidal pond. Be aware of the gathering of Albinaurics that monitors this way.

Enter the second sinkhole on the right and loot the corpse on the eastern wall to get the Swarm of Files incantation.