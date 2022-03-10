Elden Ring Hero Builds Guide

The Hero is high strength and endurance class in the Elden Ring. In this guide, we will tell you about some of the best Hero Class builds in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Hero Class Builds

The Hero Class in Elden Ring allows players to take advantage of some of the best starting weapons in the game like Greataxe, Lordsworn’s Greatsword, and other Colossal Weapons.

Its other stats and skill also make it a good class to have in the Elden Ring; The Nepheli cosplay is an added bonus.

Jump To:

Elden Ring Best Hero Class Build

Class: Hero

Hero Flask Spread: Mostly HP

Mostly HP Weapon: Lordsworn’s Greatsword and Claymore

Lordsworn’s Greatsword and Claymore Shield: Large Leather Shield

Large Leather Shield Armor: Champion Armor Set

Champion Armor Set Primary Stats: Strength and Endurance

Strength and Endurance Secondary Stats: Mind and Vigor

Mind and Vigor Skills: Determination and Golden Vow

Determination and Golden Vow Spells: None

In this build, you will be keeping your flasks on HP most of the time and not FP since it is not a build that uses many spells or High FP skills.

You will be investing more points into the Strength and Endurance to make a strong build.

Your primary skills will be Determination and Golden Vow to increase the damage done to enemies.

How to Play with Hero Class Build

In this build what you will be doing is trying to do jump attacks using the Greatswords, which you can boost with the Claw Talisman.

This will make sure that you get great chunks of damage in along with easily breaking enemy stances for large chunks of riposte damage.

Other than that, you can also buff yourself using the Golden Vow on your left weapon. This will increase your attack rating by 10% and resistance by 5%. However, the Golden Vow just lasts for 45 seconds, so you have to do everything during that time.

Elden Ring Hero Class Strength Build

Class: Hero

Hero Flask Spread: Mostly HP

Mostly HP Weapon: Heavy Greatsword and Grafted Blade Greatsword

Heavy Greatsword and Grafted Blade Greatsword Shield: None

None Armor: Radahn Armor Set

Radahn Armor Set Primary Stats: Strength and Endurance

Strength and Endurance Secondary Stats: Vigor and Dexterity

Vigor and Dexterity Skills: Ash of War: War Cry

Ash of War: War Cry Spells: None

In this build, you will be using the same keepsake we are using before. Golden Seed is the best to use almost with every build since it can give you an extra flask early in the game.

Again, you’ll be investing more points into Strength and Endurance. There is no specific shield required for this build; You can use any one you like or none at all.

How to play with Hero Class Strength Build

In this build, you will be using the Ash of War: War Cry for buffing yourself and turning your attacks into charging attacks.

You will be losing Stamina a lot in this build, so you should invest points into the Endurance to compensate.

The Greatsword will help you a lot in taking out almost all the bosses in the Elden Ring without much trouble.

This build doesn’t come with spells since it is more of a strength build so you should be focusing more on using your weapons properly.

Elden Ring Hero Class Melee Build

Class: Hero

Hero Flask Spread: Mostly HP

Mostly HP Weapon: Battle Axe

Battle Axe Shield: Large Leather Shield

Large Leather Shield Armor: Any Medium or Heavy Armor set

Any Medium or Heavy Armor set Primary Stats: Strength and Endurance

Strength and Endurance Secondary Stats: Mind and Dexterity

Mind and Dexterity Skills: Ash of War: Quickstep

Ash of War: Quickstep Spells: None

Again, in this build, you will be prioritizing HP flasks most of the time and not FP since it is a melee build. Furthermore, you’ll be investing more points into the Strength and Endurance to make a strong build.

You will be using skills like Ash of War: Quickstep as your primary means of getting in close quickly. An added bonus is that you can quickstep over hard-to-walk areas, like the swamps of Caelid.

How to Play with Hero Class Melee Build

As you already know it is a melee build, so the Battle Axe is going to help you a lot in dealing damage to enemies in close range.

You have to try to stay as close to enemies as you can. Use the Ash of War: Quickstep to get in quickly or get out quickly. You will be circling around the locked target and dealing damage to them. Aim for a stance break or circle around to get a backstab.