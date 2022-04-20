Elden Ring Starscourge Greatsword Builds Guide

This guide will go through the Starscourge Greatsword Sword in Elden Ring and provide you with a build that you can use with the weapon and get the most out of it.

Elden Ring Starscourge Greatsword Builds

Many weapons in Elden Ring come with mind-blowing stats that you can use to make a build around them, and one such weapon is the Starscourge Greatsword.

The weapon requires 38 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 15 Intelligence to make good use of it. It also comes equipped with the Starcaller Cry unique skill that pulls the enemies towards you using gravitational waves and damages them.

You can also follow up with an additional attack that slams the energy from the sword in the ground and deals a huge blow.

You will get the Starscourge Greatsword from Enia Merchant found at the Roundtable Hold after defeating Starscourge Radahn.

Hero Class Starscourge Greatsword Build

Best Class for Hero Class Starscourge Greatsword Build: Hero

Hero Best Armor for Hero Class Starscourge Greatsword Build: Crucible Set

Crucible Set Best Talismans for Hero Class Starscourge Greatsword Build: Carian Filigreed Crest, Godskin Swaddling Cloth, Claw Talisman, and Axe Talisman.

Carian Filigreed Crest, Godskin Swaddling Cloth, Claw Talisman, and Axe Talisman. Best Skills for Hero Class Starscourge Greatsword Build: Ash of War: War Cry

Ash of War: War Cry Best Spirit Ashes for Hero Class Starscourge Greatsword Build: Any spirit of your choice

Any spirit of your choice Primary Stats : Vigor & Strength

Vigor & Strength Secondary Stats: Endurance

How to Play Hero Starscourge Greatsword Build

We went with the Hero class for this build because of its high Strength and Vigor. We will invest the same amount of points in Vigor and Strength, 50, which will serve as good resting points if we want to focus on other stats for the time being and use the remaining on Endurance.

Though we still want to push it to around 80, fifty points serve us well as the sword is dual-wield enabled, and its basic damage will lead us through most of the mid-game.

You can also invest points on Intelligence or Mind, which is all up to your personal preference.

We will also make use of the Demi-human and Meteorite Staff for this build, as they both provide high Intelligence scaling. Though it cannot be upgraded, the Meteorite Staff boosts the effect of Gravity Sorceries by 30%.

It also cannot be upgraded, so it only serves use during mid-game and is outperformed later in the game, which is why next up comes the Demi-Human staff. The Demi-human staff serves well for players with intelligence ranging from about 10-50.

Although Armor is all up to your personal preference, we have chosen the Crucible Set for this build. Since the Starscourge Greatsword has an already high Physical and Magical output damage, this armor set also has a great defense against those types of attacks. Wearing the full set of this Armor gives a 15% damage increase.

For talismans, we have chosen the best ones to make the most out of the weapon:

Although it doesn’t affect sorcery or incantations, Carian Filigreed Crest reduces the FP cost of skills by 25%, thereby reducing the cost of Starscourge Greatsword to 15, which makes it easy to use as it helps you in spamming the weapon more than before.

Godskin Swaddling Cloth will heal you for 75 Health Points when performing successive attacks. This works best with this weapon as you get 75 HP from just two hits rather than 5-6 hits on other weapons, and you also do not need to hit the same enemy twice; any enemy works! But you need to strike an enemy within 10 seconds of the first hit.

The other two Talismans are mainly for dealing damage, whereas Claw Talisman does more damage when you jump attack (a total of 15%). The Axe Talisman launches the enemy back when you use it while on a Torrent and increases the damage of charge attacks by 10%.

Ash of War: War Cry will increase your Strength while decreasing other stats. This will give you an increase in attack power and switches your strong attacks to charge attacks. For about 20 seconds, it also increases the damage dealt by 20%.

For Spirit Ashes, you can use any spirit of your preference. These are good to distract the enemy from you, and you can land easy hits on them while they are looking away.

Vagabond Class Starscourge Greatsword Build

Best Class for Vagabond Starscourge Greatsword Build: Vagabond

Vagabond Best Armor for Vagabond Starscourge Greatsword Build: Bull-Goat Set or Hoslow’s Set

Bull-Goat Set or Hoslow’s Set Best Talismans for Vagabond Starscourge Greatsword Build: Great-Jar’s Arsenal

Great-Jar’s Arsenal Best Skills for Vagabond Starscourge Greatsword Build: Ash of War: Quickstep

Ash of War: Quickstep Best Spirit Summon for Vagabond Starscourge Greatsword Build: Any spirit of your choice

How to Play Vagabond Starscourge Greatsword Build

You can choose from Vagabond or Warrior class for this build. We chose the Vagabond class because it comes with high Vigor, which is the main focus of this build.

You will dual-wield Starscourge Greatsword and start investing points in Vigor and Strength. First, put 50 points in Vigor and then take Strength up to 38. This much Strength will easily take you past mid-game, but you will need to take Strength up to 50 and 80.

Once you reach 38 STR, invest 25 points for Endurance. These should be your last investment as you will barely need the use of extra stamina. You can also invest some points in Dexterity when Strength reaches the spot where it goes up by only 2 AP.

The other stats are up to you, and you can use points on them when you believe there is a need. The required stats for the Starscourge Greatsword Build have already been mentioned above.

It is recommended to use any Heavy or Medium Armor for this build, and both of the above armor sets are perfect for this build. The Bull-Goat set is a Heavy armor with the greatest physical defense in the game (Tier S).

Hoslow’s set is also a Heavy set (Tier 3) We have chosen the Great-Jar’s Arsenal for Talisman, which increases the maximum equip load by roughly 19%.

We will use the Ash of War: Quickstep for this build to increase the maneuverability of your character if your character is wearing a heavy/medium set. It allows you to circle the locked targets and dodge their attacks. Another use of this skill is that it increases Dexterity by some percent.

Lastly, you can use any Spirit Summon that you want to use with this build or none at all. That decision depends on your playstyle and preference.