Elden Ring Spellblade Builds Guide

When it comes to wielding both spells and swords, Elden Ring offers lots of support via specialized armor, equipment and spells. In this guide, we will briefly explain several Spellblade builds in Elden Ring that utilize the Spellblade armor set as their primary armor. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Elden Ring Spellblade Builds

The Spellblade armor Set is an incredible set that not only increases the Glintstone magic damage, but also has great magical damage negation across the board.

The Spellblade Armor set is dropped by Sorcerer Rogier after you complete his questline or kill him (we recommend completing the questline).

We have compiled a couple of builds to tell you how you can utilize the Spellblade Armor Set to its fullest potential in Elden Ring.

Jump To:

Best Early-Game Prisoner Spellblade Build

Class: Prisoner

Prisoner Flask Spread: High FP

High FP Weapons: Demi-Human Queen’s Staff, Carian Slicer

Demi-Human Queen’s Staff, Carian Slicer Shield: Any Light weight shield

Any Light weight shield Armor: Spellblade Set

Spellblade Set Primary Stats: Intelligence and Dexterity

Intelligence and Dexterity Secondary Stats: Mind and Vigor

Mind and Vigor Skills: Scholar’s Armament

How to Play with Early-Game Prisoner Spellblade Build

In terms of the keepsake, always go with Golden Seed as it gives you an extra use of your flasks.

Demi-Human Queen’s staff is going to be your primary weapon. Use Scholar’s Armament as your melee weapon as it gives much higher damage, and it stops FP being spammed so much when you’re using Glintstone Pebble.

Use Carian Slicer along with Scholar’s Armament only against bosses because it is not that effective against group enemies, but it uses an incredibly low amount of FP. It’s got so much power and you’ll find yourself wiping out enemies much quicker with it the only downside is that it also consumes stamina so you’re going to need to be careful about spamming it so that you can avoid the danger of not being able to roll out of the way of attacks.

Best High FP/Mid-Game Prisoner Spellblade Build

Class: Prisoner

Prisoner Flask Spread: High FP

High FP Weapons: Moonveil Katana +10 or Meteoric Ore Blade +10, Meteorite Staff

Moonveil Katana +10 or Meteoric Ore Blade +10, Meteorite Staff Shield: Dragoncrest Shield

Dragoncrest Shield Armor: Spellblade Set

Spellblade Set Primary Stats: Intelligence and Dexterity

Intelligence and Dexterity Secondary Stats: Mind and Endurance

Mind and Endurance Skills: Transient Moonlight (Moonveil) or Gravitas (Meteoric Ore)

Transient Moonlight (Moonveil) or Gravitas (Meteoric Ore) Charms: Erdtree’s Favor, Clarifying Horn Charm, Godfrey Icon

How to Play with High FP/Mid-Game Prisoner Spellblade Build

Get the Meteorite Staff along with Moonveil Katana or Meteoric Ore Blade. Wear the Perceptor’s Gloves and Perceptor’s Trousers along with the Spellblade Set.

With this, your sorcery damage output is insane. When you need to take out enemies from afar, utilize the staff and various sorceries. When you want to break enemy stance or need to get into melee, spam your skills (Transient Moonlight is especially powerful).

Use Dragoncrest Shield because it vastly boosts the physical damage negation. This is important for when you need to go on the defensive and tank some hits.

Use Erdtree’s Favor as your first Talisman to raise your maximum HP, stamina and equip load. For your second talisman, use Godfrey Icon as it enhances charged spells and skills. Use Clarifying Horn Charm as your third Talisman to raise your focus.

Best High HP/Mid-Game Prisoner Spellblade Build

Class: Prisoner

Prisoner Flask Spread: High HP

High HP Weapons: Moonveil Katana +10

Moonveil Katana +10 Shield: Blue-White Wooden Shield

Blue-White Wooden Shield Armor: Spellblade Set

Spellblade Set Primary Stats: Intelligence and Dexterity

Intelligence and Dexterity Secondary Stats: Mind and Vigor

Mind and Vigor Skills: Meteorite Staff, Carian Slicer

Meteorite Staff, Carian Slicer Charms: Erdtree’s Favor

How to Play with High HP/Mid-Game Prisoner Spellblade Build

Moonveil Katana is going to be our main weapon for this build because it scales so high with intelligence and dexterity and is great for magical attacks. It has high AoE and big damage and plus this katana has a passive effect causing blood loss build up so that’s a huge bonus.

On our off hand, we are using Meteorite Staff that has a passive effect where it boosts your gravity sorcery, so we are using rock sling just to get the that big damage boost for when we want to fight at range. For the gear, use Preceptor’s set as it gives some extra FP.

As for Talismans, use Erdtree’s Favor as it raises your HP, stamina and equipment load. These are useful increases across the board and will definitely help out in any given situation.

For our next one, we’re running the Green Turtle Talisman as it raises your stamina, recovery speed and this is great when we’re up in the boss’s face doing our katana attacks. Our stamina drains quickly and if you roll dodge away your Stamina pool is filled right back up ready for you to get into battle immediately.

For third Talisman, we’re running Radagon Icon because it shortens your spell casting time.

For flasks, run a 50/50 split but you can shift that around according to your needs. Same goes for the Flask of Wondrous physick; Use the tears that you think you’ll need for a specific fight.

For spells, we are running the Carian Slicer, Glintstone Pebble and the Rock Sling. Go for high damage spells like Comet Azur if you feel like you have enough FP to burn.