Elden Ring offers players the opportunity to play with a variety of weapons according to their preferred playstyle. This guide will cover the Meteoric Ore Blade melee weapon and tell you where to get it in Elden Ring.

How to Get Meteoric Ore Blade in Elden Ring

Meteoric Ore Blade is a Katana weapon that deals Slash and Pierce damage to the enemies. The weapon will come in handy in the game’s early stages as it offers great physical damage and fast slashes.

The weapon is locked somewhere on the map, and the location is unknown for where to get it from. However, we have added the location of the weapon in our guide below.

The Katana is located somewhere in Caelid Waypoint Ruins. Head to the location marked on the map below, and you will be in an area with ruins.

Roam the ruins and look for a stairway that is leading downwards. When in the underground area, you will see a bunch of enemies that will absolutely annihilate you if you are in the early stages of the game.

Ignore the enemies and head towards the end of the room where the locked door is. Open the door, and you will see a chest inside. Loot the chest, and you will get the Meteoric Ore Blade.

Meteoric Ore Blade Stats

The Katana primary scales in Intelligence, Strength, and Dexterity, with great Physical damage for the game’s early stages. It also offers great mobility to the players for easy dodges.

Below are the Weapon Stats for Meteoric Ore Blade:

Damage Type: Slash/Pierce

Slash/Pierce Strength: 15

15 Dexterity: 14

14 Intelligence: 18

18 Attack Power: 112 Physical

Meteoric Ore Blade is equipped with a unique skill that allows you to strike the katana in the ground and create a gravity well that pushes enemies into it and damages them.