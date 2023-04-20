Elden Ring Smithing Stone 8 Locations

Smithing Stone 8 is a much-needed upgrade material that you can utilize to increase the level of your regular weapons and shields in Elden Ring. These upgrades are crucial as you need powerful equipment against the challenging bosses of the game.

With each stone, you get to upgrade your armaments to +24 from +21 in Elden Ring. You can upgrade your weapons or shields by visiting any Blacksmith in the game. At the shop, you just have to spend some runes along with the Smithing Stone 8 to get the job done.

Where to find Smithing Stone 8 in Elden Ring

Some areas such as Miquella’s Haligtree, Mountaintops of the Giants, and Crumbling Farum Azula provide great farming opportunities for Smithing Stone 8 in Elden Ring.

Caelid

1) You can get the Smithing Stone 8 by moving southwest from the location of the Elder Dragon Greyol in Elden Ring.

Reach the top of the white cliff to bag the stone by interacting with the corpse present at the edge of it. Additionally, you can also obtain one Stonesword Key from the exact location.

Crumbling Farum Azula

The Crumbling Farum Azula is one of the best places to farm Smithing Stone 8 in Elden Ring. You can obtain up to 9 stones quickly from this small area of the game.

1) The first Smithing Stone 8 is accessible if you move north from the Crucible Knight location in Elden Ring.

You need to cross the area to reach the second broken platform. At the edge of the platform, you will find a hanging corpse that you can loot to obtain the stone.

2) The second Smithing Stone 8 can be obtained by moving northwest from the Dragonlord Placidusax in Elden Ring.

You will come across a Skeletal Beastman on your way toward the stone, so make a quick end of it before collecting the stone from the hanging corpse.

3) For the third Smithing Stone 8, you must move west from the Dragon location. You can loot the corpse present right in front of the dragon for another stone in this region.

4) Next, Smithing Stone 8 is found on a floating ruin that you can reach easily in Elden Ring. You have to move northwest from the Tempest-Facing Balcony Site of Grace to find a tower that contains the Ancient Dragon Apostle’s Cookbook 4.

On the left side of the building, you will find a structure that you can use to drop down on the floating ruin. There you will loot the stone with ease.

5) If you move west from the Tempest-Facing Balcony Site of Grace, you will find the 5th piece of Smithing Stone 8 in Elden Ring.

This one is again present on a flying platform, and you have to reach the lowest level of it. You will come across several wormface enemies here, indicating the correct location.

6) You can get the 6th stone by moving east from Crumbling Beast Grave Depths Grace in the game. You will find a corpse inside a corridor that you need to loot for this stone.

7) This region’s 7th Smithing Stone 8 is a pretty easy catch in Elden Ring. You just have to move toward the top of the Broken Bridge. At the end of the bridge, you will find a corpse that provides you with one more stone.

8) To get the 8th Smithing Stone 8, move east from the Crumbling Beast Grave Depths Grace toward the stone path. Almost in the middle of the track, you will find a corpse you can loot to acquire one more piece.

9) The last Smithing Stone 8 of this region is found close to the pond in the game. Moving southwest from the previous stone location to find a corpse close to the shore that has another Stone.

Leyndell, Royal City

1) To get the only Smithing Stone 8 of Leyndell Royal City, you have to move toward the Subterranean Shunning Grounds in Elden Ring.

There you will find multiple Scarabs inside the sewer pipes, and close to these creatures lies a corpse that you have to loot to get the stone.

Liurnia of the Lakes

1) Head south from where you encounter the Red Wolf of Radagon to reach a Church. You can find up to three pieces of Smithing Stone 8 here.

2) Similar to the first one, you can bag three more Smithing Stones 8 in Liurnia of the Lakes. Make your way east from the Royal Revenant to encounter an illusionary floor. Destroy that and you will find a chest with the Stones.

Miquella’s Haligtree

1) The first Smithing Stone 8 is found west of the Putrid Avatar location in Elden Ring. You will spot two Ballistas and a rampart. Just head toward the ledge of the rampart for the Stone.

You just have to move toward the rampart present on the site, and there will be two Ballista at the same place. Move toward the ledge of the rampart to find the stone.

2) You can only get this Smithing Stone 8 by taking care of the Royal Revenant in Elden Ring. The stone is found by looting a corpse present inside the small court. You must reach the tree in the court to get the stone.

3) To get the third piece of Smithing Stone 8, you have to move northwest from the location of Malenia, Blade of Miquella in Elden Ring.

You will encounter a few soldiers guarding a small platform. Defeat the soldiers and get on the platform to loot the corpse for another stone.

4) Head west from Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree to come across a small building near a statue. Head inside to loot a corpse for another Smithing Stone 8 in Elden Ring.

5) The fifth Smithing Stone 8 is obtained by moving east from the Haligtree Town Site of Grace. You must go inside the Gazebo to collect the stone from a dead body.

6) This region’s last Smithing Stone 8 is located on the southeast side of the Haligtree Canopy Grace. You must move toward the marked location to find a corpse sitting on the chair.

Mountaintops of the Giants

1) The first Smithing Stone 8 is found northwest of the Rune Bear in Elden Ring. You can also collect multiple other stones from this site, but you must follow a particular method to get the stones.

You must lure the Rune Bear toward the marked location and let it smash the statue that contains the Smithing Stone 8.

2) The second Smithing Stone 8 is situated in the middle of the snowy area. You will come across several white trees with their base covered with reddish flowers. You will find a corpse sitting next to one of the trees, and you just have to interact with it to loot the stone.

3) The Yelough Anix Tunnel is undoubtedly the best farming place for Smithing Stone 8 in Elden Ring. The tunnel is located next to the Astel, Stars of Darkness boss. Make your way inside it to gain 8x Smithing Stones in Elden Ring.

4) You can get one more Smithing Stone 8 by moving west from the Putrid Avatar location in Elden Ring.

You have to move through the snowy area to a range of mountains. At the base of them, a corpse will be placed next to a large tree. Loot the corpse to get one more stone.

5) The last marked location allows you to farm 3x Smithing Stone in Elden Ring. You have to move south from the Putrid Avatar location toward a statue near the river.

You cannot break the statue on your own, so you must lure the nearby Land Octopi or the Giant Crab to break the statue. The broken statue will provide you with three more stones for your weapon upgrades.

Siofra River

1) You need to visit the large Cave guarded by Sanguine Noble to gain multiple Smithing Stone 8 in Elden Ring.

Once inside the Cave, move south from your enemy’s location to find a corpse sitting next to a wall. You need to loot it to gain 3x Smithing Stones in the game.

2) The Last Smithing Stone 8 is found on a corpse sitting next to a wall. You can reach the location by moving east from the Dynasty Mausoleum Entrance Site of Grace.

Where to buy Smithing Stone 8 in Elden Ring

You can obtain the Smithing Stone 8 by visiting the Twin Maiden Husks in Elden Ring. This well-known merchant offers several resources, including the stones you require.

To meet the merchant, you have to move toward the Roundtable Hold. Each Smithing Stone 8 costs 3600 runes, and you must also have the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 14 to complete the purchase.

Moreover, you can hold a maximum of 99 Smithing Stones 8 and 999 such stones can be stored in Elden Ring.