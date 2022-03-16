In Elden Ring, Armor sets are really important, especially when creating a build, as armor provides different damage negation and resistance levels. One of these armors is the Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set, a great choice for Intelligence focused builds. This guide explains where to find Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set in Elden Ring and what it offers as well.

Where to Find Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set in Elden Ring

The Raya Lucarian Sorcerer armor set provides light physical and moderate defense against magic damage. The Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set consists of four pieces, which we have listed below.

Karolos Glintstone Crown

Raya Lucarian Rove

Sorcerer Manchettes

Sorcerer Leggings

The Raya Lucarian Sorcerer set can be found in 2 different ways. The complete set can be found in the Academy of Raya Lucaria, where the Raya Lucaria Sorcerers drop it. The quickest way to reach this area is by using the ‘Schoolhouse Classroom’ Site of Grace.

The drop rate of the armor pieces is quite low, so you will have to grind and kill a lot of Raya Lucaria Sorcerers to obtain the complete Raya Lucarian Sorcerer set. You can also find this armor set at the Gatefront Ruins, located in Limgrave.

Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set Stats

The stats that this armor set provides make it a good choice for Intelligence focused builds. It provides great defense against fire, magic, and holy damage while also boosting focus quite a bit. The Raya Lucarian Sorcerer set has the following stats.

Total Weight: 13.1

Damage Negation:

Physical damage : 10.9

: 10.9 Versus Strike damage : 7

: 7 Versus Slash damage : 13.5

: 13.5 Versus Pierce damage : 9

: 9 Magic damage : 16.5

: 16.5 Fire damage : 23.5

: 23.5 Lightning damage : 11.5

: 11.5 Holy damage: 20.9

Resistance: