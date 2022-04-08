Elden Ring Poison Builds Guide

Poison is a status effect applied to the enemies when the poison meter is filled. It inflicts a small amount of damage to the enemies but for a longer duration. This guide will tell you about the best Poison builds you can create in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Arcane-Poison Build

Below you will find the complete details about this build so you can create it easily.

Vigor: 46

46 Mind: 15

15 Endurance: 10

10 Strength: 15

15 Dexterity: 45

45 Intelligence: 16

16 Faith: 7

7 Arcane: 50

For the rest of the build, you should follow this setup.

Flask Spread: Mostly FP

Mostly FP Talismans: Lord of Blood’s Exultation

Lord of Blood’s Exultation Skill: Ash of War: Poison Moth Flight

Ash of War: Poison Moth Flight Shield: Coil Shield

Coil Shield Weapon: Scavenger’s Poison Curved Sword

Scavenger’s Poison Curved Sword Gear: Mushroom Crown

Mushroom Crown Primary Stats: Arcane and Vigor

Arcane and Vigor Secondary Stats: Dexterity and Intelligence

For this build, you will be scaling the stats like Arcane and Vigor, as these two are the primary stats that are going to help you in inflicting the poison effect on the enemies. Dexterity is also important for this build, so don’t forget to scale it.

How to Play with Arcane-Poison Build

Firstly, you can use the Poison Moth Flight and coat your weapon with the poison and do some attacks. This will deal double damage to the enemies if they are already poisoned.

They will pop the poison when you attack them using this skill, and after that, you can reapply the poison effect on them. The Scavenger’s Poison Curved Sword is the best weapon you can use to apply this status effect because of its speed.

With this sword, you can also use the Lord of Blood’s Exultation talisman to deal 20% more damage when a bleed happens.

You can use the Mushroom Crown for increasing the attack power when someone close to you suffers from rot or poison.

Here Shard of Alexander talisman also plays an important role in making this build even deadlier by increasing the poison flight by 12%.

Now, whenever you attack enemies, you will do more damage because of the talismans and helmet you are using.

The Coil Shield you are using has a special ability called viper bite, in which a snake will leap out and do a fair bit of damage to the enemies. The massive poison buildup will increase the damage you deal to the enemies.

Even if you are playing from a range, you can use that shield for poison buildup that will overpower your poison build and deal a lot of damage.

Elden Ring Dexterity-Poison Build

Below you will find the complete details about this build so you can create it easily.

Vigor: 15

15 Mind: 15

15 Endurance: 15

15 Strength: 12

12 Dexterity: 28

28 Intelligence: 9

9 Faith: 15

15 Arcane: 10

For the rest of the build, you should follow this setup.

Class: Confessor

Confessor Flask Spread: Mostly FP

Mostly FP Talismans: Lord of Blood’s Exultation

Lord of Blood’s Exultation Skill: Ash of War: Bloodhound’s Step

Ash of War: Bloodhound’s Step Spell: Poison Armament and Poison Mist

Poison Armament and Poison Mist Shield: Blue Crest Heater Shield

Blue Crest Heater Shield Weapon: Keen Broadsword

Keen Broadsword Flask of Wondrous Physick: Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear and Greenspill Crystal Tear

Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear and Greenspill Crystal Tear Primary Stats: Dexterity and Vigor

Dexterity and Vigor Secondary Stats: Faith and Endurance

In this build, we will be going with high dexterity so we can cast spells faster. The other stats can be pretty much equal to each other.

How to Play with Dexterity-Poison Build

You can start by applying the Bloodhound’s Step to your Keen Broadsword, which will give you invisibility while dodging attacks at high speed.

You can enchant the weapon in your right hand with the poison armament to build up the poison. Now melee attacks will help you build up the poison that makes it a poison build.

You can also stack this attack with the poison mist that releases the poison mist before the caster. In this way, you can apply the poison status effect to the enemy by making him fight you in the poison cloud.

Most importantly, this poisoning effect lasts for 100 seconds, which is a lot of time. After this, you can just start to dodge the enemy attacks and let the poison do the work.

You can chain the Bloodhound’s Step with dodging for dealing massive damage to the enemies.

The shield can be used for defending yourself and poisoning the enemy. Once the enemy is poisoned, you can leave him to die.

As this build uses high dexterity, we will use the Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear to boost the dexterity and stamina of your character.