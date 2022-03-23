Elden Ring Scarlet Rot Builds Guide

What’s better than a build that can deal massive damage to your enemies? A build that can deal massive damage, but over time. While you are running in circles, your enemy is slowly being killed by the Scarlet Rot. In this guide, we will provide you with some handy Elden Ring Scarlet Rot builds that utilize this status effect.

Elden Ring Scarlet Rot Builds

Like other status effects, there is a bar that must be filled for Scarlet Rot to be activated. Keep attacking your opponents with your weapon to fill up the bar and eventually trigger the Scarlet Rot status effect on them in Elden Ring.

Below we have summarized two builds that use the Scarlet Rot status effect to provide you massive advantage in battle.

Jump To

Scarlet Rot PvP Build

Class: Warrior

Warrior Flask Speed: High HP

High HP Weapons: Scorpion’s Stinger, Antspur Rapier, Rotten Crystal Sword

Scorpion’s Stinger, Antspur Rapier, Rotten Crystal Sword Shield: Any Shield

Any Shield Armor: Mushroom Armor Set

Mushroom Armor Set Primary Stats: Vigor

Vigor Skills and Spells: Rotten Breath, Ezykes’s Decay

Rotten Breath, Ezykes’s Decay Ashes: Rotten Stray Ashes

Rotten Stray Ashes Bolts: Rotbone Bolt, Black-key Bolt

How to play the Scarlet PvP build

The Antspur Rapier is a thrusting sword that increases your physical damage by 44. Apart from this, it has 46 vigor, 50 arcane, 35 dexterity, and 25 strength.

The blood tax on Antspur Rapier is ridiculous with 92 bleed buildup and 50 scarlet with arcane at 55 is kinda crazy.

This weapon has an overall effect of +25 and to use it, the attributes required are 10 strength and 20 dexterity. It consists of 105 stamina, an HP of 1606 and FP of 84 and the FP cost is 4.

Various methods exist for reducing susceptibility to, alleviating, or healing Status Effects such as Poison. Remember that this can be used by your enemies as well, so you need to know how to resist it while your enemies use it.

The items or equipment that can remove the scarlet rot are Preserving Boluses, Flame, Cleanse Me, some specific Skills, and Spells as well.

Scarlet Rot Dual Wield Build

Class: Warrior

Warrior Flask Speed: High HP

High HP Weapons: Rotten Battle Hammer, Rotten Crystal Spear

Rotten Battle Hammer, Rotten Crystal Spear Shield: Some Heavy Shield

Some Heavy Shield Armor: Mushroom Armor Set

Mushroom Armor Set Primary Stats: Vigor and Faith

Vigor and Faith Skills and Spells: Scarlet Aeonia.

Scarlet Aeonia. Ashes: Rot Grease.

Rot Grease. Bolts: Rot Pot

How to play Scarlet Rot Dual Wield build

The Mushroom armor set gives a lot of scarlet rot resistance, and it can be found in seethewater cave. The Mushroom crown makes you deal more damage against afflicted enemies and adds a massive 10% attacking bonus.

This armor set has resistances of 28 magic, 29 light, and 11 fire. It has an overall physical strength of 13 and it gives more damage versus strike rather than slash.

The scarlet rot can be enhanced by increasing your immunity stat value and this can be done by adding points (recommended 40) to vigor.

The common method of curing the Scarlet Rot in the Elden Ring is by Gobling Preserving Boluses such as Dewkissed Herbs (found in Siofra River), Crystal Cave Moss (found in Stillwater Cave), and Sacramental Bud (found near Church of Plague).