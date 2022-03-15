Elden Ring Lightning Spear Builds Guide

In Elden Ring, players can also create builds around certain weapons or spells of their choice. One such spell is Lightning Spear, and if set up correctly, it can take down powerful enemies quickly. This guide will list down some of the best builds for Lightning Spear in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Lightning Spear Builds

For a Lightning Spear Build, it is best to invest in Faith stat. This build requires a lot of focus on Faith, as most lightning abilities require high Faith.

As you make progress, you can also start to invest some in Strength or Dexterity and Vigor stat. According to your playstyle, strength and Dexterity can be invested in, whereas Vigor will be Vital for survivability during tough fights.

Below we have listed some great Elden Ring Lightning Spear builds

Jump To:

One-Shot Pure Lightning Build

This build is a great early to mid-game option, and with this setup, you will be able to kill many enemies in one shot. For this build, you can choose either the Prophet or Samurai.

Prophet gives you high Faith from the get-go, which will allow you to use many of the lightning spear attacks right away.

For this build, we have the following stats.

Vigor : 17

: 17 Mind : 20

: 20 Endurance : 14

: 14 Strength : 11

: 11 Dexterity : 20

: 20 Intelligence : 10

: 10 Faith : 30

: 30 Arcane: 10

As for the rest of the build, we will go with the following setup:

Flask Usage : 2 HP Flask and the rest FP Flask

: 2 HP Flask and the rest FP Flask Weapon : Katana

: Katana Gear : Faith-Knot Crystal Tear, Two Fingers Heirloom, Carian Filigreed Crest

: Faith-Knot Crystal Tear, Two Fingers Heirloom, Carian Filigreed Crest Armor : Crucible Armor Set

: Crucible Armor Set Primary Stats : Faith and Mind

: Faith and Mind Secondary Stats : Strength, Vigor, and Dexterity

: Strength, Vigor, and Dexterity Spells: Flame of Frenzy, Lightning Spear, Lightning Strike, Electrify Armament

How to play with One-Shot Pure Lightning Build

This build is really powerful, especially in the early stages of the game, as the items in this build do not have high requirements to be used.

The Flame of Frenzy is a powerful spell, as its damage gets scaled with the increase of Faith stat. As this build has really high Faith, it will easily be one-shotting even powerful enemies till mid-game.

The Faith Knot Crystal Tear is also a vital part of our build, as it provides a huge boost to Faith, complementing all the spells and attacks very nicely.

Lastly, the main components of this build are the Lightning Strike and Lightning Spear. These will allow you to one-hit enemies because of high Faith and Mind Stats.

Late Game Lightning Build

This build is completely different from our first build, as it will be using items available in the mid to late game.

For this build, we have the following stats.

Vigor : 17

: 17 Mind : 11

: 11 Endurance : 14

: 14 Strength : 25

: 25 Dexterity : 25

: 25 Intelligence : 10

: 10 Faith : 40

: 40 Arcane: 10

As for the rest of the build, we will go with the following setup;

Flask Usage : Only 1 HP Flask and the rest FP Flask

: Only 1 HP Flask and the rest FP Flask Weapon : Keen Nagakiba, Rapier, Gargoyle’s Blackblade, Gargoyle’s Keen Twinblade

: Keen Nagakiba, Rapier, Gargoyle’s Blackblade, Gargoyle’s Keen Twinblade Gear : Lightning Scorpion Charm, Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman, Faithful Canvas Talisman, Great Jar’s Arsenal.

: Lightning Scorpion Charm, Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman, Faithful Canvas Talisman, Great Jar’s Arsenal. Armor : Bull Goat Set, Beast Champion Set

: Bull Goat Set, Beast Champion Set Primary Stats : Faith

: Faith Secondary Stats : Strength, Vigor, and Dexterity

: Strength, Vigor, and Dexterity Spells: Vyke’s Dragonbolt, Ancient Dragon’s Lightning Strike and Spear, Lightning Spear, Lansseax’s Glaive

How to play with Late Game Lightning Build

This build uses many items that you obtain after mid-game and late-game. This build improves on the early game build and still has many spells that you can use to one-hit enemies.

The weapons in this build are also really powerful, especially the Keen Nagakiba, a really good Katana that nicely fits in this build.

The late-game spells, including Vyke’s Dragonbolt and Ancient Dragon spells, can easily take down enemies, especially with the scaled-up Faith we have in this build.