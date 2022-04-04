Elden Ring Wormface Boss Guide

Wormface is another optional boss in Elden Ring, meaning that you don’t need to defeat him to advance in the main storyline. However, if you’re interested in netting some useful items and bonus runes, the following guide will show where to find and defeat Wormface in the game.

Where to Find Wormface in Elden Ring

Wormface is a giant humanoid beast with a long cloak and a head made largely of worms. It can be found between the broken bridge and the Woodfolk Ruins near the Minor Erdtree in Altus Plateau.

How to Defeat Wormface in Elden Ring

While not necessary, you can choose to encounter Wormface during the day to counter its dark attire against the foggy area during the night. Those with sharp eyesight, though, will be happy to know that Wormface is not a difficult fight.

Find a good ranged weapon and make sure that you have plenty of ammunition. Now simply stay back and shoot from a distance. It would be better to aim by holding right-click or locking your aim on consoles because Wormface tends to move sideways a lot. That can lead you to miss your attacks.

If you get close to Wormface, it might smash you with its face releasing a cloud of Black Flame. Should you manage to dodge this attack, it will take some time for Wormface to recover which gives you ample opportunity to land your attacks.

Throughout the Wormface boss encounter, the biggest thing you need to worry about is the death cloud from its attacks. The rest are easy to dodge and you can kite the boss around while riding Torrent. Just keep firing your ranged weapon at Wormface from afar until it’s dead.

After successfully defeating Wormface in Elden Ring, you’ll receive the following items:

10,000 Runes

Crimsonspill Crystal Tear

Speckled Hardtear

Crimsonspill Crystal Tear and Speckled Hardtear will help when you’re mixing your Flask of Wondrous Physick