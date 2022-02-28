Elden Ring Paintings Locations and Solutions Guide

Paintings in Elden Ring are items found during scavenger hunts or in-depth explorations. Upon completing such expeditions, you get rewarded with a handful of items. In this guide, we’ll show you all the Elden Ring Paintings Locations and their Solutions.

Elden Ring Paintings Locations and Solutions

During your journey into Elden Ring, you’ll come across several puzzles and mazes that act as mini-games and are pretty fun to take part in.

One such puzzle are paintings in Elden Ring. They are quite tricky to solve, but they reward you with many useful items when solved.

Below we’ve given the locations and solutions to all the paintings in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Panting #1 – Homing Instinct

Location: The first painting you’ll find will be at the Artist’s Shack in Limgrave.

Head to the Cave of Knowledge northwest of the Seaside Runes. There you’ll find an archway near a graveyard. Since this is a graveyard we’re talking about, it’s pretty obvious that you’ll come across a ghost here, so be warned!

Elden Ring Panting #2 – Prophecy

Location: The second painting you’ll come across is found in Stormveil Castle. Just head inside the building before the liftside chamber to the left.

Head to Weeping Peninsula and visit the Church of Pilgrimage. Travel north from the church towards the end of the cliff. As you approach the cliff, a ghost comes into view who drops Warhawk Ashes before you can reach it.

Elden Ring Panting #3 – Resurrection

Location: The third painting you’ll find will be at the Artist’s Shack in East Liurnia

Visit the north side of Liurnia, where you’ll find the Three Sisters. Now head south from the “Behind Caria Manor Site of Grace” and come across a graveyard where you’ll find a ghost on the chair directing you towards the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

These are all the Painting Locations and Solutions in Elden Ring as of now. We’ll make sure to update this guide as soon as a few more locations are found.