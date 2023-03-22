How To Get To Siofra Aqueduct In Elden Ring

Siofra Aqueduct is a Minor Dungeon in the Siofra River region, situated near the Aqueduct-Facing Cliffs grace in Elden Ring.

This is an important region where you encounter three elite enemies; one being a field boss and the other two being regular enemies.

You can also gather upgrade materials, magic equipment, unique ashes, and keys while playing through this region.

The only problem is that getting to the Siofra Aqueduct dungeon in Elden Ring is a bit tricky.

Siofra Aqueduct location

Siofra Aqueduct is a location in Nokron, Eternal City, and can be accessed after completing the Ancestral Woods.

In Elden Ring, to commence the journey towards the Siofra Aqueduct, head to the Site of Grace at Ancestral Woods and look for Spirit Jellyfish.

The Spirit Jellyfish will be present near a corpse that can be found by heading northeast. Instead of going to the Hallowhorn Ground, continue towards its left till you reach a Cliffside.

Once you are on the Cliff, you can jump down to a lower ledge in the ruins which leads to a tunnel. Head into the tunnel and continue going till you reach the Aqueduct-Facing Cliffs grace which will lead you to the proper Siofra Aqueduct.

Siofra Aqueduct enemies, merchants, and NPCs

In Siofra Aqueduct, you will encounter the Lesser Crucible Knight first. The Crucible Knight can perform a wing-dive attack which you can turn to your advantage by luring him to an edge where he flies off the side while doing the attack. This will kill him.

You cannot summon Spirit Ashes for Crucible Knight but you will be rewarded with a Crucible Hornshield for taking him down. Crucible Hornshield is a Greatshield that will protect you from attacks and reduce the damage taken by a considerable amount.

The Lesser Crucible Knight also drops the Somber Smithing Stone (6), an upgrade material that reinforces special armaments to +6.

After taking this enemy down, you can wander off to a room behind the location of the fight. Here, you can obtain the Missionary’s Cookbook required for the Sacred Order Pot.

You will also come across a Greater Boss known as the Valiant Gargoyle and his buddy Valiant Gargoyle (Twinbalde) but these are optional bosses. You can unlock the Great Waterfall Basin afterward regardless of your choice to fight the Valiant Gargoyle or not.

You will also encounter another regular enemy in this region, the Fallen Hawks Soldier. If you take down a Fallen Hawks Soldier you will earn 246 Runes as a reward.

As for the NPCs, there are no merchants in Siofra Aqueduct but you come across D, Beholder of Death. He is just outside the Valiant Gargoyle boss fight arena and if you choose to converse with him, he gives you the “Inner Order” gesture which looks like a dab.