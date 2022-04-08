How to Get and Use Bloodflame Blade in Elden Ring

Bloodflame Blade is an incantation in Elden Ring that will enchant your weapon with Bloodflame and cause more bleed buildup. In this guide, we will tell you how to get and use the Bloodflame Blade incantation in Elden Ring.

How to Get the Bloodflame Blade in Elden Ring

You can find this in the Liurnia of the Lakes just northwest of the Rose Church. It is dropped by a Teardrop Scarab you find there.

You can get there by going to the Folly on the Lake site of grace. From the site of grace, you can head north toward the Rose Church. Once you reach the church you will encounter several Albinauric enemies there.

Take out these enemies and head a little south from the Rose Church to enter the lake. Inside the lake, you will find the Teardrop Scarab that will drop the Bloodflame Blade once you kill it.

You may find not find the Bloodflame Blade from the first Teardrop Scarab you kill here. In that case, continue to kill the Teardrop Scarabs till you get the Bloodflame Blood incantation.

How to Use the Bloodflame Blade in Elden Ring

Once you get the Bloodflame Blade, the other thing that you will need to know is how to use it. To use this incantation, you will need the Finger Seal. To get the Finger Seal head back to the Roundtable Hold.

There you will find merchant Enia that will sell you the Finger Seal. After that get to any site of grace close to you and memorize the Bloodflame Blade spell. Now you will be able to use the Bloodflame Blood incantation.

You just have to make sure that you have equipped the Finger Seal for using that incantation in Elden Ring. The FP cost to use that spell is 20 and its buff lasts for 60 seconds.