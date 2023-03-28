How To Get To The Divine Tower Of Liurnia In Elden Ring

The Divine Tower of Liurnia is another tricky location in Elden Ring that is easier to find than getting access.

Without giving away any spoilers, the only reason to go out of the way to enter the Divine Tower of Liurnia is for an item needed for another quest. There are no merchants here or unique loot to find. There is a boss though but not inside the tower. He will be standing between you and the doorway.

So, how to get to the tower? You need to invert the Carian Study Hall. How do you do that? By completing another quest for an item.

Divine Tower of Liurnia location in Elden Ring

The Divine Tower of Liurnia lies in the eastern region of Liurnia of the Lakes in Elden Ring. It is connected by a long bridge to the Carian Study Hall, the one which you need to turn upside down to gain access to the tower.

Since we can only reach the tower through the hall, we must complete Fia’s quest to obtain the item and use it inside the study hall to open the path toward the tower.

How to reach the Divine Tower of Liurnia in Elden Ring

The best way to reach the hall is to use the fast travel option and make your way to the Eastern shore site of Liurnia Lake. Getting your desired location from here becomes straightforward as you just need to move east before turning south to find the Carian Study Hall.

You will come across an altar on the right side of the hall that plays a pivotal role in creating the way toward the tower. You can only activate the altar by using the Carian Inverted Statue.

However, in case you do not have the Carian Inverted Statue to activate the altar, you need to complete Ranni’s quest for the Fingerslayer Blade before returning.

Find Carian Inverted Statue

To get the Carian Inverted Statue in Elden Ring, head to Caelid Wilds and defeat General Radahn before moving to Caria Manor.

In this area, you need to speak with the witch, Ranni, by reaching the Three Sisters Tower. You must agreed to serve her and then defeat Nokron as part of Ranni’s questline.

You should put the boss to your sword and return to the witch for a conversation. She will offer you the much-required Carian Inverted Statue, so you should grab it and move back to the Carian Study Hall.

Activate the lift and reach the Divine Tower of Liurnia

You need to place the Carian Inverted Statue on the pedestal, and this will cause the Study Hall to turn upside down. You can now easily reach the top of the hall, and you need to activate the lift.

This lift will take you to the bridge that connects the Carian Study Hall with the Divine Tower of Liurnia. However, you will have to fight a powerful enemy here.

The Godskin Noble is a strong foe, and you need to defeat the creature to access the tower, so plan your moves strategically and use strong attacks to defeat the gruesome-looking boss.

The death of the boss will clear the path toward the tower. You get the following items in your quest for the Divine Tower of Liurnia in Elden Ring.