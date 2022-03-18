In Elden Ring, players can select weapons from a variety of different categories based on their personal playstyles or preferences. The following Elden Ring Best Strength Weapons Tier List will go over the best strength weapons players can wield in the game.

Elden Ring Best Strength Weapons Tier List

Strength weapons deal heavy amounts of damage and will help you put an end to formidable enemies found in Elden Ring.

The more strength attributes your character has, the greater amount of damage you’ll be able to deal with. They are also fairly easy for newcomers to play with.

Another thing to mention is that there is currently a bug with the majority of the Strength weapons. Once you reach the +25 level, this bug reduces your attack rating. As a result, be cautious when upgrading beyond +24 level until this bug is fixed.

We’ve compiled a list of the best strength weapons in Elden Ring based on their tier. There are three tiers in total, with the S tier being the superior one and the B tier being the lowest.

B-Tier Strength Weapons

B-tier strength weapons are best suited for the early game. These weapons are however inferior to the other tiers due to their average scaling.

Curved Great Club

In Elden Ring, the Curved Great Club (a Warhammer) is a solid B-tier Strength Weapon. There are better options for strength weapons available, no doubt, but the Curved Great Club will suffice early on in the game.

Curved Great Club scales primarily with Strength and Dexterity. It requires 24 STR (Strength) and 10 DEX (Dexterity).

As for the perks, this weapon has abilities such as Barbaric Roar. This ability significantly boosts your attack power and converts your Strong attacks into brutal combos.

Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword

Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword is another B-tier strength weapon in Elden Ring. It scales with 24 STR (Strength), 15 DEX (Dexterity), and 18 FAI (Faith).

It has a strong physical attack power and critical hitting ability. It also comes with the Magma Guillotine skill. This skill allows you to launch a magma blast in an AOE followed by a chopping attack.

Zweihander

Zweihander is your best bet early in the game. Its offensive and defensive stats are similar to the Curved Great Club. It can be used to perform heavy and rapid attacks on enemies, shattering them.

It scales with 19 STR (Strength) and 11 DEX (Dexterity). It can be purchased from an isolated merchant on the Weeping Peninsula for 3500 runes.

A-Tier Strength Weapons

A-tier weapons are one step ahead of B-tier weapons; they work well from early to mid-game, but they may struggle in the end-game.

Rusted Anchor

The Rusted Anchor (an axe) is a weapon of A-tier. It scales with 26 STR (Strength) and 9 DEX (Dexterity). It features up to the par physical attacks and critical hits.

It can be used to absolutely wreck enemies, and because it is primarily based on strength, investing heavily in strength can significantly increase the potential of this brutal weapon.

Dragon Greatclaw

Dragon Greatclaw is a Colossal A-tier Strength Weapon found in Elden Rings. This is an outstanding offensive weapon due to its high physical and lightning damage.

Like most strength weapons, it scales with strength and dexterity. To wield Dragon Greatclaw, you require 30 STR (Strength) and 14 DEX (Dexterity).

Golden Halberd

Golden Halberd is regarded as the best early and mid-game strength weapon because of its consistent offensive and defensive stats. It inflicts significant physical and holy damage.

It scales with strength, dexterity, faith. It takes 30 STR (Strength), 14 DEX (Dexterity), and 11 FAI (Faith). Golden Vow is an active skill on this weapon. This skill enhances a player’s defense and offense, and it can come in handy against difficult bosses.

S-Tier Strength Weapons

As previously stated, the S-tier is the highest tier of all. Weapons in this tier can be used at any stage of the game. From the early stages to the endgame, S-tier weapons can be used to dismantle enemies.

Fallingstar Beast Jaw

Fallingstar Beast Jaw is one of Elden Ring’s best S-tier strength weapons. It requires 34 STR (Strength), 12 DEX (Dexterity), and 20 INT (Intelligence).

Its offensive side, like all other strength weapons, is second to none and is regarded for being hard-hitting. It has the ability Gravity Bolt, which allows it to laugh bolts onto enemies and deal damage from a distance.

Another factor that puts Fallingstar Beast Jaw above the rest of the weapons is its speed. Based on these facts, Fallingstar Beast Jaw is a must-have in your arsenal.

Grafted Blade Greatsword

Grafted Blade Greatsword is a terrific weapon that can be used throughout the game to deal insanely high damage to enemies, whether they are regular enemies or bosses.

It scales with strength and dexterity, just like all the other strength weapons. It takes 40 STR (Strength) and 14 DEX (Dexterity).

It has a high critical hit rate and a decent amount of physical attack damage. On the other hand, its defensive stats are also adequate, making it one of the most reliable strength weapons in the game.

Starscourge Greatsword

Starscourge Greatsword is a solid S-tier strength weapon. It scales with 38 STR (Strength), 15 INT (Intelligence), and 12 DEX (Dexterity).

It has good defensive stats and can deal a lot of physical and magical damage.

It has an active skill known as Starcaller Cry. This ability allows you to draw enemies closer to you so that you can attack them. This, however, does not work against the bosses but it can prove handy against regular enemies.