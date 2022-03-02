Elden Ring Leonine Misbegotten Boss Guide

Leonine Misbegotten is a humanoid with a thick crimson mane. It’s an optional boss, but defeating it nets you a good amount of runes and a weapon! In this guide, we will cover Leonine Misbegotten’s locations and how to defeat this boss in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Leonine Misbegotten Boss

You are going to find this boss in the Weeping Peninsula, southwestern shores of Castle Morne. When you reach the Rampart Gaol Site of Grace, go towards the southwest direction and you will see a wooden bridge.

Cross that bridge and head towards the tower. You can see the boss arena from the tower. Just find the ladder present on the side of the tower and use that to get down to the shore.

You will also see some of the non-hostile Spirit Jellyfish in your way, but you can go past them and head south to find the Leonine Misbegotten boss in Elden Ring.

How to Defeat Leonine Misbegotten in Elden Ring

The strategy for defeating that boss is pretty similar whether you are playing ranged or melee since the boss is quite aggressive. You simply have to roll or block and try to create separation if you playing as a ranged character.

If you are playing a melee character you can get close to him and use the shield. Since in this fight shield is going to help you tremendously. Try and use a shield with a 100% physical block.

What you should be trying to do is roll out of the way of his attack and try to dodge and hit him whenever you get an open window.

While dodging his attacks you have to be careful since most of the time he will be using the horizontal attack. So you will need to time your moves perfectly for dodging his attacks.

Dodging his attacks by moving forward has been recommended since then you will have a lesser area to cover and you can attack him right after dodging his move.

Time your Rolls Perfectly

Sometimes during the fight, he will also jump into the air so you have to make sure you time your rolls perfectly whenever he jumps into the air to dodge his powerful overhead attack.

While rolling, it is completely dependent on you whether you want to roll towards him or away from him.

If you are a ranged character you should be rolling away from him so you can use the bow or sorceries to attack him right after the roll.

For melee, you will be rolling towards him so you can get close to him, only roll away to heal up

Recommended Spells

You can use the spells like Glinstone Pebble or Carian Slicer. Both of them work very well against the aggressive boss.

You will also need to be aware of his stomp ability in which he will be swinging his sword around heavily and you can’t dodge this if you get in the way.

If you keep these things in mind you can defeat that boss pretty easily.

Defeating the Leonine Misbegotten boss in Elden Ring will give you 3800 Runes and a special drop which is Grafted Blade Greatsword.

This Sword comes with a unique Ash of War called the Oath of Vengeance and needs a Dexterity of 14 and a Strength of 40.