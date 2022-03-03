Having the right weapon at the right time can make a significant difference against the various dangers of Elden Ring. For players looking to deal holy damage, the Golden Halberd is perhaps the best weapon to have in the game. The following guide will explain just where to find the Golden Halberd in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Golden Halberd in Elden Ring

The Golden Halberd can be found near the start of the game through the Tree Sentinel, located in Limgrave.

The player must defeat the Tree Sentinel boss in order to gain the weapon along with a bonus reward of 3600 runes, which will be helpful in strengthening your character in the later stages of the game.

Tree Sentinel can be a bit challenging to defeat in the early hours of the game. He is a powerful mounted Knight and players basically only just entered the Limgrave area.

Ideally, you should wait a bit before challenging the Tree Sentinel in your quest to get the Golden Halberd.

Once you have acquired your own horse Torrent and the ability to summon spirits, then you should attempt to fight the Tree Sentinel.

After players have dealt with the Tree Sentinel, simply loot his corpse to collect the Golden Halberd, one of the best weapons in the game capable of dealing Holy damage.

In addition, the weapon comes boasting the Golden Vow Ash of War which gives your attack and defense a significant boost.

That and a buff to all allies in a radius to reduce the damage sustained from enemies. A player can also take the Golden Halberd to the next level by upgrading through the Somber Smithing Stones.