How to Get and Use Beastman’s Curved Sword in Elden Ring

In this detailed guide, we will be looking at how to get and use the Beastman’s Curved Sword in Elden Ring, along with any prerequisites and required stats.

Elden Ring Beastman’s Curved Sword Stats and Uses

Beastman’s Curved Sword is a curved sword in Elden Ring. It scales primarily with strength and requires the following stats.

Strength: 13

13 Dexterity: 11

Like most weapons in the game, this sword can also be infused with ashes of wars to increase its efficiency. Beastman’s Curved Sword can be single-wielded and dual-wielded as well.

This sword comes with a special set of heavy and light jump attacks and regular slash and swipes. For example, if you jump and do a heavy attack, your character will do a 360-spin attack twice while in the air.

If you do a light attack while jumping, your character will do a double left-right slash while in the air. This sword is a great choice if you are using a strength-dexterity build.

Where to Find the Beastman’s Curved Sword in Elden Ring

To get this sword, you will first need to defeat the Fire Giant located at the Forge of the Giants. Once you have completed that task, you will need to head to the top of Foot of The Forge and rest at the site of grace there.

Resting at the site of grace will trigger an event where Melina will come and ask you to sin, and upon saying yes, you will be transported to Crumbling Farum Azula, where the sword is located.

Once you reach there, you can activate the Crumbling Beast Grave, the site of grace for you to fast travel the next time you want to come here.

You will need to head out of the room and turn right to obtain this sword. In the next two rooms, you will find several Azulan Beastman. Some of them will attack you, and the ones eating will not unless you attack them first or go near their head.

Azulan Beastmen may drop the Beastman’s Curved Sword once they are defeated. You will be able to get the sword on the first try, and in the rare case where it doesn’t drop, just rest at the site of grace to reset and try again.

You can farm it the same way if you want to dual-wield. Rest at the site of grace and try again until you get the Beastman’s Curved Sword.