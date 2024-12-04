How To Get The Thorny Cracked Tear In Elden Ring

A crystal tear made from Erdtree’s bounty, Thorny Cracked Tear in Elden Ring, increases the attack power of consecutive strikes when mixed in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Thorny Cracked Tear and how you can increase its potency by using it with other gear items in the Elden Ring.

Thorny Cracked Tear Location

Thorny Cracked Tear can be obtained by defeating the Putrid Avatar boss near the Erdtree of the Consecrated Snowfield area.

This is a late-game area west of the Mountaintop of the Giants. To reach this area, you must complete Leyndell first and then proceed northwest from the Grand Lift of Rold.

This minor Erdtree’s exact location is east of the Ordina Liturgical Town, where you must complete a puzzle to gain entry to Miquella’s Haligtree.

Putrid Avatar boss is like other Erdtree Avatar bosses with one caveat. This boss uses Scarlet Rot as its weapon. Beware of its pound attack as it releases a massive amount of Scarlet Rot in gaseous form.

Take your time and keep your distance. Only hit the Putrid Avatar once there is an opening. Keep repeating the strategy until the boss is defeated. Once you defeat the Putrid Avatar, you will get the Thorny Cracked Tear automatically in the Elden Ring.

Thorny Cracked Tear Tips and Uses

Thorny Cracked Tear can only be used when mixed in the Flask of Wondrous Physick. This means you can only use it once per rest at a site of grace.

This tear increases your attack power with each consecutive strike. It translates to 9% for the first, 13% for the second, and 20% for the third strike.

Thorny Cracked Tear stacks with both Millicent’s Prosthesis and Winged Sword Insignia. This means you gain a bonus of up to 50% more attack power with your third consecutive attack.

For the best results, mix it with the Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear and use it with a Dexterity-based build in Elden Ring.