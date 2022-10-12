Disney Dreamlight Valley Seaweed Guide

One of the major gameplay components in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a collection of resources and materials for crafting. The Players roam around the open world, searching for the resources they need for crafting an item, cooking, or completing a quest.

One of these resources is known as “Seaweed”. It is included in a list of items that are used extensively for multiple purposes. Seaweed is used in crafting rope, and fiber and has lots of uses in cooking recipes. In this guide, we will cover, where can you find seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How do you get Seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You will get to know about this item through Goofy’s The Mysterious Wreck quest. Seaweed is a relatively common item; however, new players might find it tricky to farm. Farming Seaweeds have two methods in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The first method is by far the easiest. You simply need to visit Dazzle Beach. There you will find Seaweed and you can simply collect it. You don’t require any special items to get Seaweed this way. However, there is one drawback. There is a cooldown on Seaweed respawn. Hence, if you need a lot of Seaweed, you might have to wait a lot.

The second method involves a little hustle. You would need a fishing rod and a bunch of food. You would need the fishing rod to fish for Seaweed and food to recover from the fatigue caused by fishing. When fishing, there is a chance that you catch Seaweed instead of fish.

All in all, you must not prioritize finding Seaweed instead of fish. Rather treat Seaweed as a useful byproduct of fishing. This way you will stack up on a lot of Seaweed while also getting a lot of fish.