Disney Dreamlight Valley Fishing Guide

Catching, Cooking, and Selling fish is one of the key mechanics of Disney Dreamlight Valley that helps players earn money and cook delicious meals. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about Catching fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, their locations, and prices, so without further ado, let’s start.

How to catch a fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In order for players to catch fish in the game, they must first have a Fishing Rod in possession. Players can acquire a Fishing Rod by opting for the ‘Fishing Expedition’ or ‘Royal Tools’ quest at the beginning of Dreamlight Valley.

Upon the completion of these quests, not only will you be granted a Fishing Rod, but you’ll also have a quick rundown on how players can catch fish. Catching fish is one of the easiest tasks players will do by visiting different water bodies, ponds, and meadows.

Whenever you plan on fishing, there are high chances you will acquire some that then you can later sell or use to cook up 5-4 star meals.

Once you have a Fishing Rod, you can now visit the nearby water body and start observing the surface. Wherever you notice some bubble forming on the water, there is a high chance there’s a fish underneath.

As soon as you’ve locked the target, now comes the time to put your Fishing Rod in action. Simply aim precisely towards the water bubble and then throw your line. As soon as the game prompts you to pull, start doing so to catch the fish.

Remember, if you don’t act fast, the fish will likely be set free. Once you have the fish, you can now sell them for Star Coins or use them in exquisite recipes. There will be instances you’ll catch trash or seaweed, but don’t be let down by that and keep trying.

Fishing locations

Now that you know how to go Fishing in Disney Dreamlight Valley, let’s take a look at various kinds of fish, their location, selling prices, and the energy you obtain from them in the game.