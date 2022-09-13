Disney Dreamlight Valley Fishing Guide

By Naqvi

Catching, Cooking, and Selling fish is one of the key mechanics of Disney Dreamlight Valley that helps players earn money and cook delicious meals. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about Catching fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, their locations, and prices, so without further ado, let’s start.

How to catch a fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In order for players to catch fish in the game, they must first have a Fishing Rod in possession. Players can acquire a Fishing Rod by opting for the ‘Fishing Expedition’ or ‘Royal Tools’ quest at the beginning of Dreamlight Valley.

Upon the completion of these quests, not only will you be granted a Fishing Rod, but you’ll also have a quick rundown on how players can catch fish. Catching fish is one of the easiest tasks players will do by visiting different water bodies, ponds, and meadows.

Whenever you plan on fishing, there are high chances you will acquire some that then you can later sell or use to cook up 5-4 star meals.

Once you have a Fishing Rod, you can now visit the nearby water body and start observing the surface. Wherever you notice some bubble forming on the water, there is a high chance there’s a fish underneath.

As soon as you’ve locked the target, now comes the time to put your Fishing Rod in action. Simply aim precisely towards the water bubble and then throw your line. As soon as the game prompts you to pull, start doing so to catch the fish.

Remember, if you don’t act fast, the fish will likely be set free. Once you have the fish, you can now sell them for Star Coins or use them in exquisite recipes. There will be instances you’ll catch trash or seaweed, but don’t be let down by that and keep trying.

Fishing locations

Now that you know how to go Fishing in Disney Dreamlight Valley, let’s take a look at various kinds of fish, their location, selling prices, and the energy you obtain from them in the game.

Fish Location Selling Price Energy Gained
Anglerfish Forgotten Lands 1500 Star Coins 2000
Bass Peaceful Meadow Forest of Valor Sunlit Plateau Frosted Heights 25 Star Coins 150
Bream Peaceful Meadow 600 Star Coins 1300
Carp Forest of Valor Sunlit Plateau 400 Star Coins 800
Catfish Peaceful Meadow 550 Star Coins 1200
Cod Dazzle Beach Forgotten Lands Glade of Trust 35 Star Coins 150
Crab Frosted Heights 600 Star Coins 1200
Fugu Dazzle Beach 900 Star Coins 1700
Herring Dazzle Beach Glade of Trust 65 Star Coins 250
Kingfish Dazzle Beach 450 Star Coins 800
Lancetfish Forgotten Lands 650 Star Coins 1300
Lobster Glade of Trust 950 Star Coins 1300
Perch Forest of Valor Sunlit Plateau 80 Star Coins 400
Pike Forest of Valor Sunlit Plateau 800 Star Coins 1500
Rainbow Trout Peaceful Meadow Forest of Valor 50 Star Coins 300
Salmon Frosted Heights Sunlit Plateau 150 Star Coins 500
Seaweed Dazzle Beach Frosted Heights Forgotten Lands Glade of Trust Forst of Valor Peaceful Meadow Sunlit Plateau   20 Star Coins 25 Energy
Shrimp Dazzle Beach 300 Star Coins 750
Sole Forgotten Lands 200 Star Coins 500
Squid Glade of Trust Forgotten Lands 500 Star Coins 1000
Swordfish Dazzle Beach 700 Star Coins 1500
Tilapia Sunlit Plateau Frosted Heights 600 Star Coins 1150
Tuna Forgotten Lands Glade of Trust 95 Star Coins 350
Walleye Sunlit Plateau 1100 Star Coins 1700
White Sturgeon Frosted Heights 1200 Star Coins 1800

Related Topics

About the Author

Naqvi

A vape enthusiast who'd sell himself for vape joos and some fused clapton rolls. Oh and he seems rather fond of coining words, we'd say he's a peculiament.