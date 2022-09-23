Disney Dreamlight Valley Green Rising Penstemon Location

Disney Dreamlight Valley offers a bunch of collectibles for you to scour the world for. These include cute little critters, different materials used for crafting, and dozens of consumables items and plants that can be added to your collection. Some of these items are trivial to find but some require some dedication and patience. Collecting all these items grants exclusive achievement.

One of these collectible plants is Green Rising Penstemon. It’s a green flower with half-closed buds along with four leaves stemming from its base. It’s a must-have if you want to complete your collection. It might be somewhat tricky to find if you don’t know what biome to look in.

In this guide, we will tell you the location of Green Rising Penstemon.

Where to find Green Rising Penstemon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Green Rising Penstemon is located in the Peaceful Meadow biome. The main issue you will come across is that this flower tends to blend in very well with the foliage on the ground due to its green color. The trick is remembering its general shape and appearance. You will have to keep your eyes peeled if you want to find it in all the grass and foliage of the Peaceful Meadow.

Above is the picture of Green Rising Penstemon (encircle in white) so you can recognize it as soon as you come across one. It’s clear from the photo that this flower is quite hard to spot due to its green color. However, if you pay a little attention and be a little persistent, you will have the Green Rising Penstemon in your collection in no time!