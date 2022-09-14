Disney Dreamlight Valley Donald Duck Quests Guide

“Hi there!”, said Donald Duck when you meet him for the first time and since then, we all have been a fan of the ill-tempered and ever-annoyed Duck who also happens to be Disney’s second most famous character and in this guide, we will explain everything about all the encounters you will have with Donald Duck in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Unlock Donald Duck

When the curse hit the Dreamlight Valley, Donald Duck went after a shadowy figure through a portal in the Forest of Valor to obtain an Orb of Light but unfortunately got stuck there.

Now in order to free Donald and bring him back to the valley, you will have to complete the Lost in The Dark Grove quest for Kristoff.

To give you an overview, you have to go to Merlin to obtain an Enchanted Feather that will help you locate Donald Duck inside the portal and once you find him you can bring him back.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Donald Duck Quests

After Donald Duck is back in the valley, you will be able to complete the following quests.

A House Fit for a Duck

Once Donald Duck is back in the valley and you go meet him, he will complain about the current state of his boat house, and he will ask you to help him fix it.

To help him fix it, you will have to go and talk to Scrooge McDuck to repair the boat house.

You can find Scrooge McDuck in his store, and he will ask you to pick House Fit for a Duck and you will be asked to collect the following materials.

16x Softwood

8x Hardwood

2x Iron Ingot

4x Ropes

Once you have all the materials, you will need to head back to your crafting station and craft a Boat Repair Kit. Take the Boat Repair Kit to Donald’s Boathouse.

Go outside where Scrooge McDuck’s construction sign is, and he will fix the boathouse for free.

Finally, to conclude the quest, head inside the boathouse and pick up things from the floor and give them to Donald Duck who will conclude the quest.



A Fishy Dispute

This quest starts as a silly dispute between Donald and Goofy when they were arguing about where catfish come from, and Donald will ask you to help them solve it.

Donald will give you Green Fishing Waders and you can equip them and go fishing at Dazzle Beach where you will have to catch 10 fish.

Go back to Donald and then follow him to another fishing spot where you will catch a time capsule.

Giving it to Donald will return some of his memories and he will go to another spot, Sunlit Plateau, whereupon digging you will find another time Capsule, unlocking more memory fragments, and concluding the quest.