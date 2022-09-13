Star Coins are the main currency of the Disney Dreamlight Valley, and being stacked up on it is essential. Since the game is a mesh between life-sim and an adventure game, you will need money to constantly buy and sell items to decorate your living space, upgrade your clothing, character, and much more.

To help you with earning money, this guide will walk you through what Star Coins are and how to obtain them fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Star Coins fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Having Star Coins enables various resources, upgrades, renovations, crops, and materials to be accessible to you.

In addition, you will be able to build an idyllic village and chill with famous Disney characters like Mickey, Olaf, Cinderella, Belle, and much more.

Just as it is with real life, earning money in Disney Dreamlight Valley also requires effort, and you will need skills to get the money flowing quickly.

There are various methods players can opt towards earning money. Below is the list that helps each one of them;

Farming

One of the best ways we’ve discovered so far that works efficiently to get Star Coins quickly in the game is to start farming. It is one of the game’s core mechanics, and you will skilfully utilize your time that will eventually help you stack up some cash.

You can start your farming journey by planting some carrot seeds. Players will be able to acquire the seeds for the vegetable from Goofy’s initial shop in the Valley, and they will obtain the Shovel and Watering container from near the player’s house.

As for the land where you can plant your seeds, you can use any land with grass on it.

In case your desired area is crowded with rocks or bushes, simply go to the ‘Furniture’ option and use the mode that enables you to move objects from one place to another.

While growing carrots, we highly recommend you have a Villager help you as it will increase your friendship, and you will also receive a bonus from yielding the crops with them.

Once your friendship level with a Villager goes up to a certain point, they will start growing and harvesting various crops similar to the ones in Stardew Valley. This bonus will be dropped on the ground, and you can pick it up as extra profit.

Now continue farming with your friend until you unlock the beach area of the Valley.

Here you’ll find another Goofy’s shop that will contain the tomato seeds. Buy that to produce three tomatoes per plant. This will make you immense profit and make you wealthy in the game.

Clear Night Thorns

This is one of the methods players can do early on in the game. As soon as you arrive at the Dreamlight Valley, you’ll see that the entire place is filled with thorns. And with each area you unlock, you’ll keep finding it being infested with thorns.

You will be required to clean out the area; apart from it being an order, you will also earn Star Coins by doing so.

To clear out the thorns, simply use X on PlayStation, A on Xbox, and LMB on PC.

While most of the time, you’ll get some Star Coins, on the days when you’re lucky, a chest will be dropped with resources that you can collect and sell later for more money.

Mining

Another way to earn Star Coins is to mine and sell gems. You can collect these rare resources and go to Goofy for selling purposes.

By mining the walls of different caves, cliffs, and rocks, players can acquire 200-700 Star Coins.

Try aiming for the black rocks that you’ll often see chilling on different cliffs. Sometimes you’ll witness gems peaking through them, while most of the time, you must dig through them to find them. If you’re mining with a friend, chances are you’ll get even more gems than you expected.

Selling Fish

Catching and selling fish is also one of the easiest ways players can earn money in the game.

It is even more efficient than mining, and there are high chances that you will always catch a fish when you’re near water.

Fishes are most commonly found in the meadows near the plaza, and then as you progress, many more places will be unlocked according to various regions.

Dazzle Beach is one of the ideal places to catch fish as it only costs 1,000 Dreamlight to open. Aim for the bubbles in the water where the fish is, and then use X, A, or LMB to catch it.

Every fish has its own worth; for example, Sword Fish can be sold for 750 Star Coins. So selling various fishes in the game can make you rich real quick.

Making Expensive Meals

As soon as you begin the game, you’ll be given a choice to visit one of the three realms for free.

Ratatouille realm will be one of the choices we recommend going for as here you have the most opportunities to earn money.

Here, you’ll help Remy open his restaurant, and then you can purchase valuable ingredients like Butter, Cheese, Milk, and Eggs from here. These ingredients will help you make 5-4 Star meals in the game and sell them for higher prices at Goofy’s Stall.

This will help you stack up on the Star Coins easily, and you’ll have the money overflowing.