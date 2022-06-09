Diablo Immortal Ashwold Cemetery Zone Guide

After completing the tutorial in Wortham, players are sent to Ashwold Cemetery to help Zolta Kulle and acquire pieces of the Worldstone. In this guide, we will go over every detail regarding the Ashwold Cemetery zone in Diablo Immortal and what awaits players in this new area.

Diablo Immortal Ashwold Cemetery Zone Overview

The Ashwold Cemetery Zone in Diablo Immortal is the second hub that players visit. This cemetery requires a Character Level of 10-22 for you to access it. It is located at Khanduras, which is nearby the birthplace of Queen Asylla. You can acquire the exact location of this zone by acquiring the map from Deckard Cain.

Diablo Immortal Ashwold Cemetery Questline

Soon after you enter the room where you previously left Xul, you’ll be required to help Deckard Cain and complete a bunch of mini-quests. Below, we have prepared a walkthrough of the entire Diablo Immortal Ashworld Cemetery questline.

Talk to Cain in Wortham’s Chapel



To start the quest, you are required to talk to Cain in Wortham’s Chapel. As soon you begin the quest, you’ll find Xul worried and warning Deckard Cain that Lethes has Worldstone shard at the moment and can pose a severe danger by awakening the dead from their graves.

Deckard Cain will ask your help to acquire every shard of the Worldstone to stop the destruction from happening. As you accept to help him out, pick the map from the table in front of you to start the questline officially.

The Risen Dead



Open the map you previously acquired and head where the portal to Ashwold Cemetery is marked. To identify it better, it is towards the north of the map. Follow where the map leads you until you encounter Samina along the way. Here, you’ll encounter Grave Robbers. Waste no time and kill them instantly.

Now go north from here on till there’s a Groundskeeper house in front of you. Here you’ll find Gordon and Grave Robber ready to cause drama. Kill them all and find where Ulric is to assign you with the next quest.

The Exiled Apprentice



Now make your way towards the Crypt of Honored Dead, and here Lethes and Xul will share a conversation. Let that happen, and once done reading the dialogues, head to the area beneath the bridge where you’ll find the undead. Take them out one by one, talk to Xul on the bridge, and then talk with Guard Bramden.

Consulting the Guards



Once that’s done, go ahead and take a trip towards the Guard’s Watch. Here towards the gates, you’ll find a few more undead, defeat them all, and then have a conversation with Captain Azmir first and then Paulie the Blacksmith. Then talk with Captain Azmir once again.

The Handmaiden



Explore the area and find the path to the Handmaiden’s Cottage from here on. The path is not too complex, so it will be pretty straightforward to find it for the players. However, as you reach outside of the cottage, there will be a few more undead that you need to kill to proceed further.

Now search for where Handmaiden is and go inside the cottage to light the candle on the table. Now break the door in the front to destroy it and head downstairs, where you’ll find about seven Ambushing Undead and Skeletal Mage. Once you’re done kicking asses of the enemies, Talk to Xul and then Handmaiden.

The Tomb of the Queen

From the cottage, make way to the Queen’s Tomb. Enter the tomb and inspect the area. You’ll have a lot of spiders here as well, so brace yourself for the fight and get rid of them as you go towards Queen’s Burial Vault. Once you reach it, Lethes’ Skeletal Mage boss will summon.

You need to kill while keeping in mind that it is pretty rough to fight with as it is fond of teleporting and unleashing bone spirits barrage. Also, he charges a laser beam that you need to be away from. Do what you’re best at and kick the bosses’ ass to move forward.

Into Ashwold Manor



Take a trip to Ashwold Manor by heading towards the north. Upon approaching the manor, you’ll be met with the Royal Guards. Kill them all and wait till Xul comes around to talk with him and follow him inside the manor.

Here, Death Ritual and the Bone Golem will be waiting to attack you, so get rid of them and talk to Xul. Xul will guide you on the rituals, so complete the dialogue with him and kill the Death Rituals. You’ll find them on the north and east of the manor, so make your way there one by one.

Once you encounter a Blood Golem, here are some things to keep in mind. First, always stay away from the red circle it creates as it indicates the release of a big AoE attack. Secondly, it will leap towards you, so maintain a safe distance. And third, destroy its shield with your attacks to stop it from producing further attacks. Get rid of this boss and unlock the Mansion Waypoint as you make your way to the next Death Ritual.

Before you encounter the next Death Ritual, you’ll be greeted with the Decay Golem. Avoid the red marks and leaps it makes towards you and get rid of it. Moreover, it will also release a big pool of green decay. Keep your distance and kill him. Now move forward and kill the second Death Ritual as well.

Now go to Xul at the manor, and you’ll find Lethes talking. Soon after that, you’ll be met with the Simulacrum; kill it and make sure to take this foe seriously as it’s heavy on producing AoE attacks.

Now disrupt the ritual and talk to Xul, and your battle pass feature will be unlocked to claim all the rewards granted so far.

Masters of Death



Make your way towards the Mad King’s Breach dungeon, and you’ll be encountered with mobs and the first boss of the area. Kill the minions first while being careful around the boss, and it slashes his weapon towards you. Once that’s done, enter the portal in the room next to the arena.

You’ll again have mobs attacking you here alongside the Manoruk boss. Clear the way by getting rid of the mobs and attacking the boss. As you do so, the boss will release his little minions, kill them as they are spawned in the room, and then kill Manoruk. Remember that Manoruk will release spectral skulls mid-fight, so try staying with the room walls to avoid contact.

Once the mess is clear, run to the throne room and kill the skeletal warriors there. Run towards the throne, and it will trigger the Skeleton King to come and attack you. Get rid of him as you make sure you’re at a safe distance with his weapon. Attack him from behind and avoid the marked circle on the ground.

Also, if you notice a line pointing towards you, run as he’s preparing to attack you with his horse. Kill him by using AoE attacks and then move forward. Upon completing this portion of the questline, you’ll unlock the Clan feature. Leave this dungeon through the portal and claim Battle Points x30.

Battle for the Shard



Go outside the Mad King’s Breach and approach Xul to have a conversation. Now go ahead and finally Kill Lethes in Lord’s Rest.

Lethes is pretty annoying and can be nasty with all of the attacks up her sleeves. She will be unleashing Bone Spirit and Bone Spikes during the fight that you need to avoid in every cause to not retain any massive AoE damage.

Moreover, Bone Golem will help her out alongside her own attacks, including a significant AOE attack in 360 degrees. Therefore, the best strategy is to run away from any attack produced on you and advance your attacks from the back. Once you clear the arena and kill Lethes, you’ll be able to recover the Worldstone Shard.

City of Lights



For the last quest of the Ashworld Cemetery Questline, teleport to Westmarch through the portal and meet up with Lieutenant Dunn.

How to Farm Ashwold Cemetery Zone in Diablo Immortal



There are many different ways to farm rewards from the Ashwold Cemetery Zone. Below, we’ve listed down all the different activities you can do in this zone.

Ashwold Cemetery Zone Event – The Haunted Carriage



While you’re in the Ashworld Cemetery Zone, you’ll notice that a carriage passes by this cemetery after every 30 minutes every day. This Haunted Carriage summons the undead guardian, who you can attack alongside the carriage for a good amount of loot. This loot might include gold or materials that you can use to create Legendary Items to buff up your equipment and gear.

The type of monsters that you will be fighting in this Zone while attacking the carriage will be the Corpse Worm, Festering One, Grave Robber, Plague Bearer, Risen, Skeletal Ambusher, and Skeletal Warrior.

However, after several trips of the carriage going back and forth, the Tax Collector boss will spawn, which you can kill, and upon doing so, you can receive;

Legendary items

Enchanted Dust

Scrap Material

Glowing Shards.

So visit the zone every day to attack the carriage and acquire hefty loot.

Ashwold Cemetery Codex – Haunted Altars and Guards

The Ashwold Cemetery Codex is divided into two Codex Achievements; Haunted Alters and Guards. For Haunted Altars, you can be rewarded with 100 Hilts by finding them around the map.

They mostly spawn around the southeast and north of the map. For guards, there are about only 5 of them, mostly found at The Ossuary and the Outskirts.

Ashwold Cemetery Dungeon –Mad King’s Breach

Mad King’s Breach is the very first dungeon that players will encounter in Diablo Immortal and the dungeon is present in this zone. After completing it for the first time as part of the story, players can visit the dungeon to do reruns.

Mad King’s Breach is one of the ideal dungeons to farm for loot thanks to its short length and the enemies being condensed into small areas making it easier for groups to take them out.

Hidden Lairs and Elite Quests



There are a lot of Elite (Blue) Quests and Hidden Lairs present in the Ashwold Cemetery, but their spawn locations are random. You can forcefully make Hidden Lairs and Elite Quests respawn by clicking on all of the shrines and treasure chest variants you can find in the zone.