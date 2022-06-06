Diablo Immortal Elite Monsters

Diablo Immortal has a lot of challenging events for the players to complete. Apart from bounties, you will also have to complete the Elite packs to get extra rewards and experience points. This guide will tell you everything about the Elite Monsters in Diablo Immortal and the affixes used by these elite enemies.

What are Elites in Diablo Immortal

Elites are a pack of challenges with many enemies to defeat during the fight. These Elite enemies also have special abilities called Affixes that deal heavy damage if you get hit by them.

These elite packs are of 4 types, and each pack has its own set. Upon completing the Elites, you will be rewarded with some awards depending on the type of Elite you complete.

Elite Types and Rewards

There are 4 types of Elite Monsters in Diablo Immortal, each with different toughness and power. Each Elite has its category of rewards. All 4 types of Elites are in detail below with the number of rewards dropped by them;

Champion Elite



In the champion pack, you fight against 3 enemies. Champion Elites are easy to tackle as they have the same affix. By getting information about the affix from the last section of the guide, you will be able to complete the champion elite. After killing All the enemies, you will be rewarded with;

3 Experience Globes

Gold

Assorted Items

3 Rift Progression Globes

Rare Elite

Your fight will be against a single but powerful enemy in the Rare Elite pack. These enemies have 2 affixes and are difficult to dodge. You can use a health potion and movement skills to ease the fight.

Try to dodge both affixes if you want to win the battle because tackling one at a time will impose a higher risk of being attacked by the other affix. Upon defeating both enemies, you will be awarded;

3 Experience Globes

Gold

Assorted items

4 Rift Progression Globes

Legendary Elite

Your fight will be against a single massive enemy in the Champion Elite pack, similar to the Rare Elite pack. But in the Legendary Elite pack, the Monster will also have some minions (4-6minions). These enemies are rare to find in Diablo Immortal.

Legendary Elites have a set of 3 random affixes and their minions also have the Empowered Minion Affix that increases hp, damage, and mobility.

Main damage will be given to the Monster, and minions will do the side damage to you that will take your health slowly and steadily. To get rid of these minions, use your AoE attacks. Use health potion and mobility skills to assist your character. Upon killing the Monster, you will be rewarded with;

3 Experience Globes

Gold

Assorted Items

Little Chances of Legendary Item as a drop.

Unique Elite

Unique Elite pack enemies are found in tasks of different map regions. Unique Elites deal normal damage but have high health. They have more than 1 health bar with a red diamond on one side of the health bar representing the difficulty level of the fight.

One interesting thing about the Unique Elites is that their Affixes have no icon on the screen. So, you have to be careful as an affix can be on its way toward you. Health potions and Movement skills are also recommended in this fight. The rewards of the Unique Elites are;

Gold

Assorted items

3 Enhanced Dust

Elite Affixes

In Diablo Immortal, Elite Monsters can have different affixes as there are many affixes in the game. The list and detail of each affix is as follows;

Arcane

Creates spinning beams of Arcane Energy. To avoid these beams, go away from the Small Arcane Orb when it starts to spin, as this is the emerging point of the beam

Barrier

Block Projectiles and attacks by creating a Barrier. You can go behind the Wall or take the Enemy to your side to attack the Enemy as the barrier remains static.

Berserking

Improves Movement and Attack Speed of Enemy. You can tackle this affix by using the Crowd Control ability to lock the enemies at their place and then attack them using melee or ranged attacks.

Chilled

Use Chilled Attacks. If you are in their range, use Crowd Control ability to take them down. If minions surround them, kill them first to avoid extra damage when you are frozen.



Chilling Winds

Spawns Ice Orb that creates Chilled Tornado upon bursting. To avoid the damage from the tornado, run away from the location of Icy Orbs

Death Spawns

Creates 3 Slimes on defeat. To avoid damage from the slime, try to kill all the enemies in the pack at the same time to end the battle before the production of slimes.

Empowered Minions

Enhances HP, Damage, and Mobility of Enemy. Only the enemies of the legendary elite pack use this affix. TO get the least damage from the affix, kill the minions first before taking on Legendary Monster.

Frenzied

Enhances Speed and Hp of Enemy at regular intervals and Immune the Enemy to Immobilization. You can avoid this affix by defeating the Monster as early as you can so that the Enemy doesn’t use the affix for greater times



Frozen Orb

Spawns Ice Orbs that burst after 3 seconds. Run away from the Ice Orbs when spawned to avoid the damage.

Harsh Winds

Produces high-speed wind to decrease your mobility. By noting the direction of Monster, guess the direction of the wind and run away to the opposite side to avoid the wind.

Icy Ground

Freezes the ground to reduce your movement speed. Try not to move when the affix is in action.

Jailer

Creates Immobilizing Cage. You can’t move when in jail, and there is a possibility that you get locked with minions. So, be careful to save some health potion for this situation.

Illusionist

Spawns 2 Doppelgangers. Doppelgangers have small hp and can be easily defeated



Laser

Fires beams of lasers on Enemy. To avoid being hit by the laser, run away as the laser will follow you and when the laser explodes, jump to either side.

Mortar

Fires fiery Projectiles in a row. When you see that the projectiles are about to emerge from the ground, just run away from that point to avoid the damage.



Molten

It causes heavy damage within 5 meters and explodes below 10% HP. Move to a side when you encounter that the Enemy is making a ring of fire around itself to avoid the damage.



Nightmarish

Produces a terrifying Roar after regular intervals. This affix is not that much dangerous. So, please don’t waste time avoiding it

Orbiter

Creates 7 Lightning Spheres. You can only avoid this affix by keeping some distance from the spawn location of orbs.



Reflect Damage

Causes greater combined damage of 7 attacks at the last one as Fiery Explosion. It gives damage at the last attack, so make your way to the side to avoid the greater damage at the end of the attack.

Serpent totem

Spawns 3 Poison Snakes. These snakes have lower hp but higher damage. To avoid greater damage from these snakes, kill them as early as possible.

Teleporter

Teleports at some times. When you see the Enemy using this affix, just change your location to avoid the attack.

Waller

Creates Wall around your character. Enemy creates a wall around you with one way to escape. Make your way to get out of the Wall to avoid attacks from the Enemy



This covers everything related to Elite Monsters in Diablo Immortal. For more things Diablo Immortal, visit our website!