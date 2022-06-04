Diablo Immortal Hilts: Trader Location, Farming Guide

Hilts are a form of currency in Diablo Immortal that can be spent to receive crucial endgame items and crafting materials, including legendary crests.

Hilts are extremely rare in the game and are important in the sense that they are practically your best bet to purchase items and crafting materials that are otherwise difficult to find.

The following guide tells you how to farm Hilts and where to find the Hilts Trader in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal Hilts Trader Location

Once you have accumulated enough Hilts, you will need to make your way to Lieutenant Fizriah, one of the main vendors and your main Hilts Trader in Diablo Immortal.

Lieutenant Fizriah can be found at Westmarch just around the Immortal Overlook Waypoint. The main questline will automatically guide you to meet the Hilts Trader for the first time. Your character level will be around level 28 at this point.

The location of Lieutenant Fizriah is marked on the map below.

How To Farm Hilts in Diablo Immortal

Hilts are non-farmable currencies in Diablo Immortal, meaning that they can only be earned. In order to acquire them, you must take part in different activities such as Challenge Rifts, the first kill of the day, Group/Solo Leaderboards, Faction Quests, Battle Passes and Codex.

Challenge Rifts

Each time you complete a Challenge Rift, your rank will increase on the group and solo leaderboards to grant you Hilts as a reward.

First Kill of the Day

Killing the first enemy of the day grants you random rewards. There is a high possibility that these random rewards may possess Hilts. Therefore, be sure to log in every day for a chance to get some Hiltz.

Group and Solo Leaderboards

You’ll get Hilts as a reward for reaching the top 1000 rank on the solo leaderboard. If you’re playing with a group, you have to be placed in the top 10 teams to earn the maximum number of Hilts.

Faction Quests

You can either join the Immortals to Defend the Vault or be a part of the Shadows faction to Raid the Vault and earn some Hilts.

Battle Passes

Keep an eye on your battle pass and battle points as you rank up. Some of those unique rewards include Hiltz.

Codex

Probably the easiest way to earn Hilts is by defeating enemies and exploring the map to complete Achievements in the Codex during the main story.

One thing is to be noted that, although you can purchase other valuable items via microtransactions, you can’t purchase Hilts. However, you can purchase the Empowered Battle Pass to increase your Battle Pass Ranks which in return helps you earn Hilts even faster.

What To Buy With Hilts

Once you’ve found the Hilts Trader in Westmarch, you can trade your Hilts for some useful items.

Since the items you can buy from the Hilts Trader have a certain limit to them ranging from a monthly, weekly, or daily limit, we would recommend buying the most important items such as legendary crests.

The legendary crest is found in the general section of the Hiltz Trader’s list of items. You use legendary crests to guarantee a legendary gem drop from Elder Rifts. In Diablo Immortal, legendary gems are one way of improving your endgame build. Hence, they are extremely important.

Additionally, you need to keep an eye on the limited items that reset each day ranging from Normal Gem to Scrap Material, but we would recommend purchasing the legendary crest instead since it’s a limited bargain and you may not get a chance at the crest again.