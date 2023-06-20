Diablo 4 Tomb Lord Boss Guide

The Tomb Lord is an optional boss in Diablo 4. He is a large skeleton that is armed with a colossal staff. His armor is furnished with the skulls of warriors that fell in battle against him.

This boss is an expert in necromancy as all his attacks involve bones and skeletons. The Tomb Lord boss fight is not related to the main storyline in any way. Therefore, skipping this boss battle will not hinder your story progression but you will miss out on some loot.

Where to find Tomb Lord in Diablo 4

You are going to encounter the Tomb Lord boss at the end of eight different dungeons in Diablo 4. Following are the dungeons where you can expect to face him at the end of your run.

Ancient Reservoir (The Border of Rotspill Delta and the Withering Mire)

Carrion Fields (Northern region of the Scarred Coast)

Crusader’s Cathedral (North-western region of Caldeum)

Forgotten Depths (North-eastern region of Dindai Flats)

Luban’s Rest (Sothern edge of the Strand)

Mercy’s Reach (North-western edge of Sarkova Pass)

Halls of the Damned (Western region of Scouring Sands)

Whispering Vault (Southern Edge of the Chambatar Ridge)

This boss fight is the same for every dungeon. There is virtually no difference in the moves or appearance of the boss when different dungeons are compared.

How to defeat Tomb Lord in Diablo 4

This boss fight is a test of your situational awareness. Tomb lord makes extensive use of skeleton summons and AOE attacks. The skeletons can be deadly if you don’t have good positioning while dodging the AOE attacks requires precise timing. Following are all the Tomb Lord’s moves and their counters:

Tornado projectile

Tomb lords cast a spirit orb in a forward direction. This orb explodes when it touches the ground. This explosion turns into a ghostly tornado that remains stationary for a brief period before disappearing. If you run into an explosion or a tornado at any moment, you will receive damage.

This attack is slow and can be easily avoided by moving out of its way. Just be careful not to run into the tornado accidentally.

Skeleton Summon

The boss summons a number of melee and ranged skeletons. Both of them have very little HP and can be dispatched with relative ease. You need to take out the ranged skeletons first as they can be rather annoying if left alive for too long. The melee skeletons will get killed easily as they charge at you.

Bone Barrier

The boss will conjure a barrier made of bones to limit your movement. This barrier doesn’t deal any damage as it appears, but the boss can explode it. There is a clear indication when a barrier is about to explode so you can avoid it easily.

If you are not careful, the barrier can make you run into a tornado. Hence, keep an eye on the location of a tornado relative to the barrier while moving.

Tomb Lord rewards and loot

Following is all the reward you will receive for killing the Tomb Lord: