How To Get Splintering Aspect In Diablo 4

Necromancer has one of the strongest builds right now in Diablo 4. Its Bone Spear skill does an insane amount of damage, so much so that many players are expecting it to be nerfed in the upcoming season. Until that happens, you can take full advantage of a Bone Spear build in Diablo 4 for which you need to have the Splintering Aspect.

This legendary aspect increases the damage you can do to Vulnerable enemies with your Bone Spear skill. Since the build revolves around Vulnerable enemies as a damage multiplier, Splinter Aspect automatically becomes a crucial cog in the whole build.

Splintering Aspect location in Diablo 4

Luckily, you do not have to rely on lady luck to get this aspect. All you have to do is find and clear the Guulrahn Slums dungeon in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4.

The best possible route to reach this dungeon is through the Hidden Overlook waypoint. This will be located right next to the dungeon. It also provides you with a pathway to the other dungeons in the Jakha Basin.

You will find the Guulrahn Canals on the west and the Buried Halls dungeon on the south side of the waypoint. Moreover, you can also access the Ancient’s Lament through the same location. You’ll reach the location of the waypoint as part of the main story. So it’s hard to miss.

You will receive the Splintering Aspect after completing all the objectives of the Guulrahn Slums dungeon. You’ll also need to defeat the Resurrected Malice boss at the end. Once done, the aspect will be added to your Codex and you can use the Occultist to imprint it onto your equipment.

Splintering Aspect builds in Diablo 4

The Splintering Aspect is crucial if you are building your Necromancer build around the Bone Spear skill in Diablo 4. Hence, the Bone Spear Necromancer build will be the best when it comes to using the Splintering Aspect in D4.

Every bone projectile you throw at groups of enemies is going to do additional damage to enemies behind the first enemy hit. This means clearing rooms faster.