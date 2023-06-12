Diablo 4 Crafting Guide

No RPG is complete without a robust crafting system. Keeping your gear in tip-top condition in Diablo 4 is extremely crucial. With the help of crafting mechanics in Diablo 4, you must upgrade your gear, get new weapons and armor, and buff them with unique gems. Only then will you be able to survive in higher world tiers.

How crafting works in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 doesn’t have a generic crafting system. You don’t craft things for yourself but need to visit the various vendors around the world to get them to craft items for you. Even at these vendors, basically, the only crafting that’s done is for Elixirs and Gems. Rest all fall under the upgrading category in our opinion.

Blacksmiths

Blacksmiths are available to the player once they reach level 10. You have an entire quest to unlock Zivek, the blacksmith in Kyovashad. After you have unlocked the first blacksmith, others will appear in other towns and Strongholds.

Blacksmiths in Diablo 4 are pretty important. First, your weapons lose their durability when you die, and the only way to repair them is to bring them to a Blacksmith. You can bring unwanted weapons to the Blacksmith, who will salvage them.

This allows you to get upgrade items for yourself to upgrade your other gear. Lastly, and of course, Blacksmiths will sell you weapons and upgrade them for you, allowing your arsenal to keep up with the increasing difficulty of the enemies.

Alchemists

Alchemists are unlocked for the player when they reach level 10 in Diablo 4. Like the blacksmiths, you visit them in a quest, and they are free to access throughout the playthrough.

The most important function Alchemists serve is to upgrade your healing vials. The higher the level of your vials, the more HP you regen per vial. Of course, improving their most vital healing source will be on everyone’s list as the difficulty ramps up.

Next, you can only craft elixirs at an Alchemist in Diablo 4. These elixirs offer 30-minute buffs to players. Elixirs are perfect when you need specific buffs, like increased speed, increased EXP gain, or increased resistance to a particular ailment.

These buffs can also be stacked, allowing players to buff them for the situation rather than having to buff themselves on general expectations. Alchemists also can refine your salvaged items in Diablo 4. Often, you find worthless items and upgrade materials in your journey.

Selling them also offers no worthwhile yield. For this, players can bring these useless items to an Alchemist, and the Alchemist will refine them, increasing their quality and rarity. You can then sell these items at a higher price or use them to upgrade your rarer gears.

Jeweler

Jewelers are available to players once they reach level 20 in Diablo 4. One of the quests in the game requires you to upgrade a Crude Ruby to a Chipped Ruby; after this, you can freely access the Jeweler.

Jewelers can be used to insert gems in your gear sockets. These gems boost your characters, such as attack buff, HP boost, damage reduction, and resistance to various status ailments. You can also ask a Jeweler to replace any gems you might already have equipped in your gear.

Jewelers can also help upgrade any rings or amulets you might have. These rings and amulets in Diablo 4 also provide various buffs to your characters. Upgrading them increases their rarity level and the strength of the buff they provide.

Occultist

Occultists are unlocked as you progress through the main story of Diablo 4. These are the last vendors for players to unlock in Diablo 4.

Occultists are only helpful in higher world tiers but are precious in the late game. Players can get legendary gear with legendary aspects in higher difficulties. Of course, some aspects are superb, and the gear they are on is completely useless. You can’t use the gear, but you can’t waste the aspect as well.

That is where Occultists come in. For the right price, Occultists will allow you to extract the legendary aspects of your legendary gears, and from there, you can imprint these aspects onto any gear you use.

Next, Occultists sell Nightmare Sigils, which allow you to convert any dungeon into a Nightmare Dungeon with difficult and Elite enemies, perfect for farming gear and loot. If you already have sigils, you can salvage them and get higher rarity sigils.

The rarity of the sigil determines the enemies and the chance of better loot, so a rarer sigil is better for farming than a commoner sigil in Diablo 4. Lastly, you can use Occultists to reroll the affixes on your gear. As you know, all gears offer some bonuses for using them, but there is no guarantee that these bonuses are what you need.

For this, take your gear to the Occultist and reroll whatever buffs your gear has. What new buffs you get are generated randomly, and you have no direct control over them. But if you have a coin to spare, you can try as many times as you want.