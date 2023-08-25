Diablo 4: Best Character Customizations And Transmogs

The new transmog features of Diablo 4 are incredibly high quality and a step in the right direction when it comes to creating custom characters.

In a game like Diablo 4, you understandably want to have the best class and character in not only stats but also appearance. Your character needs to be visually appealing so as to differentiate yourself from the rest.

The new character customization and transmog features work together to give you enough freedom to create your favorite characters from other games and pop culture.

Below are some of the best examples of amazing custom character creations using transmogs in Diablo 4. The given character preset settings and transmog looks will help you create your own.

Best characters and transmogs to make in Diablo 4

Conan

You can run Conan, the Barbarian, in Diablo 4 to show the Gathering Legions of Hell why he is also known as Conan, the Destroyer. Hailed as a fierce warrior, it is up to Conan to safeguard his homeland Cimmeria by protecting Sanctuary.

Do note that there are several versions of Conan out there. We are going with the original version by Robert Howard and a bit of the movie versions played (and made popular) by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You can combine our recommended Conan transmog settings to come up with your own Conan, the Barbarian character in Diablo 4.

Character Customization

Class: Barbarian

Face Variations: 4/4

Skin Tone: 5th tone in the second row

Eye Color: Medium Blue

Hair Style: 8/11

Facial Hair: 11/11

Hair Color: Black

Makeup: 14/14

Jewelry: 1/33

Markings: None

Markings Color: None

Wardrobe

Head: Unequipped Look or Weathered Cover

Chest: Unequipped Look

Arms: Artisan’s Bracers (Season 1) or Gauntlets or Strider’s Handwraps

Pants: Strider’s Leggings or Chausses

Boots: Treads

Pigment: Orange or Yellow

Two-Handed Sword: Flamberge

Two-Handed Axe: Lumber Axe or Battleworn Crescent

Title: The Barbarian

He-Man

Diablo 4 gives you just enough freedom to call out to the power of Grayskull as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe. The alter ego of Prince Adam is fairly easy to create with his famed blonde hair and nearly no armor.

Our version of He-Man uses transmog options based on the original cartoons from the 80s with just a dash of the recent animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Character Customization

Class: Barbarian

Face Variations: 4/4

Skin Tone: 2nd tone in the second row

Eye Color: Medium Brown

Hair Style: 6/11

Facial Hair: 1/11

Hair Color: Honey Blonde

Makeup: 1/14

Jewelry: 1/33

Markings: None

Markings Color: None

Wardrobe

Head: Unequipped Look

Chest: Leathered Doublet

Arms: Coven’s Gloves

Pants: Unequipped Look

Boots: Treads

Pigment: Blue Chest, Yellow Gloves and Pants, Red Boots

Two-Handed Sword: Flamberge

Kratos (God of War)

Kratos is one of the most popular custom characters you can make in Diablo 4. The God of War will now be dealing with Lilith, personally.

We are going with a mixed appearance that combines how Kratos looked in the original God of War trilogy and how he aged in the recent Norse-based two-part conclusion. Most of that comes down to his beard.

The Kratos transmog settings come pretty close to the original character in Diablo 4. Unfortunately, there are no good transmogs for either his Leviathan Axe or his Blades of Chaos. We are hoping that to change with a new battle pass cosmetic in the future.

Character Customization

Class: Barbarian

Face Variations: 4/4

Skin Tone: Any ash-grey tone

Eye Color: Black

Hair Style: 1/11

Facial Hair: 6/11 for Greek Kratos, 2/11 for Norse Kratos

Hair Color: Black

Makeup: 7/14

Jewelry: 1/33

Markings: 3/7

Markings Color: Henna

Wardrobe

Head: Unequipped Look

Chest: Etched Jacket

Arms: Coven’s Gloves or Strider’s Handwraps

Pants: Etched Pants

Boots: Treads

Pigment: Red

Two-Handed Axe: Axe

Title: Ashen Warrior

Predator

Sanctuary is a fitting place for someone (or something) like the Predator in Diablo 4. The highly intellgent alien specie is known to hunt across the galaxies for sport and honor. Let us see how it fares on the bloodied Fields of Hatred and against the monstorities inside the Diablo 4 dungeons.

The Predator is probably the easiest custom character to create in the game. All you need is to get the complete Warlord armor set. Note that salvaging items to unlock new looks destroys the item in the process.

Character Customization

Class: Rogue

Wardrobe

Head: Warlord Greathelm

Chest: Warlord Plate

Arms: Warlord Gauntlets

Pants: Warlord Leg Plates

Boots: Warlord Boots

Pigment: Purple

Title: The Predator

How to create a custom character in Diablo 4

It starts with choosing a class and then customizing your character in the character creation screen of Diablo 4.

Something important to note here is that you cannot change your face, skin tone, eye color, hairstyle, facial hair, or hair color afterward. However, you can change your makeup, jewelry, and markings later on in the game.

The final step in your character customization is finding the Wardrobe in Diablo 4. There is one in every major town, including Kyovoshad.

The Wardrobe allows you to transmog your armor and weapons to look like your favorite game character, but as long as you have unlocked the right transmogs by Salvaging gear at the Blacksmith.

Remember that you can always unequip an armor piece to show the default class appearance or to hide your helmet, for example. Also, do not forget to unlock a title for your character as part of your social profile.

When all is done and ready, take a character screenshot and share it with your Diablo 4 friends.