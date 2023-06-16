How To Hide The Helmet In Diablo 4 

In Diablo 4, you spend hours making the perfect face for your character only for it to be covered when you equip a helmet. Of course, this is necessary since the helmet provides protection. But you still feel like wanting to see your face without sacrificing protection. Thankfully, there are ways to hide your helmet in D4.

In the beta version of Diablo 4, you could so from the settings in the main menu. However, with the full release of the game, the system has been shifted to the Wardrobe.

How to hide your helmet in Diablo 4

You have to find a Wardrobe to hide your helmet to show your pretty face in Diablo 4. The Wardrobe is where you transmog your gear. Remember to salvage gear and items to unlock new looks to use at the Wardrobe whenever you are in town because transmogrification is completely free in D4.

Once you are at a Wardrobe, it is time to change your appearance. A screen will show up where you can transmogrify your equipment. Select the tab for your helmet and a bunch of options will show up where you can customize the look for your headgear.

Choose the option for “Modify Slot” and select the “Unequipped Look”. This will hide your helmet in Diablo 4 while still giving the protective power and stats of your headgear.

Select “Confirm Look” and it will lock in your changes. If you want to revert to the helmet, select the default look option.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The earliest wardrobe to find will be in Kyovashad. This is the main town hub after you clear the prologue in Nevesk. There are several wardrobes that you can access in Diablo 4, but the one in Kyovashad is the easiest to find.

You can also modify the look of other gear items via the Wardrobe and create Ensembles. These are pre-made “outfits” or looks you can choose regardless of the equipment you have equipped. In this way, you can always look your best as you slay the hordes of hell.