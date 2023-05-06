Dead Island 2 Legendary Weapons Locations Guide

Legendary weapons are the best of the best in any game and the same is true for Dead Island 2. While the game has numerous amazing and unique weapons, going through the trouble to reach Dead Island 2 legendary weapons locations and grabbing them for yourself is worth the effort because of their stats and perks.

To help you get started with building the complete arsenal of legendary weapons in DI2, we have compiled a list of every legendary in the game and how you can get it.

Dead Island 2 Legendary weapons locations

All of these legendary weapons in Dead Island 2 are rewards for various side quests in the game. Emma’s Wrath however can only be earned by finishing the main story. To get your hands on every legendary, make sure you do every side quest including the Lost and Found weapon quests as a few of these are rewards from those.

Legendary weapons are a cut above the rest as they not only have higher stats than others but also have multiple perk slots and Superior rarity mod installed on them. They also have pretty unique appearances so if nothing else, why not use a legendary for its appearance.