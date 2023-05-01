Dead Island 2 Lost Weapons Locations Guide

Among the many quests in Dead Island 2, Lost and Found is an entire category of quests that is separate from other side quests. This quest series has players looking for either Missing Persons or Lost Weapons. While there are a total of 15 Lost and Found quests in Dead Island 2, only 6 of them fall under the Lost weapons category.

While the Lost Weapons in DI2 aren’t always legendary weapons, they are still pretty good and worth the time you invest in completing these quests. For that very reason, we are going to provide you with all the DI2 lost weapons locations and information on how to complete the quests.

Dead Island 2 Lost Weapons locations