Clothing is an essential element of your appearance customization in Cyberpunk 2077 because it makes you look good and provides protection. In this Cyberpunk 2077 Best Outfits/Clothing List guide, we will tell you everything related to clothes, types of clothes and clothing sets. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Best Outfits and Clothing List

There are 7 different categories of clothes in Cyberpunk 2077 that includes:

Head: These are the things that you wear on your head like Cap, Hat, Helmet, Scarf and Balaclava.

Clothing List

There are different items for each category of Clothes in Cyberpunk 2077. You can mix and match these outfits in Cyberpunk 2077 to create your own unique character.

Head

In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the items that you wear on your head.

Clothing Item Rarity Stats Location Double-Shelled AT-AK Modular Helmet Uncommon 17.4 Obtained from clothing vendor found close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Limited-Edition Daemon Hunter Cap Uncommon 18.0 Obtained from clothing vendor found close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Insulated Cap with Protective Goggles Uncommon 16.1 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Arasaka Kabuto with Composite Plating Uncommon 18.4 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Reinforced Baseball Cap Uncommon 17.1 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Plastic Zunari Kabuto with Absorbent Lining Uncommon 17.5 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Arasaka Engineer Hardhat with Headset Uncommon 15.4 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Flat Cap with Reinforced Seams Uncommon 18.7 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Steel Microplated Kabuto Uncommon 17.3 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Double-Shelled AT-AK Modular Helmet Uncommon 17.4 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Classic Trilby with Composite Band Uncommon 15.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Worn Graffiti Helmet Uncommon 16.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Blooming Amber Bandana Uncommon 18.0 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Speed Addict Helmet with Anti-Impact Tech Uncommon 17.4 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Police Helmet with Anti-Shrapnel Visor Uncommon 15.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Darra Polytechnic Tactical Balaclava Unknown 16.2 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Solid Straw-Woven Trilby Uncommon 16.4 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Militech Tactical Helmet Uncommon 17.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Sturdy Conical Hat Uncommon 16.7 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Steel Microplated Kabuto Uncommon 18.2 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Polyamide-Reinforced Conical Hat Uncommon 16.2 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Laminated Security Hardhat with Headset Uncommon 20.2 Vendor found at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Graffiti Thermoset Synweave Hijab Uncommon 18.2 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) situated in Pacifica Colorado Beetle Aramid-Reinforced Helmet Uncommon 18.7 Vendor found at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Strong Canine Power Synthetic Bandana Uncommon 19.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood Trilby with Canvas Lining Uncommon 16.1 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood Colorado Beetle Aramid-Reinforced Helmet Uncommon 18.7 Vendor found at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Duolayer Floral Hijab Uncommon 16.8 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) situated in Pacifica Simple Bandana Headband with Enhanced Durability Uncommon 16.6 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood Reinforced-Cotton Headband Uncommon 17.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood Magenta Spark Reinforced Silkweave Bandana Uncommon 14.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood Enhanced Cebra Excentrica Carbon-Reinforced Trilby Uncommon 15.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood Composite Military Bandana Uncommon 17.1 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood Daemon Hunter Tactical Bandana Uncommon 17.0 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Chéngsè Ultralight Carbon-Fiber Helmet Uncommon 16.4 Looted during the Life During Wartime mission Ordinary Tactical Balaclava with Reactive Layering Common 13.5 N/A Boss Mafioso Trilby With Armored Lining Common 25.1 N/A Durable Felt-Blend Trilby Uncommon 28.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood Mirame Reinforced-Composite Cowboy Hat Uncommon 18.2 Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Makeshift Rabenda Banana Bandana Uncommon 16.7 Stylishly shop situated in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Cowboy Hat with Hardened-Leather Band Uncommon 16.9 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Composite Military Bandana Uncommon 16.9 Stylishly shop situated in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Carbon-Fiber Arasaka Side Cap Uncommon 17.0 Stylishly shop situated in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Maelstrom Side Cap Uncommon 18.9 Vendor found at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Reinforced Cyan Cowboy Hat Uncommon 27.4 Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Upgraded Farmer Hat With Gauge Uncommon 26.4 Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Laminated Nomad Hat With Gauge Uncommon 30.3 Obtained from the Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Illegally Modded Hat With Gauge Uncommon 27.9 Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Duolayer Military Cap With Gauge Uncommon 28.7 Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Modified Snake-Skin Cowboy Hat Rare 27.9 Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Carbon-Fiber Conical Hat Uncommon 28.7 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Tyger Claw Kabuto Rare 27.9 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Darra Polytechnic Cap Uncommon 29.8 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Stylish Leather Flat Cap With Light Armor Layer Uncommon 28.0 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Cotton Motorcycle Cap With Protective Inset Uncommon 30.5 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Classic Hardened-Leather Flat Cap Uncommon 28.3 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Aramid Kuro Kabuto With Hardened Carbon-Fiber Exterior Uncommon 28.9 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Light Technopolymer Helmet Uncommon 29.3 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Durable Lime Speed Modular Helmet Uncommon 27.9 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Darra Polytechnic Cap Uncommon 28.2 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Officer’s Side Cap With Reinforced Plastic Uncommon 28.9 Stylishly shop situated in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Classic Side Cap With Strengthened Polyamide Uncommon 28.5 Stylishly shop found in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Light Hijab With Microplate Mesh Rare 28.0 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) found in Pacifica Aztec Winter Beanie Uncommon 27.1 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) situated in Pacifica Mox Beanie Uncommon 29.3 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Sturdi-Boost Cowboy Hat Uncommon 29.7 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Darra Polytechnic Cap Uncommon 29.8 Clothing vendor found close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Stylish Leather Flat Cap With Light Armor Layer Uncommon 28.0 Stylishly shop found close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Cotton Motorcycle Cap With Protective Inset Uncommon 30.5 Clothing vendor situated close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Classic Hardened-Leather Flat Cap Uncommon 28.3 Stylishly shop found close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson

Face

In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you use to cover your face.

Clothing Item Rarity Stats Location Graffiti Glasses With Coated Glass Uncommon 28.6 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Illegally Modified Military Infovisor Uncommon 29.4 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Shiroi Tora Photoelectric Sport Glasses Uncommon 28.2 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Sun Spark Thermoset Chemglass Infovisor Uncommon 27.3 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Blouie Blue Aramid-Coated Infovisor Rare 31.5 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Menpō With Durable Lining Rare 29.2 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Menpō With Protective Padding Uncommon 30.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Weathered Menpō Uncommon 26.4 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Protective Gilt-Polymer Biker Goggles Rare 28.9 Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Composite Ocuset Uncommon 29.3 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Trilayer Steel Ocuset Uncommon 29.7 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Jigoku No Oni Reinforced-Composite Menpō Uncommon 29.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Menpō With Reactive Layer Uncommon 28.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Old Plastic Gas Mask Common N/A Looted during the Ghost Town mission Arasaka Tactical Techgogs Common N/A N/A Johnny’s Aviators Rare/Iconic 33.4 Obtained after talking with Rogue during the Chippin’ In side job Silver Polymer-Hybrid Military Aviators Uncommon 27.6 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Kang Tao Manganese Combat Ocuset Common 16.6 N/A Titanium-reinforced Gas Mask Common 13.7 N/A Makeshift Punk Goggles Uncommon 18.0 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Synleather Plastic Goggles Uncommon 17.5 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands 2X Electronic Rocker Goggles Uncommon 17.5 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Makeshift Maelstrom Gas Mask Uncommon 15.8 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Ergonomic Safety 3201 Military Shades Uncommon 14.9 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Red Electro-Integrated Biker Shades Uncommon 16.6 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Stylish Turquoise Sport Glasses Uncommon 17.5 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Durable Zebra Sport Glasses with UV Filter Uncommon 16.4 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Darker Speed Square Glasses Uncommon 17.5 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Impact-Resistant Tactical Glasses Uncommon 15.9 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Reinforced-Plastic Biker Techgogs Uncommon 17.3 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Trendy Red Vision Laminated-Glass Infovisor Uncommon 15.2 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Military Glasses with Splash Guard Uncommon 18.2 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Polycarbonate Sport Sunglasses Uncommon 16.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Classic Armor-Coated Aviators Uncommon 14.5 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Gold Punk Aviators with Coated Glass Uncommon 16.4 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Stylish Polarized Aviators Uncommon 17.8 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Boostknit-Polymer Military Techgogs Uncommon 16.8 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center

Legs

In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on your legs.

Clothing Item Rarity Stats Location Yorinobu’s Slacks Common 13.7 Looted from Yorinobu Arasaka’s room during The Heist Geisha Flexi-Weave Cargo Pants Uncommon 49.0 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Flexi-Duolayer Harem Pants Uncommon 50.8 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Urban Laser Anti-Puncture Neotac Biker Pants Uncommon 51.3 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Yoru No Samurai Padded Loose-Fits Uncommon 50.5 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Secondhand Maelstrom Neotac Pants Uncommon 48.9 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Holy Rose Boostknit Loose-Fits With Thermoactive Coating Rare 51.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Boostknit Neotac Pants Uncommon 44.3 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Old Flazh Tactical Pants Uncommon 43.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Green Power Polyamide-Padded Athletic Shorts Uncommon 48.2 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook N54 Athletic Shorts With Thermoactive Mesh Uncommon 47.7 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Tacticloth Cargo Pants Rare 44.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Purple Shock Anti-Mech Cargo Pants Uncommon 49.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Slant Lightning Hybrid-Weave Cargo Pants Uncommon 47.4 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Canine Power Anti-Tear Pants Uncommon 48.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Composite-Coated Cut-Off Shorts Uncommon 48.9 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Tiger Sturdy-Stitched Yoros Uncommon 47.8 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Speed Addict Polyamide Pants Uncommon 47.0 Looted during the Dirty Biz gig. Old N54 Athletic Shorts Rare 45.8 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Nomad Eazy-Breathe Cargo Pants Uncommon 47.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Wraiths Anti-Tear Riding Pants Uncommon 46.8 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Light Military Syn-Strengthened Riding Pants Uncommon 47.3 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Dark Sapphire Thermo-Fabric Rocker Pants Uncommon 46.3 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Old-Gold Tac-Fabric Duolayer Cut-Off Shorts Rare 47.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Faded Shorts Uncommon 48.1 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Kanchō Syn-Weave Cargo Pants Uncommon 46.3 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Old Military Shorts Uncommon 45.6 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Durable Windbreaker Pants Rare 52.6 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica AT-AK Greener Polycarbonate Windbreaker Pants Uncommon 48.0 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Purple Dragon Duolayer Hybrid Loose-Fits Rare 47.6 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Lightweight Heat-Resistant Hotpants Uncommon 48.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Durable Smiley Hard Loose-Fits Uncommon 50.5 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Athletic Hybrid-Weave Hotpants Uncommon 49.5 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Blue Brick Reinforced Hotpants Uncommon 44.9 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Faded Shorts Uncommon 48.1 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Suichū Yōgan Extra-Protection Tactical Pants Rare 45.7 Looted at the Medeski Fuel Station in the Badlands. Frayed Recycled Jeans Rare 45.1 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Geisha Tactical Extra-Guard Pants Uncommon 49.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Light Saeko’s Derakkusu Sturdy-Mesh Pants Uncommon 47.0 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Magenta Cut-Off Duolayer Nanoweave Shorts Uncommon 47.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Heat-Resistant Killer Candy Trilayer Racers Rare 44.5 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Comfy Tactical Thermoset-Padded Pants Uncommon 31.0 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Durable Custom-Printed Jeans Uncommon 28.8 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Patched Jeans Uncommon 27.4 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Spotted Polyamide Slim-Fits Uncommon 31.9 Looted during the Transmission mission Militech Neotac Pants Common 41.1 N/A Loose-fits with Micromesh Underlayer Common 21.9 N/A Duoweave Composite Loose-fits Common N/A N/A Duolayer Military Camo Shorts Uncommon 28.2 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Frayed Jean Shorts Uncommon 26.5 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Midori Tora Reinforced Utility Pants Uncommon 28.7 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Samurai Sturdy-Stitched Cargo Pants Uncommon 31.7 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Sombra Rosa Foam-Padded Straightcuts Uncommon 26.2 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Amethyspeed Polycarbonate Utility Pants Uncommon 28.0 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Composite-Lined Jean Shorts Uncommon 30.4 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Syn-Threaded Shorts Uncommon 24.1 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Tear-Resistant Office Skirt Uncommon 28.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Venom Dye Duolayer Riding Pants Uncommon 27.5 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Mandarine Resistant Cargo Pants Uncommon 29.3 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Reinforced Federalist Straightcuts Uncommon 26.0 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Army Star Anti-Chafing Cargo Pants Uncommon 29.4 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Caution Extra-Plastic Cargo Pants Uncommon 27.5 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Comfy Nomad Shorts Uncommon 27.5 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Grauer Recycled Shorts Uncommon 29.2 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Phantom Tough-Lined Cargo Pants Uncommon 26.0 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Power Fame Cargo Pants with Reinforced Mesh Uncommon 31.5 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Classic Composite-Lined Pleated Pants Uncommon 24.9 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Sporty Harem Pants with Cotton Armor-Weave Uncommon 24.5 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Sweet Licks Ultra-Flexi Windbreaker Pants Uncommon 26.6 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Ultra-Elastic Bitch V.13 Skirt Uncommon 24.9 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica 6th Street Cargo Pants Uncommon 30.1 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Psycho Racers Uncommon 28.2 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Punk Composite-Metal Racers Uncommon 28.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Trilayer Hotpants with Micromesh Uncommon 28.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Workplace Loose-Fits Uncommon 30.1 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Yoru No Samurai Armored Knee-Pad Racers Uncommon 26.2 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Worn Wraiths Neotac Pants Uncommon 28.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Chikurin Reinforced Nanoweave Loose-Fits Uncommon 29.5 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Classic Immuno-Cotton Corporate Pants Uncommon 28.1 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Classy Bordeaux Pants with Fortified Seams Uncommon 26.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Composite Ko Jaga Silk-Threaded Hotpants Uncommon 27.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Extra-Rubber Neotac Pants Uncommon 28.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Golden Hive Polyamide Designer Pants Uncommon 28.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Old Banana Juice Neotac Pants Uncommon 27.8 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Royal Gray Aramid-Weave Dress Pants Uncommon 25.6 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Saeko’s Limited Elegant Duoweave Skirt Uncommon 25.6 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Sturdy-Stitched Punk Jeans Uncommon 25.1 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Atomic Blast Tactical Armor-Weave Pants Uncommon 28.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Bai Long Formal Pants with Reinforced Neo-Silk Uncommon 27.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Blue Brick Reinforced Hotpants Uncommon 28.4 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Burgundy Formal Skirt with Reinforced Synfiber Uncommon 27.8 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Classic Athletic Nanoweave Shorts Uncommon 26.4 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Classy Bordeaux Pants with Fortified Seams Uncommon 27.8 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Flash Formal Pants with Additional Lining Uncommon 29.1 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Phantom Tough-Lined Cargo Pants Uncommon 29.8 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Sturdy-Stitched Slim-Fits Uncommon 27.3 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Foam-Padded Racers Uncommon 29.2 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Light Psycho Knee-Padded Yoros Uncommon 27.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Athletic Aramid-Weave Shorts Uncommon 27.8 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Bitch V.13 Syn-Resistant Pants Uncommon 27.8 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Durable Plaid Skirt Uncommon 29.6 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Light Azure Composite-Lined Slim-Fits Uncommon 28.8 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Powder Pink Skirt with Dura-Hybrid Weave Uncommon 28.6 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson 6th Street Rubber-Weave Shinos Uncommon 31.0 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Classy Aramid-Weave Skirt Uncommon 26.8 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Sturdy Synfiber-Pleated Pants Uncommon 24.6 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Classic Aramid-Weave Denim Shorts Uncommon 25.4 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Comfy Rocker Aramid-Weave Slim-Fits Uncommon 24.5 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Cyan Plastic Shinos Uncommon 27.0 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Durable Bioweave Pleated Pants Uncommon 27.9 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Athletic Aramid-Weave Shorts Uncommon 29.1 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Saeko’s Limited Elegant Duoweave Skirt Uncommon 26.0 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Simple Office Pants Uncommon 27.6 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Street Glow Thermoset-Leather Loose-Fits Uncommon 26.2 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson

Feet

In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on your feet for protection and to look good.

Clothing Item Rarity Stats Location Varnished Rocker Shorties With Extra Protection Uncommon 47.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Repaired Zolotoy Pukh Snow Boots Uncommon 46.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in CorpoPlaza, City Center Yukihyō Polycarbonate Athletic Shoes Uncommon 49.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Reinforced Plastic Fleets Rare 46.6 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Magenta Kicks With Reinforced Stitching Uncommon 54.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Robust Spunky Monkey Kicks Uncommon 50.8 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Used Synleather Fleets Uncommon 46.8 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Comfy Hardened-Leather Western Shorties Rare 46.0 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Reinforced Snake-Skin Cowboy Boots Uncommon 43.1 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Carbon-Composite Neko-ka Strappers Uncommon 43.4 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Boosted Military Strappers Uncommon 46.8 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica AT-AK Strong-Quilted Bubblegum Puffed Fleets Uncommon 49.4 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Rubber-Reinforced Work High-Tops Uncommon 49.1 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Worn Aramid High-Tops Rare 50.4 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Magenta Kicks With Reinforced Stitching Uncommon 54.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Padded Strappers With Aluminum Inserts Uncommon 47.6 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Electric Marble Ultralight Athletic Shoes Uncommon 48.1 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Steel-Toe Rocker Boots Uncommon 49.8 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Cut3 Brainzz Tear-Proof Sneakers Uncommon 45.9 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Carbon-Composite Neko-ka Strappers Uncommon 43.4 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Trendy Ultralight Exo-Jacks Uncommon 28.5 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Muddy Fleets Uncommon 45.0 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Light Pink Snow Boots With Protective Mesh Rare 48.1 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Trendy Lonely Luke Cowboy Boots With Protective Mesh Rare 47.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Milky Trail Ceramic Alloy Canvas Tongues Uncommon 49.4 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Titanium-Layer Platform Boots Common N/A N/A Aramid-lined Street Shoes Common N/A N/A Anti-Chem Winter Work Boots Uncommon 28.5 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Heavy-Duty Biker Exo-Jacks Uncommon 28.0 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Sneakers with Protective Inserts Uncommon 27.7 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Threadbare Sneakers Uncommon 26.9 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Classic Molybdenum Steel-Toe Combat Boots Uncommon 24.9 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Thick Synthetic Heels Uncommon 27.1 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Breathable Icon America Fleets Uncommon 28.6 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Comfy Formal Pumps with Metal Inserts Uncommon 30.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Ultralight Fleets with Composite Lining Uncommon 27.9 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Heavy-Duty New Murica Combat Boots Uncommon 26.5 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Rubber-Reinforced Cowboy Boots Uncommon 29.1 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Worn Traditional Cowboy Boots Uncommon 25.3 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Repurposed Military Boots Uncommon 26.9 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Street Shoes with Multilayered Protection Uncommon 27.9 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica AT-K Strong-Quilted Bubblegum Puffed Fleets Uncommon 26.2 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Havskum Carbon-fiber Steel-toes Uncommon 27.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Abendstern Polycarbonate Dress Wedges Uncommon 27.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Ghost Town Cowboy Boots with Heat-Resistant Heels Uncommon 27.1 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Green Graffiti Armor-Coated Athletic Shoes Uncommon 24.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood New Murica Carbonweave Kicks Uncommon 25.9 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Polyamide-Lined Work Boots Uncommon 28.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Sturdy Manganese Steel-Toes Uncommon 27.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Wooden Breeze Dress Wedges Uncommon 26.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Yoru No Samurai Kicks with Carbon-Fiber Layering Uncommon 24.4 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Formal Pumps with Cushioned Composite Insoles Uncommon 29.3 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Frayed Underwater Work Boots Uncommon 30.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Glitter Laceless Sturdy-Stitched Steel-Toes Uncommon 29.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Icon America Synfiber Kicks Common 26.9 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Bitch V.13 Kicks with Tungsteen-Steel Sequins Uncommon 27.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Camo Aramid-Weave Steel-Toes Uncommon 26.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Claret Shine Armored Laceless Steel-Toes Uncommon 30.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Creamy Rhubarb Dress Wedges with Sole Support Uncommon 27.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Reinforced Uniware Platform Boots Uncommon 28.9 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Sporty Flexiware Work Boots Uncommon 26.6 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Street Queen Platform Boots with Reinforced Stitching Uncommon 28.6 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Bermuda Triangle Kicks with Reinforced Lining Uncommon 27.8 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Licks Kicks with Recycled Resistant Materials Uncommon 28.4 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Reinforced-Leather Office Pumps Uncommon 30.7 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Yuki Snowboots with Reinforced Lining Uncommon 26.8 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Double-Varnished Formal Pumps Uncommon 30.2 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Heat-Resistant Military Boots Uncommon 24.3 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Darra Polytechnic Suede Sneakers Uncommon 29.2 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Reinforced Sudd Biker Boots Uncommon 28.5 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Classic Evening Pumps with Polycarbonate Support Uncommon 27.6 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Sunny Ammo Synthetic High-Tops Uncommon 27.2 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Turquoisewall Composite Punk High-Tops Uncommon 26.9 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Enhanced Daemon Hunter Tongues Uncommon 25.2 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Heavy-Duty Punk Fleets Uncommon 27.6 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Practical Aramid-Fiber High-Tops Uncommon 26.8 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Simple Polycarbonate Office Pumps Uncommon 29.4 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Street Tactical-Fiber High-Tops Uncommon 25.9 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Comfy Formal Pumps with Metal Inserts Uncommon 29.0 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson

Inner Torso

In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on your Upper body.

Clothing Item Rarity Stats Location Adamant Army Reinforced Tactical Tank Top Rare 94.2 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Yorinobu’s Formal Shirt Uncommon 25.7 Looted from Yorinobu Arasaka’s room during The Heist Gray Decay Synfabric Racerback Tank Rare 99.7 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Torn Reinforced Tank Top Uncommon 97.2 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Anti-Chem Synfabric Tank Top Uncommon 97.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Daemon Hunter Resistance-Coated Tank Top Uncommon 95.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Gin No Hoshi Neo-Silk Shirt And Vest Uncommon 95.6 Jinguji (Downtown) situated situated situated situated situated situated in City Center Composite Arasaka Netrunning Nanoweave Suit Uncommon 95.1 Jinguji (Downtown) situated situated situated situated situated situated in City Center Worn Netrunning Suit Uncommon 93.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Classy Pastel Shirt And Vest Rare 96.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Neokitsch Palm Bay Heat-Resistant Tank Top Uncommon 97.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Paris Blue Office Shirt And Vest With Reinforced Sleeves Uncommon 94.3 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Paisley Universe Armor-Coated Button-Up Uncommon 94.5 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Dandy Classico Shirt With Fibrotube Weave Uncommon 84.8 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Padded Denki Hachi Hybrid-Weave Bra Uncommon 90.4 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Penguin Dress Shirt and Vest Uncommon 93.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Amethyst Punk Eazy-Breathe Knotted Tank Uncommon 92.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Classic Chem-Hardened Button-Up Uncommon 92.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Purple Panther Shirt Uncommon 97.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Secondhand Knotted Tank Rare 97.3 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Linen Button-Up With Reactive Layering Uncommon 89.6 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Nippon Composite-Coated Muscle Tank Uncommon 91.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Ded-Zed Hybridweave T-Shirt Uncommon 100.1 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Punk Duolayer Tank Top Uncommon 92.2 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Fuck You Durable-Weave Tank Top Rare 95.2 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Ripped Tactical Camo Crop Top Uncommon 98.0 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Abrasion-Resistant Trickster Dress Shirt And Vest Common 94.5 Looted during the Dirty Biz gig. Aramid-Weave Tactical Turtleneck Uncommon 95.3 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Psycho Impact-Absorbent Nanoweave T-Shirt Uncommon 99.8 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Sturdi-Weave Cutout Tank Uncommon 93.4 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Valentinos Leather Shoulder Straps Uncommon 89.1 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Torn Syn-Blend T-Shirt Rare 96.7 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Padded Syn-Fiber Combat Shirt Uncommon 88.8 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Saeko’s Protective-Layer Tight Tank Uncommon 87.0 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Frayed Nanoweave Cutout Tank Uncommon 95.2 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Secondhand Speed Addict Duolayer Cutout Tank Uncommon 91.5 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Faded Uniware Knotted Tank Uncommon 92.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Neokitsch Blooming Amber Resistance-Coated Tank Uncommon 87.3 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Wrinkled Dress Button-Up Uncommon 86.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Suichu Yogan Syn-Fiber Combat Shirt Uncommon 85.2 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Ultimate Punch Sturmidesh T-Shirt Uncommon 97.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Ultralight Jasmin Doucet Syn-Cotton Bustier Uncommon 102.1 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Utilitarian Composite-Mesh T-Shirt Uncommon 97.4 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Knotted Armor-Weave Tank Rare 97.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Elastic Microplated Sporty Turtleneck Rare 92.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Arasaka Waterproof Combat Turtleneck Uncommon 91.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Padded Tactical Turtleneck Uncommon 92.9 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Sport-Flex AT-AK Thermoactive Turtleneck Uncommon 93.7 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Violet Nebula Anti-Tear Polyamide Turtleneck Uncommon 61.3 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Yoru No Samurai GMO-Cotton T-Shirt Uncommon 54.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Johnny’s Tank Top Rare/Iconic 83.3 Ends up in your inventory after completing the Tapeworm main job Light XX Punch! Heat-Resistant Biker Turtleneck Uncommon 49.0 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Old Hex Camo Shirt Uncommon 53.1 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Simple Biker Aramid-Weave Turtleneck Uncommon 55.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Stylish Big Fish Steel-Sequined T-Shirt Uncommon 49.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Vintage Samurai Strongweave T-Shirt Uncommon 55.3 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Frayed Scav Combat Shirt Common N/A N/A Cotton Long-Sleeve Common 40.3 N/A Sankaku Nichibotsu Tarp-Weave Tank Top Uncommon 45.1 N/A Composite-Coated Bitch V.13 T-Shirt Uncommon 55.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Torn Polyamide-Blend Camo T-Shirt Uncommon 54.4 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Torn Sturdimesh T-Shirt Uncommon 52.9 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Bloody Piggy Duoweave Cutout Tank Uncommon 56.9 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands High-Tensile Cutout Tank Uncommon 52.0 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands X Reinforced Polyamide Tank Top Uncommon 54.7 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Tattered Plaid Crop Top Uncommon 57.3 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Sturdi-Weave Bitch V.13 T-Shirt Uncommon 55.2 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Torn Burn Corpo Shit Composite T-Shirt Uncommon 53.6 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Torn Daemon Hunter Polyamide T-Shirt Uncommon 51.4 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Night City Sturdimesh Racerback Tank Uncommon 51.8 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Reine De Abeilles Bustier with Bulletproof Lining Uncommon 56.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Semi-Formal Synfiber Button-Up Uncommon 60.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Simple Duolayer Bustier Uncommon 48.2 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Ripped Tamashi Polyamide Tank Top Uncommon 49.5 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Desert Cross Strong-Weave Button-Up Uncommon 56.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Extra-Reinforced Knotted Tank Uncommon 50.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Red Leopard Button-Up with Composite Insert Uncommon 49.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Ultralight Tested On Animals Polyamide Tank Top Uncommon 55.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Worn Maelstrom Jacket Uncommon 51.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Arcticombat Semi-Formal Button-Up Rare 59.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Bara Kaika Syn-Leather Bustier Uncommon 49.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Santa Muerte Heat-Resistant Tank Top Uncommon 56.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Spotted Tank Top Uncommon 50.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Ultralight Amande Rose Anti-Puncture Bra Uncommon 49.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Ultralight Geisha Dream Polyamide Tank Top Uncommon 55.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Mox Ultralight Tank Top with Micromesh Layer Uncommon 53.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Old Netrunning Suit Uncommon 51.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Once We Were Boosted Tank Top Uncommon 51.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Punk Tank Top Uncommon 58.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Light Elastomer Netrunning Suit Uncommon 52.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Mallow Breeze Triweave Shirt and Vest Uncommon 58.4 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Military-Grade Aramid Netrunning Suit Uncommon 57.6 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center El Dorado Aramid-Weave Dress Shirt and Vest Uncommon 51.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Extra-Durable Striped Tank Top Uncommon 58.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Extra-Sturdy Deadly Lagoon Tank Top Uncommon 52.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Atomic Blast Composite Armor-Weave Combat Shirt Uncommon 52.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Canine Power Duolayer Tank Top Uncommon 55.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Composite Geisha Combat Shirt Uncommon 55.3 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Cowboy Shirt and Vest Uncommon 51.9 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Simple Biker Aramid-Weave Turtleneck Uncommon 47.3 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Stylish Double-Weave Shirt and Vest Uncommon 53.6 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Tear-Resistant Office Shirt and Vest Uncommon 51.2 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Spotted Flexi-Membrane Bustier Uncommon 60.5 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Stylish Atomic Blast Composite Bustier Uncommon 53.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Reinforced Breathable Dress Shirt Uncommon 53.6 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Samurai Combat Turtleneck Uncommon 55.9 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Puncture-Resistant Nusa T-Shirt Uncommon 50.6 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Utilitarian Burn Corpo Shit T-Shirt Uncommon 47.1 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Bermuda Triangle Protective-Mesh Muscle Tank Uncommon 54.5 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Simple Duolayer Bustier Uncommon 54.1 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Braindance Blue Trilayer Long-Sleeve Uncommon 59.2 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Melting Hottie Tank Top Uncommon 49.5 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Purple Dragon Aramid-Weave Tank Top Uncommon 55.8 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Psycho Flexiweave Long-Sleeve Uncommon 54.1 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Flexi-Membrane Leather Bra Uncommon 56.1 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Reinforced Spotted Bra Uncommon 52.9 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Reinforced-Seam Sporty Tank Top Uncommon 54.6 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Basic Tank Top Uncommon 55.5 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson

Outer Torso

In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on top of Inner Torso.

Clothing Item Rarity Stats Location Sturdy Shoulder Straps Rare 91.0 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Puncture-Resistant Long Coat Uncommon 100.9 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Valentinos Leather Shoulder Straps Uncommon 92.5 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Fairy Frost Trench Coat With Protective Mesh Uncommon 89.4 Looted close to the Beat on the Brat side job in Kabuki, Watson. Mini Coolquilt Foldtop Uncommon 92.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Biker Vibe Composite-Lined Cystaljock Bomber Uncommon 92.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Polycarbonate Western Fringe Vest Uncommon 96.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Yūnami Formal Hybrid Duoweave Jacket Uncommon 94.4 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Torikkusutā Aramid-Weave Crystaljock Bomber Uncommon 95.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Kōtetsu No Ryū Coat Common 25.7 Looted from Yorinobu Arasaka’s room during The Heist Smiley Hard Anti-Puncture Windbreaker Uncommon 97.6 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Kang Tao Stretchy Motorcycle Jacket Uncommon 86.8 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Durable Synweave Corporate Dress Uncommon 96.3 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Powder Pink Trivanadium Alloy Ballistic Vest Rare 93.5 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Scav Ballistic Vest Uncommon 94.4 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Mini Coolquilt Foldtop Uncommon 92.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Biker Vibe Composite-Lined Cystaljock Bomber Uncommon 92.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Arasaka Formal Jacket With Light Armorplating Uncommon 91.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood AT-AK Reinforced Biker Coat Uncommon 93.9 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Police Ballistic Vest Uncommon 92.4 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Coral Cutout Bodysuit Uncommon 92.0 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Old Windbreaker Uncommon 95.7 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Murasaki Tear-Resistant Yukata Uncommon 103.8 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Polyamide-Lined Rocker Jumpsuit Uncommon 100.9 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Hand-Reinforced Hooded Denim Cut-Off Uncommon 92.7 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Junge Werther Reinforced Leather Biker Vest Uncommon 97.1 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Tamashī Enhanced Short Puffer Rare 93.2 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Murasaki Tear-Resistant Yukata Uncommon 103.8 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook NCPD Aramid Collar Rare 94.8 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Cyan Multiresist Evening Jacket Rare 98.8 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Arasaka Polyamide Corpo-Skirt Uncommon 97.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Spotted Armor-Coated Corpo-Skirt Uncommon 91.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Graffiti Carbon-Composite Edgerunner Uncommon 95.2 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Practical Plaid Shirt With Micromesh Uncommon 96.4 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Tyger Claws Ceramic-Laminate Aramid Collar Uncommon 91.1 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Lazr-Mosaic Anti-Shrapnel Rockerjack Rare 93.8 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Mox Nanoplastic Collar Uncommon 91.0 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Polyamide-Hooded Duolayer Bomber Uncommon 96.1 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Silber Irbis Bolero GMO-Weave Bomber Uncommon 90.0 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Inner Flame Flame-Resistant Rockerjack Uncommon 98.7 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Light Spirit Animal Chem-Resistant Bomber Uncommon 88.3 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Night City Biker Jacket Rare 87.5 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Armor-Quilted Jacket Uncommon 102.0 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Magenta Bee Trilayer Hybrid Puffer Vest Uncommon 90.9 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Thermoset Military Field Jacket Uncommon 94.0 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Militech Armorfiber Tactical Harness Rare 85.8 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Syncotton Cocktail Jacket Rare 95.8 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Old Camo Shoulder Straps Uncommon 89.3 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Golden Mean Elegant Chem-Resistant Biker Jacket Uncommon 92.7 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Hardened Rubber Biker Jacket Uncommon 96.7 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Nanostitched Short Puffer Uncommon 102.5 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Synweave Armor-Coated Yukata Uncommon 94.0 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Wakai Umi Flame-Resistant Yukata Uncommon 95.7 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook NCPD Reinforced Ballistic Vest Uncommon 98.1 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Shabby Hooded Cut-Off Uncommon 88.6 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Blurry Road Thermoset-Fiber Biker Jacket Uncommon 95.6 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Magenta Puncture-Resistant Multilayer High-Collar Vest Uncommon 92.5 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Neokitsch Pasion Purpura Polyamide Foldtop Uncommon 98.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Asa No Heiwa Enhanced Yukata Uncommon 90.1 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Zolotoy Uley Soviet-Style Fireproof Windbreaker Uncommon 93.7 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Spunky Monkey Aramid Coat Rare 90.9 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Basic Ballistic Vest Uncommon 99.6 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Polyamide Jumpsuit Uncommon 95.8 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Cut-Off With Protective Underlayer Rare 84.9 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Bloody Piggy Cut-Off Uncommon 85.5 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Golden Mean Hybrid-Weave Flame-Resistant Coat Uncommon 2.6 Looted during the Chippin’ In side job Light Synfiber Evening Jacket Uncommon 97.1 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Ultralight Shine Spectrum Trench Coat Uncommon 91.1 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Durable High-Collar Vest Rare 94.6 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Hardened Leather Foldtop Uncommon 95.5 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Night City Lightweight Carbon-Fiber Sleeveless Field Jacket Uncommon 57.3 Looted during the I Walk The Line mission Lightning Rider Reinforced Racing Suit Common 57.3 Looted during the I Walk The Line job Replica of Johnny’s Samurai Jacket Rare/Iconic 90.2 Given to you by Rogue during the Chippin’ In side job Voodoo Boys Anti-Interference Netrunner Jacket Uncommon 53.9 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Timeworn Trench Coat Legendary 62.9 Looted during the latter half of the Transmission mission in Pacifica Durable Synweave Corporate Skirt Uncommon 48.5 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Impact-Absorbent Padded Biker Vest Uncommon 53.3 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Kani Kara Titanium-Reinforced Composite Breastplate Uncommon 53.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Animals Heavy Composite-Plated Tactical Harness Uncommon 58.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Arasaka Ultralight Hybrid Tactical Harness Uncommon 51.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Corporate Armor-Plated Aramid Breastplate Uncommmon 54.7 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Second Conflict Biker Jacket Common N/A N/A Spiked Maelstrom Short-Sleeve Jacket Epic 22.3 Looted during The Pickup mission Arasaka Polycarbonate-Laced Bulletproof Aramid Vest Epic 28.9 Looted during The Heist mission Shie3ld Superb Combatweave Aramid Breastplate Uncommon 55.1 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center 6th Street Tactical Harness Uncommon 54.7 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center Limited Edition Loose-Fit Shirt with Protective Mesh Uncommon 52.7 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Microplate-Lined Camo Vest Uncommon 55.2 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Militech Heavy Tactical Vest Uncommon 47.5 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Purple Force Tactical Jumpsuit Uncommon 51.3 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Wraiths Dual-Reinforced Shoulder Straps Uncommon 49.3 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Animals Reinforced Carbon-Fiber Shoulder Straps Uncommon 54.9 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Arte Urbano Elegantly Nanostitched Shirt Uncommon 51.4 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Burn Corpo Shit Duolayer Coat Uncommon 47.0 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Lady In Blue Synweave Vest Uncommon 52.8 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands Denim Biker Jacket with Thermoactive Collar Uncommon 50.7 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Final Impulse Duolayer Puffer Vest Uncommon 50.1 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo JSHLX Reinforced Puffer Vest Uncommon 50.1 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo Military Aramid Collar Uncommon 50.9 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Militech Reinforced Composite Field Jacket Uncommon 53.0 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Muddy NCPD Vest Uncommon 50.1 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Classic Anti-Puncture Shirt Uncommon 52.8 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Graffiti Ultraresistant Duolayer Vest Uncommon 54.5 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo HEBI Tsukai Cashmere-Nanofiber Shirt Uncommon 49.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Sleeveless Armor-Plated Field Jacket Uncommon 53.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Tyger Claws Reinforced Edgerunner Uncommon 57.1 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Valentinos Armor-Plated Thermoset Aramid Collar Uncommon 53.2 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Valentinos Dual-Weave Edgerunner Uncommon 50.6 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Hardy Dandylon Cocktail Jacket Uncommon 50.5 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Simple Bolero Rubber-Coated Bomber Uncommon 50.3 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica 6th Street Makeshift Ballistic Vest Uncommon 48.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Amber-04 Titanium-Plated Ballistic Vest Uncommon 53.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Arasaka Thermoset Aramid Collar Uncommon 57.3 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo Synthetic Corporate Jacket Uncommon 54.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Urban Jungle High-Collar Reinforced Leather Vest Uncommon 49.2 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Comfortable Midori Biofabric Cocktail Jacket Uncommon 53.3 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Composite-Lined Long Vest with Pattern Uncommon 49.3 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica Icon America Duolayer Western Fringe Vest Uncommon 51.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Punk High-Collar Vest Uncommon 48.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Shirokuro High-Collar Composite-Lined Vest Uncommon 52.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Enhanced High-Collar Vest Uncommon 55.6 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Formal Jacket with Composite Insets Uncommon 54.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Graffiti Detachable Collar Uncommon 57.5 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Basic Detachable Reactive-Fiber Collar Uncommon 48.3 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Basic Polycarbonate Foldtop Uncommon 56.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Camo Foldtop Uncommon 51.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Danse Macabre Crop Sweater Uncommon 56.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Militech Armor-Quilted Aramid Vest Uncommon 56.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Tyger Claws Reinforced Tactical Harness Uncommon 56.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Alba Estiva Crop Sweater Uncommon 56.0 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood Kang Tao Metalstitch Aramid Vest Uncommon 55.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center M4RBL3 Titanium-Pleated Ballistic Vest Uncommon 52.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Melting Ceramic Membrane Pozer-Jacket Uncommon 56.3 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center CY-4N Hybrid-Knit Aramid Tactical Vest Uncommon 50.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Decadencia Verde Bulletproof Tactical Harness Uncommon 52.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Flazh Armored Thermoset Tactical Harness Uncommon 49.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Border Guard Multilayer Aramid Vest Uncommon 50.8 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Canine Power Hybrid-Stitch Pozer-Jacket Uncommon 43.4 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Carbon Triangle Graphene-Weave Pozer Jacket Uncommon 44.3 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Arasaka Ultralight Hybrid Tactical Harness Uncommon 57.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center AT-AK Composite-Lined Edgerunner Uncommon 51.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Bai Long High-Alloy Steel-Sequined Jacket Uncommon 55.4 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center Reinforced-Laminate Military Flight Jacket Uncommon 51.3 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Voodoo Boys Anti-Interference Netrunner Jacket Uncommon 47.8 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Arasaka Waterproof Combat Turtleneck Uncommon 52.5 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Powder Pink Light Polyamide Blazer Uncommon 52.2 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Punk Ultraweave Flight Jacket Uncommon 53.1 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Elegant Hybrid-Lining Pencil Dress Uncommon 50.3 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Kyuketsuki Flame-Resistant Polyamide Rocker Coat Uncommon 45.6 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Polyamide-Blend Suit Jacket Uncommon 62.6 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Arasaka Polycarbonate Corporate Blazer Uncommon 57.3 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Durable Synsilk Blazer Uncommon 54.1 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Durable Synthetic Biker Coat Uncommon 59.4 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook Tenka Muso Combat Motorcycle Jacket Uncommon 55.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Ultralight Composite Vest Uncommon 51.6 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Yellow Cobra Carbon-Reinforced Racing Suit Uncommon 60.7 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Koumori Synleather Trench Coat Uncommon 57.4 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Peach Syn-Thread Crop Sweater Uncommon 45.0 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Polka Dot Trench Coat with Puncture-Resistant Lining Uncommon 58.2 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Comfortable Midori Biofabric Cocktail Jacket Uncommon 51.4 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Elegant Nanoweave Yukata Uncommon 55.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Enhanced Aramid Vest Uncommon 54.0 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Punk Short-Sleeve Dual-Membrane Jacket Uncommon 48.4 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Victorian Rose Anti-Shrapnel Pencil Dress Uncommon 61.0 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Bipolar Rainbow Hybrid-Weave Crop Sweater Uncommon 51.2 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook Camo Combat Cut-Off Uncommon 49.3 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Candy Pill Ultra-Durable Cut-Off Uncommon 51.0 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Enhanced High-Collar Vest Uncommon 53.6 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Microplated Punk Short-Sleeve Jacket Uncommon 53.6 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Scav Plastic Windbreaker Uncommon 54.5 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Aramid-Enhanced High-Collar Military Vest Uncommon 48.2 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Basic Detachable Reactive-Fiber Collar Uncommon 51.8 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Border Guard Ballistic Vest Uncommon 53.7 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson Braindance Windbreaker Uncommon 46.5 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Kang Tao Reinforced Tactical Vest Uncommon 53.0 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Punk Boostweave Biker Jacket Uncommon 59.1 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Warm Nanoweave Cotton Shirt Uncommon 56.9 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Wool Suit Jacket with Reinforced Synfiber-Weave Uncommon 51.6 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson 6th Street Ultralight Windbreaker Uncommon 51.3 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson Rozovaya Reka Pencil Dress with Protective Membrane Uncommon 59.2 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Second Conflict Cutout Body Suit Uncommon 57.1 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Stylish Ten70 Daemon Hunter Coat Uncommon 57.1 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson Animals Power-Absorbent Jumpsuit Uncommon 52.4 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson

Unique Clothes

In Cyberpunk 2077, there are certain clothing items and complete Body-Suits that you cannot buy from Vendors or loot them from enemies.

You can wear these sets on top of your armor, but they do not provide any mechanical benefits. Details about these items is mentioned below: