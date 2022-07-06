Cyberpunk 2077 Best Outfits / Clothing List

By Editorial Team

Clothing is an essential element of your appearance customization in Cyberpunk 2077 because it makes you look good and provides protection. In this Cyberpunk 2077 Best Outfits/Clothing List guide, we will tell you everything related to clothes, types of clothes and clothing sets. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Best Outfits and Clothing List

There are 7 different categories of clothes in Cyberpunk 2077 that includes:

  • Head: These are the things that you wear on your head like Cap, Hat, Helmet, Scarf and Balaclava.
  • Face: These are the things that you use to cover your face like Techpiece, mask, visor and glasses.
  • Legs: These are the things that you wear on your legs like Pants, Shorts and Skirts.
  • Feet: These are the things that you wear on your feet for protection and to look good like Boots, Formal Shoes and Casual Shoes.
  • Inner Torso: These are the things that you wear on your upper body like Undershirt, Tight Jumpsuit, Formal Shirt, T-Shirt, Shirt and Tank-top.
  • Outer Torso: These are the things that you wear on top of Inner Torso like Jacket, Formal Jacket, Jumpsuit, Vest, Coat, Dress and Loose Shirt.
  • Special: These are unique and special items or even complete Body-Suits.

Clothing List

There are different items for each category of Clothes in Cyberpunk 2077. You can mix and match these outfits in Cyberpunk 2077 to create your own unique character.

Head
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the items that you wear on your head.

Clothing Item Rarity Stats Location
Double-Shelled AT-AK Modular Helmet Uncommon 17.4 Obtained from clothing vendor found close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Limited-Edition Daemon Hunter Cap Uncommon 18.0 Obtained from clothing vendor found close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Insulated Cap with Protective Goggles Uncommon 16.1 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Arasaka Kabuto with Composite Plating Uncommon 18.4 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Reinforced Baseball Cap Uncommon 17.1 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Plastic Zunari Kabuto with Absorbent Lining Uncommon 17.5 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Arasaka Engineer Hardhat with Headset Uncommon 15.4 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Flat Cap with Reinforced Seams Uncommon 18.7 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Steel Microplated Kabuto Uncommon 17.3 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Double-Shelled AT-AK Modular Helmet Uncommon 17.4 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Classic Trilby with Composite Band Uncommon 15.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Worn Graffiti Helmet Uncommon 16.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Blooming Amber Bandana Uncommon 18.0 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Speed Addict Helmet with Anti-Impact Tech Uncommon 17.4 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Police Helmet with Anti-Shrapnel Visor Uncommon 15.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Darra Polytechnic Tactical Balaclava Unknown 16.2 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Solid Straw-Woven Trilby Uncommon 16.4 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Militech Tactical Helmet Uncommon 17.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Sturdy Conical Hat Uncommon 16.7 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Steel Microplated Kabuto Uncommon 18.2 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Polyamide-Reinforced Conical Hat Uncommon 16.2 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Laminated Security Hardhat with Headset Uncommon 20.2 Vendor found at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Graffiti Thermoset Synweave Hijab Uncommon 18.2 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) situated in Pacifica
Colorado Beetle Aramid-Reinforced Helmet Uncommon 18.7 Vendor found at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Strong Canine Power Synthetic Bandana Uncommon 19.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood
Trilby with Canvas Lining Uncommon 16.1 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood
Colorado Beetle Aramid-Reinforced Helmet Uncommon 18.7 Vendor found at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Duolayer Floral Hijab Uncommon 16.8 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) situated in Pacifica
Simple Bandana Headband with Enhanced Durability Uncommon 16.6 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood
Reinforced-Cotton Headband Uncommon 17.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood
Magenta Spark Reinforced Silkweave Bandana Uncommon 14.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood
Enhanced Cebra Excentrica Carbon-Reinforced Trilby Uncommon 15.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood
Composite Military Bandana Uncommon 17.1 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood
Daemon Hunter Tactical Bandana Uncommon 17.0 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Chéngsè Ultralight Carbon-Fiber Helmet Uncommon 16.4 Looted during the Life During Wartime mission
Ordinary Tactical Balaclava with Reactive Layering Common 13.5 N/A
Boss Mafioso Trilby With Armored Lining Common 25.1 N/A
Durable Felt-Blend Trilby Uncommon 28.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood
Mirame Reinforced-Composite Cowboy Hat Uncommon 18.2 Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Makeshift Rabenda Banana Bandana Uncommon 16.7 Stylishly shop situated in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Cowboy Hat with Hardened-Leather Band Uncommon 16.9 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Composite Military Bandana Uncommon 16.9 Stylishly shop situated in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Carbon-Fiber Arasaka Side Cap Uncommon 17.0 Stylishly shop situated in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Maelstrom Side Cap Uncommon 18.9 Vendor found at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Reinforced Cyan Cowboy Hat Uncommon 27.4 Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Upgraded Farmer Hat With Gauge Uncommon 26.4 Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Laminated Nomad Hat With Gauge Uncommon 30.3 Obtained from the Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Illegally Modded Hat With Gauge Uncommon 27.9 Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Duolayer Military Cap With Gauge Uncommon 28.7 Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Modified Snake-Skin Cowboy Hat Rare 27.9 Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Carbon-Fiber Conical Hat Uncommon 28.7 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Tyger Claw Kabuto Rare 27.9 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Darra Polytechnic Cap Uncommon 29.8 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Stylish Leather Flat Cap With Light Armor Layer Uncommon 28.0 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Cotton Motorcycle Cap With Protective Inset Uncommon 30.5 Clothing vendor close to  Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Classic Hardened-Leather Flat Cap Uncommon 28.3 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Aramid Kuro Kabuto With Hardened Carbon-Fiber Exterior Uncommon 28.9 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Light Technopolymer Helmet Uncommon 29.3 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Durable Lime Speed Modular Helmet Uncommon 27.9 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Darra Polytechnic Cap Uncommon 28.2 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Officer’s Side Cap With Reinforced Plastic Uncommon 28.9 Stylishly shop situated in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Classic Side Cap With Strengthened Polyamide Uncommon 28.5 Stylishly shop found in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Light Hijab With Microplate Mesh Rare 28.0 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) found in Pacifica
Aztec Winter Beanie Uncommon 27.1 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) situated in Pacifica
Mox Beanie Uncommon 29.3 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Sturdi-Boost Cowboy Hat Uncommon 29.7 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Darra Polytechnic Cap Uncommon 29.8 Clothing vendor found close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Stylish Leather Flat Cap With Light Armor Layer Uncommon 28.0 Stylishly shop found close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Cotton Motorcycle Cap With Protective Inset Uncommon 30.5 Clothing vendor situated close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Classic Hardened-Leather Flat Cap Uncommon 28.3 Stylishly shop found close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson

Face
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you use to cover your face.

Clothing Item Rarity Stats Location
Graffiti Glasses With Coated Glass Uncommon 28.6 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Illegally Modified Military Infovisor Uncommon 29.4 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Shiroi Tora Photoelectric Sport Glasses Uncommon 28.2 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Sun Spark Thermoset Chemglass Infovisor Uncommon 27.3 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Blouie Blue Aramid-Coated Infovisor Rare 31.5 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Menpō With Durable Lining Rare 29.2 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Menpō With Protective Padding Uncommon 30.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Weathered Menpō Uncommon 26.4 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Protective Gilt-Polymer Biker Goggles Rare 28.9 Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Composite Ocuset Uncommon 29.3 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Trilayer Steel Ocuset Uncommon 29.7 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Jigoku No Oni Reinforced-Composite Menpō Uncommon 29.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Menpō With Reactive Layer Uncommon 28.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Old Plastic Gas Mask Common N/A Looted during the Ghost Town mission
Arasaka Tactical Techgogs Common N/A N/A
Johnny’s Aviators Rare/Iconic 33.4 Obtained after talking with Rogue during the Chippin’ In side job
Silver Polymer-Hybrid Military Aviators Uncommon 27.6 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Kang Tao Manganese Combat Ocuset Common 16.6 N/A
Titanium-reinforced Gas Mask Common 13.7 N/A
Makeshift Punk Goggles Uncommon 18.0 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Synleather Plastic Goggles Uncommon 17.5 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
2X Electronic Rocker Goggles Uncommon 17.5 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Makeshift Maelstrom Gas Mask Uncommon 15.8 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Ergonomic Safety 3201 Military Shades Uncommon 14.9 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Red Electro-Integrated Biker Shades Uncommon 16.6 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Stylish Turquoise Sport Glasses Uncommon 17.5 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Durable Zebra Sport Glasses with UV Filter Uncommon 16.4 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Darker Speed Square Glasses Uncommon 17.5 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Impact-Resistant Tactical Glasses Uncommon 15.9 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Reinforced-Plastic Biker Techgogs Uncommon 17.3 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Trendy Red Vision Laminated-Glass Infovisor Uncommon 15.2 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Military Glasses with Splash Guard Uncommon 18.2 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Polycarbonate Sport Sunglasses Uncommon 16.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Classic Armor-Coated Aviators Uncommon 14.5 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Gold Punk Aviators with Coated Glass Uncommon 16.4 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Stylish Polarized Aviators Uncommon 17.8 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Boostknit-Polymer Military Techgogs Uncommon 16.8 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center

Legs
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on your legs.

Clothing Item Rarity Stats Location
Yorinobu’s Slacks Common 13.7 Looted from Yorinobu Arasaka’s room during The Heist
Geisha Flexi-Weave Cargo Pants Uncommon 49.0 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Flexi-Duolayer Harem Pants Uncommon 50.8 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Urban Laser Anti-Puncture Neotac Biker Pants Uncommon 51.3 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Yoru No Samurai Padded Loose-Fits Uncommon 50.5 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Secondhand Maelstrom Neotac Pants Uncommon 48.9 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Holy Rose Boostknit Loose-Fits With Thermoactive Coating Rare 51.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Boostknit Neotac Pants Uncommon 44.3 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Old Flazh Tactical Pants Uncommon 43.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Green Power Polyamide-Padded Athletic Shorts Uncommon 48.2 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
N54 Athletic Shorts With Thermoactive Mesh Uncommon 47.7 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Tacticloth Cargo Pants Rare 44.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Purple Shock Anti-Mech Cargo Pants Uncommon 49.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Slant Lightning Hybrid-Weave Cargo Pants Uncommon 47.4 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Canine Power Anti-Tear Pants Uncommon 48.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Composite-Coated Cut-Off Shorts Uncommon 48.9 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Tiger Sturdy-Stitched Yoros Uncommon 47.8 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Speed Addict Polyamide Pants Uncommon 47.0 Looted during the Dirty Biz gig.
Old N54 Athletic Shorts Rare 45.8 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Nomad Eazy-Breathe Cargo Pants Uncommon 47.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Wraiths Anti-Tear Riding Pants Uncommon 46.8 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Light Military Syn-Strengthened Riding Pants Uncommon 47.3 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Dark Sapphire Thermo-Fabric Rocker Pants Uncommon 46.3 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Old-Gold Tac-Fabric Duolayer Cut-Off Shorts Rare 47.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Faded Shorts Uncommon 48.1 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Kanchō Syn-Weave Cargo Pants Uncommon 46.3 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Old Military Shorts Uncommon 45.6 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Durable Windbreaker Pants Rare 52.6 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
AT-AK Greener Polycarbonate Windbreaker Pants Uncommon 48.0 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Purple Dragon Duolayer Hybrid Loose-Fits Rare 47.6 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Lightweight Heat-Resistant Hotpants Uncommon 48.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Durable Smiley Hard Loose-Fits Uncommon 50.5 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Athletic Hybrid-Weave Hotpants Uncommon 49.5 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Blue Brick Reinforced Hotpants Uncommon 44.9 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Faded Shorts Uncommon 48.1 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Suichū Yōgan Extra-Protection Tactical Pants Rare 45.7 Looted at the Medeski Fuel Station in the Badlands.
Frayed Recycled Jeans Rare 45.1 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Geisha Tactical Extra-Guard Pants Uncommon 49.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Light Saeko’s Derakkusu Sturdy-Mesh Pants Uncommon 47.0 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Magenta Cut-Off Duolayer Nanoweave Shorts Uncommon 47.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Heat-Resistant Killer Candy Trilayer Racers Rare 44.5 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Comfy Tactical Thermoset-Padded Pants Uncommon 31.0 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Durable Custom-Printed Jeans Uncommon 28.8 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Patched Jeans Uncommon 27.4 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Spotted Polyamide Slim-Fits Uncommon 31.9 Looted during the Transmission mission
Militech Neotac Pants Common 41.1 N/A
Loose-fits with Micromesh Underlayer Common 21.9 N/A
Duoweave Composite Loose-fits Common N/A N/A
Duolayer Military Camo Shorts Uncommon 28.2 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Frayed Jean Shorts Uncommon 26.5 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Midori Tora Reinforced Utility Pants Uncommon 28.7 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Samurai Sturdy-Stitched Cargo Pants Uncommon 31.7 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Sombra Rosa Foam-Padded Straightcuts Uncommon 26.2 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Amethyspeed Polycarbonate Utility Pants Uncommon 28.0 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Composite-Lined Jean Shorts Uncommon 30.4 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Syn-Threaded Shorts Uncommon 24.1 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Tear-Resistant Office Skirt Uncommon 28.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Venom Dye Duolayer Riding Pants Uncommon 27.5 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Mandarine Resistant Cargo Pants Uncommon 29.3 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Reinforced Federalist Straightcuts Uncommon 26.0 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Army Star Anti-Chafing Cargo Pants Uncommon 29.4 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Caution Extra-Plastic Cargo Pants Uncommon 27.5 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Comfy Nomad Shorts Uncommon 27.5 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Grauer Recycled Shorts Uncommon 29.2 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Phantom Tough-Lined Cargo Pants Uncommon 26.0 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Power Fame Cargo Pants with Reinforced Mesh Uncommon 31.5 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Classic Composite-Lined Pleated Pants Uncommon 24.9 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Sporty Harem Pants with Cotton Armor-Weave Uncommon 24.5 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Sweet Licks Ultra-Flexi Windbreaker Pants Uncommon 26.6 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Ultra-Elastic Bitch V.13 Skirt Uncommon 24.9 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
6th Street Cargo Pants Uncommon 30.1 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Psycho Racers Uncommon 28.2 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Punk Composite-Metal Racers Uncommon 28.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Trilayer Hotpants with Micromesh Uncommon 28.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Workplace Loose-Fits Uncommon 30.1 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Yoru No Samurai Armored Knee-Pad Racers Uncommon 26.2 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Worn Wraiths Neotac Pants Uncommon 28.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Chikurin Reinforced Nanoweave Loose-Fits Uncommon 29.5 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Classic Immuno-Cotton Corporate Pants Uncommon 28.1 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Classy Bordeaux Pants with Fortified Seams Uncommon 26.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Composite Ko Jaga Silk-Threaded Hotpants Uncommon 27.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Extra-Rubber Neotac Pants Uncommon 28.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Golden Hive Polyamide Designer Pants Uncommon 28.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Old Banana Juice Neotac Pants Uncommon 27.8 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Royal Gray Aramid-Weave Dress Pants Uncommon 25.6 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Saeko’s Limited Elegant Duoweave Skirt Uncommon 25.6 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Sturdy-Stitched Punk Jeans Uncommon 25.1 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Atomic Blast Tactical Armor-Weave Pants Uncommon 28.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Bai Long Formal Pants with Reinforced Neo-Silk Uncommon 27.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Blue Brick Reinforced Hotpants Uncommon 28.4 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Burgundy Formal Skirt with Reinforced Synfiber Uncommon 27.8 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Classic Athletic Nanoweave Shorts Uncommon 26.4 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Classy Bordeaux Pants with Fortified Seams Uncommon 27.8 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Flash Formal Pants with Additional Lining Uncommon 29.1 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Phantom Tough-Lined Cargo Pants Uncommon 29.8 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Sturdy-Stitched Slim-Fits Uncommon 27.3 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Foam-Padded Racers Uncommon 29.2 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Light Psycho Knee-Padded Yoros Uncommon 27.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Athletic Aramid-Weave Shorts Uncommon 27.8 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Bitch V.13 Syn-Resistant Pants Uncommon 27.8 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Durable Plaid Skirt Uncommon 29.6 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Light Azure Composite-Lined Slim-Fits Uncommon 28.8 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Powder Pink Skirt with Dura-Hybrid Weave Uncommon 28.6 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
6th Street Rubber-Weave Shinos Uncommon 31.0 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Classy Aramid-Weave Skirt Uncommon 26.8 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Sturdy Synfiber-Pleated Pants Uncommon 24.6 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Classic Aramid-Weave Denim Shorts Uncommon 25.4 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Comfy Rocker Aramid-Weave Slim-Fits Uncommon 24.5 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Cyan Plastic Shinos Uncommon 27.0 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Durable Bioweave Pleated Pants Uncommon 27.9 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Athletic Aramid-Weave Shorts Uncommon 29.1 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Saeko’s Limited Elegant Duoweave Skirt Uncommon 26.0 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Simple Office Pants Uncommon 27.6 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Street Glow Thermoset-Leather Loose-Fits Uncommon 26.2 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson

Feet
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on your feet for protection and to look good.

Clothing Item Rarity Stats Location
Varnished Rocker Shorties With Extra Protection Uncommon 47.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Repaired Zolotoy Pukh Snow Boots Uncommon 46.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in CorpoPlaza, City Center
Yukihyō Polycarbonate Athletic Shoes Uncommon 49.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Reinforced Plastic Fleets Rare 46.6 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Magenta Kicks With Reinforced Stitching Uncommon 54.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Robust Spunky Monkey Kicks Uncommon 50.8 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Used Synleather Fleets Uncommon 46.8 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Comfy Hardened-Leather Western Shorties Rare 46.0 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Reinforced Snake-Skin Cowboy Boots Uncommon 43.1 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Carbon-Composite Neko-ka Strappers Uncommon 43.4 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Boosted Military Strappers Uncommon 46.8 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
AT-AK Strong-Quilted Bubblegum Puffed Fleets Uncommon 49.4 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Rubber-Reinforced Work High-Tops Uncommon 49.1 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Worn Aramid High-Tops Rare 50.4 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Magenta Kicks With Reinforced Stitching Uncommon 54.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Padded Strappers With Aluminum Inserts Uncommon 47.6 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Electric Marble Ultralight Athletic Shoes Uncommon 48.1 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Steel-Toe Rocker Boots Uncommon 49.8 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Cut3 Brainzz Tear-Proof Sneakers Uncommon 45.9 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Carbon-Composite Neko-ka Strappers Uncommon 43.4 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Trendy Ultralight Exo-Jacks Uncommon 28.5 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Muddy Fleets Uncommon 45.0 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Light Pink Snow Boots With Protective Mesh Rare 48.1 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Trendy Lonely Luke Cowboy Boots With Protective Mesh Rare 47.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Milky Trail Ceramic Alloy Canvas Tongues Uncommon 49.4 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Midday Glow Polycarbonate Formal Pumps Uncommon 28.0 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Pixel Neige Snow Boots with Canvas Duolayer Uncommon 27.7 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Reinforced Office Wedges Uncommon 25.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Rigid Tigre Urban Street Shoes Uncommon 25.8 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Silbermond Tough-Lined Office Pumps Uncommon 31.3 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Midday Glow Polycarbonate Formal Pumps Uncommon 28.0 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Pixel Neige Snow Boots with Canvas Duolayer Uncommon 27.7 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Reinforced Office Wedges Uncommon 25.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Rigid Tigre Urban Street Shoes Uncommon 25.8 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Titanium-Layer Platform Boots Common N/A N/A
Aramid-lined Street Shoes Common N/A N/A
Anti-Chem Winter Work Boots Uncommon 28.5 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Heavy-Duty Biker Exo-Jacks Uncommon 28.0 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Sneakers with Protective Inserts Uncommon 27.7 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Threadbare Sneakers Uncommon 26.9 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Classic Molybdenum Steel-Toe Combat Boots Uncommon 24.9 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Western Star Cowboy Boots with Thick Synthetic Heels Uncommon 27.1 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Breathable Icon America Fleets Uncommon 28.6 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Comfy Formal Pumps with Metal Inserts Uncommon 30.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Ultralight Fleets with Composite Lining Uncommon 27.9 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Heavy-Duty New Murica Combat Boots Uncommon 26.5 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Rubber-Reinforced Cowboy Boots Uncommon 29.1 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Worn Traditional Cowboy Boots Uncommon 25.3 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Repurposed Military Boots Uncommon 26.9 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Street Shoes with Multilayered Protection Uncommon 27.9 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
AT-K Strong-Quilted Bubblegum Puffed Fleets Uncommon 26.2 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Havskum Carbon-fiber Steel-toes Uncommon 27.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Abendstern Polycarbonate Dress Wedges Uncommon 27.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Ghost Town Cowboy Boots with Heat-Resistant Heels Uncommon 27.1 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Green Graffiti Armor-Coated Athletic Shoes Uncommon 24.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
New Murica Carbonweave Kicks Uncommon 25.9 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Polyamide-Lined Work Boots Uncommon 28.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Sturdy Manganese Steel-Toes Uncommon 27.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Wooden Breeze Dress Wedges Uncommon 26.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Yoru No Samurai Kicks with Carbon-Fiber Layering Uncommon 24.4 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Formal Pumps with Cushioned Composite Insoles Uncommon 29.3 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Frayed Underwater Work Boots Uncommon 30.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Glitter Laceless Sturdy-Stitched Steel-Toes Uncommon 29.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Icon America Synfiber Kicks Common 26.9 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Bitch V.13 Kicks with Tungsteen-Steel Sequins Uncommon 27.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Camo Aramid-Weave Steel-Toes Uncommon 26.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Claret Shine Armored Laceless Steel-Toes Uncommon 30.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Creamy Rhubarb Dress Wedges with Sole Support Uncommon 27.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Reinforced Uniware Platform Boots Uncommon 28.9 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Sporty Flexiware Work Boots Uncommon 26.6 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Street Queen Platform Boots with Reinforced Stitching Uncommon 28.6 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Bermuda Triangle Kicks with Reinforced Lining Uncommon 27.8 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Licks Kicks with Recycled Resistant Materials Uncommon 28.4 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Reinforced-Leather Office Pumps Uncommon 30.7 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Yuki Snowboots with Reinforced Lining Uncommon 26.8 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Double-Varnished Formal Pumps Uncommon 30.2 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Heat-Resistant Military Boots Uncommon 24.3 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Darra Polytechnic Suede Sneakers Uncommon 29.2 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Reinforced Sudd Biker Boots Uncommon 28.5 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Classic Evening Pumps with Polycarbonate Support Uncommon 27.6 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Sunny Ammo Synthetic High-Tops Uncommon 27.2 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Turquoisewall Composite Punk High-Tops Uncommon 26.9 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Enhanced Daemon Hunter Tongues Uncommon 25.2 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Heavy-Duty Punk Fleets Uncommon 27.6 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Practical Aramid-Fiber High-Tops Uncommon 26.8 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Simple Polycarbonate Office Pumps Uncommon 29.4 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Street Tactical-Fiber High-Tops Uncommon 25.9 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Comfy Formal Pumps with Metal Inserts Uncommon 29.0 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson

Inner Torso
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on your Upper body.

Clothing Item Rarity Stats Location
Adamant Army Reinforced Tactical Tank Top Rare 94.2 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Yorinobu’s Formal Shirt Uncommon 25.7 Looted from Yorinobu Arasaka’s room during The Heist
Gray Decay Synfabric Racerback Tank Rare 99.7 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Torn Reinforced Tank Top Uncommon 97.2 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Anti-Chem Synfabric Tank Top Uncommon 97.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Daemon Hunter Resistance-Coated Tank Top Uncommon 95.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Gin No Hoshi Neo-Silk Shirt And Vest Uncommon 95.6 Jinguji (Downtown) situated situated situated situated situated situated in City Center
Composite Arasaka Netrunning Nanoweave Suit Uncommon 95.1 Jinguji (Downtown) situated situated situated situated situated situated in City Center
Worn Netrunning Suit Uncommon 93.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Classy Pastel Shirt And Vest Rare 96.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Neokitsch Palm Bay Heat-Resistant Tank Top Uncommon 97.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Paris Blue Office Shirt And Vest With Reinforced Sleeves Uncommon 94.3 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Paisley Universe Armor-Coated Button-Up Uncommon 94.5 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Dandy Classico Shirt With Fibrotube Weave Uncommon 84.8 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Padded Denki Hachi Hybrid-Weave Bra Uncommon 90.4 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Penguin Dress Shirt and Vest Uncommon 93.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Amethyst Punk Eazy-Breathe Knotted Tank Uncommon 92.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Classic Chem-Hardened Button-Up Uncommon 92.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Purple Panther Shirt Uncommon 97.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Secondhand Knotted Tank Rare 97.3 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Linen Button-Up With Reactive Layering Uncommon 89.6 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Nippon Composite-Coated Muscle Tank Uncommon 91.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Ded-Zed Hybridweave T-Shirt Uncommon 100.1 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Punk Duolayer Tank Top Uncommon 92.2 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Fuck You Durable-Weave Tank Top Rare 95.2 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Ripped Tactical Camo Crop Top Uncommon 98.0 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Abrasion-Resistant Trickster Dress Shirt And Vest Common 94.5 Looted during the Dirty Biz gig.
Aramid-Weave Tactical Turtleneck Uncommon 95.3 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Psycho Impact-Absorbent Nanoweave T-Shirt Uncommon 99.8 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Sturdi-Weave Cutout Tank Uncommon 93.4 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Valentinos Leather Shoulder Straps Uncommon 89.1 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Torn Syn-Blend T-Shirt Rare 96.7 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Padded Syn-Fiber Combat Shirt Uncommon 88.8 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Saeko’s Protective-Layer Tight Tank Uncommon 87.0 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Frayed Nanoweave Cutout Tank Uncommon 95.2 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Secondhand Speed Addict Duolayer Cutout Tank Uncommon 91.5 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Faded Uniware Knotted Tank Uncommon 92.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Neokitsch Blooming Amber Resistance-Coated Tank Uncommon 87.3 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Wrinkled Dress Button-Up Uncommon 86.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Suichu Yogan Syn-Fiber Combat Shirt Uncommon 85.2 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Ultimate Punch Sturmidesh T-Shirt Uncommon 97.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Ultralight Jasmin Doucet Syn-Cotton Bustier Uncommon 102.1 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Utilitarian Composite-Mesh T-Shirt Uncommon 97.4 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Knotted Armor-Weave Tank Rare 97.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Elastic Microplated Sporty Turtleneck Rare 92.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Arasaka Waterproof Combat Turtleneck Uncommon 91.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Padded Tactical Turtleneck Uncommon 92.9 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Sport-Flex AT-AK Thermoactive Turtleneck Uncommon 93.7 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Violet Nebula Anti-Tear Polyamide Turtleneck Uncommon 61.3 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Yoru No Samurai GMO-Cotton T-Shirt Uncommon 54.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Johnny’s Tank Top Rare/Iconic 83.3 Ends up in your inventory after completing the Tapeworm main job
Light XX Punch! Heat-Resistant Biker Turtleneck Uncommon 49.0 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Old Hex Camo Shirt Uncommon 53.1 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Simple Biker Aramid-Weave Turtleneck Uncommon 55.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Stylish Big Fish Steel-Sequined T-Shirt Uncommon 49.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Vintage Samurai Strongweave T-Shirt Uncommon 55.3 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Frayed Scav Combat Shirt Common N/A N/A
Cotton Long-Sleeve Common 40.3 N/A
Sankaku Nichibotsu Tarp-Weave Tank Top Uncommon 45.1 N/A
Composite-Coated Bitch V.13 T-Shirt Uncommon 55.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Torn Polyamide-Blend Camo T-Shirt Uncommon 54.4 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Torn Sturdimesh T-Shirt Uncommon 52.9 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Bloody Piggy Duoweave Cutout Tank Uncommon 56.9 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
High-Tensile Cutout Tank Uncommon 52.0 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
X Reinforced Polyamide Tank Top Uncommon 54.7 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Tattered Plaid Crop Top Uncommon 57.3 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Sturdi-Weave Bitch V.13 T-Shirt Uncommon 55.2 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Torn Burn Corpo Shit Composite T-Shirt Uncommon 53.6 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Torn Daemon Hunter Polyamide T-Shirt Uncommon 51.4 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Night City Sturdimesh Racerback Tank Uncommon 51.8 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Reine De Abeilles Bustier with Bulletproof Lining Uncommon 56.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Semi-Formal Synfiber Button-Up Uncommon 60.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Simple Duolayer Bustier Uncommon 48.2 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Ripped Tamashi Polyamide Tank Top Uncommon 49.5 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Desert Cross Strong-Weave Button-Up Uncommon 56.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Extra-Reinforced Knotted Tank Uncommon 50.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Red Leopard Button-Up with Composite Insert Uncommon 49.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Ultralight Tested On Animals Polyamide Tank Top Uncommon 55.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Worn Maelstrom Jacket Uncommon 51.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Arcticombat Semi-Formal Button-Up Rare 59.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Bara Kaika Syn-Leather Bustier Uncommon 49.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Santa Muerte Heat-Resistant Tank Top Uncommon 56.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Spotted Tank Top Uncommon 50.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Ultralight Amande Rose Anti-Puncture Bra Uncommon 49.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Ultralight Geisha Dream Polyamide Tank Top Uncommon 55.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Mox Ultralight Tank Top with Micromesh Layer Uncommon 53.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Old Netrunning Suit Uncommon 51.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Once We Were Boosted Tank Top Uncommon 51.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Punk Tank Top Uncommon 58.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Light Elastomer Netrunning Suit Uncommon 52.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Mallow Breeze Triweave Shirt and Vest Uncommon 58.4 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Military-Grade Aramid Netrunning Suit Uncommon 57.6 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
El Dorado Aramid-Weave Dress Shirt and Vest Uncommon 51.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Extra-Durable Striped Tank Top Uncommon 58.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Extra-Sturdy Deadly Lagoon Tank Top Uncommon 52.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Atomic Blast Composite Armor-Weave Combat Shirt Uncommon 52.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Canine Power Duolayer Tank Top Uncommon 55.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Composite Geisha Combat Shirt Uncommon 55.3 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Cowboy Shirt and Vest Uncommon 51.9 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Simple Biker Aramid-Weave Turtleneck Uncommon 47.3 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Stylish Double-Weave Shirt and Vest Uncommon 53.6 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Tear-Resistant Office Shirt and Vest Uncommon 51.2 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Spotted Flexi-Membrane Bustier Uncommon 60.5 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Stylish Atomic Blast Composite Bustier Uncommon 53.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Reinforced Breathable Dress Shirt Uncommon 53.6 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Samurai Combat Turtleneck Uncommon 55.9 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Puncture-Resistant Nusa T-Shirt Uncommon 50.6 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Utilitarian Burn Corpo Shit T-Shirt Uncommon 47.1 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Bermuda Triangle Protective-Mesh Muscle Tank Uncommon 54.5 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Simple Duolayer Bustier Uncommon 54.1 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Braindance Blue Trilayer Long-Sleeve Uncommon 59.2 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Melting Hottie Tank Top Uncommon 49.5 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Purple Dragon Aramid-Weave Tank Top Uncommon 55.8 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Psycho Flexiweave Long-Sleeve Uncommon 54.1 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Flexi-Membrane Leather Bra Uncommon 56.1 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Reinforced Spotted Bra Uncommon 52.9 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Reinforced-Seam Sporty Tank Top Uncommon 54.6 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Basic Tank Top Uncommon 55.5 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson

Outer Torso
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on top of Inner Torso.

Clothing Item Rarity Stats Location
Sturdy Shoulder Straps Rare 91.0 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Puncture-Resistant Long Coat Uncommon 100.9 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Valentinos Leather Shoulder Straps Uncommon 92.5 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Fairy Frost Trench Coat With Protective Mesh Uncommon 89.4 Looted close to the Beat on the Brat side job in Kabuki, Watson.
Mini Coolquilt Foldtop Uncommon 92.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Biker Vibe Composite-Lined Cystaljock Bomber Uncommon 92.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Polycarbonate Western Fringe Vest Uncommon 96.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Yūnami Formal Hybrid Duoweave Jacket Uncommon 94.4 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Torikkusutā Aramid-Weave Crystaljock Bomber Uncommon 95.7 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Kōtetsu No Ryū Coat Common 25.7 Looted from Yorinobu Arasaka’s room during The Heist
Smiley Hard Anti-Puncture Windbreaker Uncommon 97.6 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Kang Tao Stretchy Motorcycle Jacket Uncommon 86.8 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Durable Synweave Corporate Dress Uncommon 96.3 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Powder Pink Trivanadium Alloy Ballistic Vest Rare 93.5 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Scav Ballistic Vest Uncommon 94.4 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Mini Coolquilt Foldtop Uncommon 92.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Biker Vibe Composite-Lined Cystaljock Bomber Uncommon 92.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Arasaka Formal Jacket With Light Armorplating Uncommon 91.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
AT-AK Reinforced Biker Coat Uncommon 93.9 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Police Ballistic Vest Uncommon 92.4 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Coral Cutout Bodysuit Uncommon 92.0 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Old Windbreaker Uncommon 95.7 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Murasaki Tear-Resistant Yukata Uncommon 103.8 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Polyamide-Lined Rocker Jumpsuit Uncommon 100.9 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Hand-Reinforced Hooded Denim Cut-Off Uncommon 92.7 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Junge Werther Reinforced Leather Biker Vest Uncommon 97.1 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Tamashī Enhanced Short Puffer Rare 93.2 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Murasaki Tear-Resistant Yukata Uncommon 103.8 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
NCPD Aramid Collar Rare 94.8 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Cyan Multiresist Evening Jacket Rare 98.8 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Arasaka Polyamide Corpo-Skirt Uncommon 97.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Spotted Armor-Coated Corpo-Skirt Uncommon 91.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Graffiti Carbon-Composite Edgerunner Uncommon 95.2 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Practical Plaid Shirt With Micromesh Uncommon 96.4 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Tyger Claws Ceramic-Laminate Aramid Collar Uncommon 91.1 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Lazr-Mosaic Anti-Shrapnel Rockerjack Rare 93.8 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Mox Nanoplastic Collar Uncommon 91.0 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Polyamide-Hooded Duolayer Bomber Uncommon 96.1 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Silber Irbis Bolero GMO-Weave Bomber Uncommon 90.0 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Inner Flame Flame-Resistant Rockerjack Uncommon 98.7 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Light Spirit Animal Chem-Resistant Bomber Uncommon 88.3 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Night City Biker Jacket Rare 87.5 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Armor-Quilted Jacket Uncommon 102.0 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Magenta Bee Trilayer Hybrid Puffer Vest Uncommon 90.9 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Thermoset Military Field Jacket Uncommon 94.0 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Militech Armorfiber Tactical Harness Rare 85.8 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Syncotton Cocktail Jacket Rare 95.8 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Old Camo Shoulder Straps Uncommon 89.3 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Golden Mean Elegant Chem-Resistant Biker Jacket Uncommon 92.7 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Hardened Rubber Biker Jacket Uncommon 96.7 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Nanostitched Short Puffer Uncommon 102.5 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Synweave Armor-Coated Yukata Uncommon 94.0 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Wakai Umi Flame-Resistant Yukata Uncommon 95.7 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
NCPD Reinforced Ballistic Vest Uncommon 98.1 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Shabby Hooded Cut-Off Uncommon 88.6 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Blurry Road Thermoset-Fiber Biker Jacket Uncommon 95.6 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Magenta Puncture-Resistant Multilayer High-Collar Vest Uncommon 92.5 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Neokitsch Pasion Purpura Polyamide Foldtop Uncommon 98.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Asa No Heiwa Enhanced Yukata Uncommon 90.1 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Zolotoy Uley Soviet-Style Fireproof Windbreaker Uncommon 93.7 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Spunky Monkey Aramid Coat Rare 90.9 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Basic Ballistic Vest Uncommon 99.6 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Polyamide Jumpsuit Uncommon 95.8 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Cut-Off With Protective Underlayer Rare 84.9 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Bloody Piggy Cut-Off Uncommon 85.5 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Golden Mean Hybrid-Weave Flame-Resistant Coat Uncommon 2.6 Looted during the Chippin’ In side job
Light Synfiber Evening Jacket Uncommon 97.1 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Ultralight Shine Spectrum Trench Coat Uncommon 91.1 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Durable High-Collar Vest Rare 94.6 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Hardened Leather Foldtop Uncommon 95.5 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Night City Lightweight Carbon-Fiber Sleeveless Field Jacket Uncommon 57.3 Looted during the I Walk The Line mission
Lightning Rider Reinforced Racing Suit Common 57.3 Looted during the I Walk The Line job
Replica of Johnny’s Samurai Jacket Rare/Iconic 90.2 Given to you by Rogue during the Chippin’ In side job
Voodoo Boys Anti-Interference Netrunner Jacket Uncommon 53.9 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Timeworn Trench Coat Legendary 62.9 Looted during the latter half of the Transmission mission in Pacifica
Durable Synweave Corporate Skirt Uncommon 48.5 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Impact-Absorbent Padded Biker Vest Uncommon 53.3 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Kani Kara Titanium-Reinforced Composite Breastplate Uncommon 53.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Animals Heavy Composite-Plated Tactical Harness Uncommon 58.6 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Arasaka Ultralight Hybrid Tactical Harness Uncommon 51.2 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Corporate Armor-Plated Aramid Breastplate Uncommmon 54.7 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Second Conflict Biker Jacket Common N/A N/A
Spiked Maelstrom Short-Sleeve Jacket Epic 22.3 Looted during The Pickup mission
Arasaka Polycarbonate-Laced Bulletproof Aramid Vest Epic 28.9 Looted during The Heist mission
Shie3ld Superb Combatweave Aramid Breastplate Uncommon 55.1 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
6th Street Tactical Harness Uncommon 54.7 Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
Limited Edition Loose-Fit Shirt with Protective Mesh Uncommon 52.7 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Microplate-Lined Camo Vest Uncommon 55.2 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Militech Heavy Tactical Vest Uncommon 47.5 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Purple Force Tactical Jumpsuit Uncommon 51.3 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Wraiths Dual-Reinforced Shoulder Straps Uncommon 49.3 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Animals Reinforced Carbon-Fiber Shoulder Straps Uncommon 54.9 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Arte Urbano Elegantly Nanostitched Shirt Uncommon 51.4 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Burn Corpo Shit Duolayer Coat Uncommon 47.0 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Lady In Blue Synweave Vest Uncommon 52.8 Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
Denim Biker Jacket with Thermoactive Collar Uncommon 50.7 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Final Impulse Duolayer Puffer Vest Uncommon 50.1 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
JSHLX Reinforced Puffer Vest Uncommon 50.1 Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
Military Aramid Collar Uncommon 50.9 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Militech Reinforced Composite Field Jacket Uncommon 53.0 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Muddy NCPD Vest Uncommon 50.1 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Classic Anti-Puncture Shirt Uncommon 52.8 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Graffiti Ultraresistant Duolayer Vest Uncommon 54.5 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
HEBI Tsukai Cashmere-Nanofiber Shirt Uncommon 49.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Sleeveless Armor-Plated Field Jacket Uncommon 53.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Tyger Claws Reinforced Edgerunner Uncommon 57.1 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Valentinos Armor-Plated Thermoset Aramid Collar Uncommon 53.2 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Valentinos Dual-Weave Edgerunner Uncommon 50.6 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Hardy Dandylon Cocktail Jacket Uncommon 50.5 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Simple Bolero Rubber-Coated Bomber Uncommon 50.3 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
6th Street Makeshift Ballistic Vest Uncommon 48.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Amber-04 Titanium-Plated Ballistic Vest Uncommon 53.7 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Arasaka Thermoset Aramid Collar Uncommon 57.3 Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Synthetic Corporate Jacket Uncommon 54.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Urban Jungle High-Collar Reinforced Leather Vest Uncommon 49.2 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Comfortable Midori Biofabric Cocktail Jacket Uncommon 53.3 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Composite-Lined Long Vest with Pattern Uncommon 49.3 Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
Icon America Duolayer Western Fringe Vest Uncommon 51.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Punk High-Collar Vest Uncommon 48.9 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Shirokuro High-Collar Composite-Lined Vest Uncommon 52.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Enhanced High-Collar Vest Uncommon 55.6 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Formal Jacket with Composite Insets Uncommon 54.8 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Graffiti Detachable Collar Uncommon 57.5 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Basic Detachable Reactive-Fiber Collar Uncommon 48.3 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Basic Polycarbonate Foldtop Uncommon 56.7 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Camo Foldtop Uncommon 51.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Danse Macabre Crop Sweater Uncommon 56.4 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Militech Armor-Quilted Aramid Vest Uncommon 56.0 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Tyger Claws Reinforced Tactical Harness Uncommon 56.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Alba Estiva Crop Sweater Uncommon 56.0 Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
Kang Tao Metalstitch Aramid Vest Uncommon 55.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
M4RBL3 Titanium-Pleated Ballistic Vest Uncommon 52.2 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Melting Ceramic Membrane Pozer-Jacket Uncommon 56.3 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
CY-4N Hybrid-Knit Aramid Tactical Vest Uncommon 50.1 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Decadencia Verde Bulletproof Tactical Harness Uncommon 52.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Flazh Armored Thermoset Tactical Harness Uncommon 49.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Border Guard Multilayer Aramid Vest Uncommon 50.8 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Canine Power Hybrid-Stitch Pozer-Jacket Uncommon 43.4 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Carbon Triangle Graphene-Weave Pozer Jacket Uncommon 44.3 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Arasaka Ultralight Hybrid Tactical Harness Uncommon 57.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
AT-AK Composite-Lined Edgerunner Uncommon 51.5 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Bai Long High-Alloy Steel-Sequined Jacket Uncommon 55.4 Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Reinforced-Laminate Military Flight Jacket Uncommon 51.3 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Voodoo Boys Anti-Interference Netrunner Jacket Uncommon 47.8 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Arasaka Waterproof Combat Turtleneck Uncommon 52.5 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Powder Pink Light Polyamide Blazer Uncommon 52.2 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Punk Ultraweave Flight Jacket Uncommon 53.1 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Elegant Hybrid-Lining Pencil Dress Uncommon 50.3 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Kyuketsuki Flame-Resistant Polyamide Rocker Coat Uncommon 45.6 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Polyamide-Blend Suit Jacket Uncommon 62.6 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Arasaka Polycarbonate Corporate Blazer Uncommon 57.3 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Durable Synsilk Blazer Uncommon 54.1 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Durable Synthetic Biker Coat Uncommon 59.4 Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
Tenka Muso Combat Motorcycle Jacket Uncommon 55.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Ultralight Composite Vest Uncommon 51.6 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Yellow Cobra Carbon-Reinforced Racing Suit Uncommon 60.7 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Koumori Synleather Trench Coat Uncommon 57.4 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Peach Syn-Thread Crop Sweater Uncommon 45.0 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Polka Dot Trench Coat with Puncture-Resistant Lining Uncommon 58.2 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Comfortable Midori Biofabric Cocktail Jacket Uncommon 51.4 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Elegant Nanoweave Yukata Uncommon 55.3 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Enhanced Aramid Vest Uncommon 54.0 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Punk Short-Sleeve Dual-Membrane Jacket Uncommon 48.4 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Victorian Rose Anti-Shrapnel Pencil Dress Uncommon 61.0 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Bipolar Rainbow Hybrid-Weave Crop Sweater Uncommon 51.2 Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
Camo Combat Cut-Off Uncommon 49.3 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Candy Pill Ultra-Durable Cut-Off Uncommon 51.0 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Enhanced High-Collar Vest Uncommon 53.6 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Microplated Punk Short-Sleeve Jacket Uncommon 53.6 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Scav Plastic Windbreaker Uncommon 54.5 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Aramid-Enhanced High-Collar Military Vest Uncommon 48.2 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Basic Detachable Reactive-Fiber Collar Uncommon 51.8 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Border Guard Ballistic Vest Uncommon 53.7 Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
Braindance Windbreaker Uncommon 46.5 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Kang Tao Reinforced Tactical Vest Uncommon 53.0 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Punk Boostweave Biker Jacket Uncommon 59.1 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Warm Nanoweave Cotton Shirt Uncommon 56.9 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Wool Suit Jacket with Reinforced Synfiber-Weave Uncommon 51.6 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
6th Street Ultralight Windbreaker Uncommon 51.3 Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Rozovaya Reka Pencil Dress with Protective Membrane Uncommon 59.2 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Second Conflict Cutout Body Suit Uncommon 57.1 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Stylish Ten70 Daemon Hunter Coat Uncommon 57.1 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Animals Power-Absorbent Jumpsuit Uncommon 52.4 Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson

Unique Clothes

In Cyberpunk 2077, there are certain clothing items and complete Body-Suits that you cannot buy from Vendors or loot them from enemies.

You can wear these sets on top of your armor, but they do not provide any mechanical benefits. Details about these items is mentioned below:

Clothing Item Rarity Location
Militech Suit Uncommon Given to you for The Heist mission
Militech Aramid-Weave Hazmat Suit Uncommon Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
NCPD Chem-Resistant Hazmat Suit Uncommon Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Virtual Jumpsuit Common Obtained during the Transmission mission
Arasaka Hazmat Suit Rare Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
Johnny’s Shirt Iconic Obtained from a Side Job called “Parasite”
Johnny’s Pants Rare Found inside a pink suitcase in a gig named “Psychofan”
Johnny’s Shoes Rare Found inside a Bootleg Locker during the Family Heirloom Gig
Johnny’s Aviators Rare Can be ontained during a Side Job called “Chippin’In.”
Arasaka Space Suit Rare Obtained during the Path of Glory Epilogue. Choose to enter the well after completing Rogue’s Path or the Secret Ending.
Aldecados Rally Bolero Jacket Legendary Obtained during the “We Gotta Live Together” Main Job. You have to do Panam’s Path and play through the Nomad ending to get this Jacket.
Fake Samurai Jacket Iconic Fake Samurai Jacket can be obtained during a Side Job named “Small Man, Big Mouth.”
Neoprene Diving Suit N/A Neoprene Diving Suit can be obtained by completing the “Pyramid Song” Side Job.
Bandage Wrapping N/A Bandage Wrapping can be obtained by progressing through the story
Arasaka Hazmat Suit Rare Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo

Related Topics

About the Author

Editorial Team

Contributor at SegmentNext.