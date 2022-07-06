Clothing is an essential element of your appearance customization in Cyberpunk 2077 because it makes you look good and provides protection. In this Cyberpunk 2077 Best Outfits/Clothing List guide, we will tell you everything related to clothes, types of clothes and clothing sets. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.
Cyberpunk 2077 Best Outfits and Clothing List
There are 7 different categories of clothes in Cyberpunk 2077 that includes:
- Head: These are the things that you wear on your head like Cap, Hat, Helmet, Scarf and Balaclava.
- Face: These are the things that you use to cover your face like Techpiece, mask, visor and glasses.
- Legs: These are the things that you wear on your legs like Pants, Shorts and Skirts.
- Feet: These are the things that you wear on your feet for protection and to look good like Boots, Formal Shoes and Casual Shoes.
- Inner Torso: These are the things that you wear on your upper body like Undershirt, Tight Jumpsuit, Formal Shirt, T-Shirt, Shirt and Tank-top.
- Outer Torso: These are the things that you wear on top of Inner Torso like Jacket, Formal Jacket, Jumpsuit, Vest, Coat, Dress and Loose Shirt.
- Special: These are unique and special items or even complete Body-Suits.
Clothing List
There are different items for each category of Clothes in Cyberpunk 2077. You can mix and match these outfits in Cyberpunk 2077 to create your own unique character.
Head
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the items that you wear on your head.
|Clothing Item
|Rarity
|Stats
|Location
|Double-Shelled AT-AK Modular Helmet
|Uncommon
|17.4
|Obtained from clothing vendor found close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Limited-Edition Daemon Hunter Cap
|Uncommon
|18.0
|Obtained from clothing vendor found close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Insulated Cap with Protective Goggles
|Uncommon
|16.1
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Arasaka Kabuto with Composite Plating
|Uncommon
|18.4
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Reinforced Baseball Cap
|Uncommon
|17.1
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Plastic Zunari Kabuto with Absorbent Lining
|Uncommon
|17.5
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Arasaka Engineer Hardhat with Headset
|Uncommon
|15.4
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Flat Cap with Reinforced Seams
|Uncommon
|18.7
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Steel Microplated Kabuto
|Uncommon
|17.3
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Double-Shelled AT-AK Modular Helmet
|Uncommon
|17.4
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Classic Trilby with Composite Band
|Uncommon
|15.9
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Worn Graffiti Helmet
|Uncommon
|16.5
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Blooming Amber Bandana
|Uncommon
|18.0
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Speed Addict Helmet with Anti-Impact Tech
|Uncommon
|17.4
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Police Helmet with Anti-Shrapnel Visor
|Uncommon
|15.2
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Darra Polytechnic Tactical Balaclava
|Unknown
|16.2
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Solid Straw-Woven Trilby
|Uncommon
|16.4
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Militech Tactical Helmet
|Uncommon
|17.2
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Sturdy Conical Hat
|Uncommon
|16.7
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Steel Microplated Kabuto
|Uncommon
|18.2
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Polyamide-Reinforced Conical Hat
|Uncommon
|16.2
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Laminated Security Hardhat with Headset
|Uncommon
|20.2
|Vendor found at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Graffiti Thermoset Synweave Hijab
|Uncommon
|18.2
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) situated in Pacifica
|Colorado Beetle Aramid-Reinforced Helmet
|Uncommon
|18.7
|Vendor found at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Strong Canine Power Synthetic Bandana
|Uncommon
|19.4
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood
|Trilby with Canvas Lining
|Uncommon
|16.1
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood
|Colorado Beetle Aramid-Reinforced Helmet
|Uncommon
|18.7
|Vendor found at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Duolayer Floral Hijab
|Uncommon
|16.8
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) situated in Pacifica
|Simple Bandana Headband with Enhanced Durability
|Uncommon
|16.6
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood
|Reinforced-Cotton Headband
|Uncommon
|17.7
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood
|Magenta Spark Reinforced Silkweave Bandana
|Uncommon
|14.9
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood
|Enhanced Cebra Excentrica Carbon-Reinforced Trilby
|Uncommon
|15.8
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood
|Composite Military Bandana
|Uncommon
|17.1
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood
|Daemon Hunter Tactical Bandana
|Uncommon
|17.0
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Chéngsè Ultralight Carbon-Fiber Helmet
|Uncommon
|16.4
|Looted during the Life During Wartime mission
|Ordinary Tactical Balaclava with Reactive Layering
|Common
|13.5
|N/A
|Boss Mafioso Trilby With Armored Lining
|Common
|25.1
|N/A
|Durable Felt-Blend Trilby
|Uncommon
|28.7
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) found in Heywood
|Mirame Reinforced-Composite Cowboy Hat
|Uncommon
|18.2
|Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Makeshift Rabenda Banana Bandana
|Uncommon
|16.7
|Stylishly shop situated in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Cowboy Hat with Hardened-Leather Band
|Uncommon
|16.9
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Composite Military Bandana
|Uncommon
|16.9
|Stylishly shop situated in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Carbon-Fiber Arasaka Side Cap
|Uncommon
|17.0
|Stylishly shop situated in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Maelstrom Side Cap
|Uncommon
|18.9
|Vendor found at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Reinforced Cyan Cowboy Hat
|Uncommon
|27.4
|Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Upgraded Farmer Hat With Gauge
|Uncommon
|26.4
|Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Laminated Nomad Hat With Gauge
|Uncommon
|30.3
|Obtained from the Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Illegally Modded Hat With Gauge
|Uncommon
|27.9
|Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Duolayer Military Cap With Gauge
|Uncommon
|28.7
|Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Modified Snake-Skin Cowboy Hat
|Rare
|27.9
|Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Carbon-Fiber Conical Hat
|Uncommon
|28.7
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Tyger Claw Kabuto
|Rare
|27.9
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Darra Polytechnic Cap
|Uncommon
|29.8
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Stylish Leather Flat Cap With Light Armor Layer
|Uncommon
|28.0
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Cotton Motorcycle Cap With Protective Inset
|Uncommon
|30.5
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Classic Hardened-Leather Flat Cap
|Uncommon
|28.3
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Aramid Kuro Kabuto With Hardened Carbon-Fiber Exterior
|Uncommon
|28.9
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Light Technopolymer Helmet
|Uncommon
|29.3
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Durable Lime Speed Modular Helmet
|Uncommon
|27.9
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Darra Polytechnic Cap
|Uncommon
|28.2
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Officer’s Side Cap With Reinforced Plastic
|Uncommon
|28.9
|Stylishly shop situated in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Classic Side Cap With Strengthened Polyamide
|Uncommon
|28.5
|Stylishly shop found in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Light Hijab With Microplate Mesh
|Rare
|28.0
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) found in Pacifica
|Aztec Winter Beanie
|Uncommon
|27.1
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) situated in Pacifica
|Mox Beanie
|Uncommon
|29.3
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Sturdi-Boost Cowboy Hat
|Uncommon
|29.7
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Darra Polytechnic Cap
|Uncommon
|29.8
|Clothing vendor found close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Stylish Leather Flat Cap With Light Armor Layer
|Uncommon
|28.0
|Stylishly shop found close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Cotton Motorcycle Cap With Protective Inset
|Uncommon
|30.5
|Clothing vendor situated close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Classic Hardened-Leather Flat Cap
|Uncommon
|28.3
|Stylishly shop found close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Face
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you use to cover your face.
|Clothing Item
|Rarity
|Stats
|Location
|Graffiti Glasses With Coated Glass
|Uncommon
|28.6
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Illegally Modified Military Infovisor
|Uncommon
|29.4
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Shiroi Tora Photoelectric Sport Glasses
|Uncommon
|28.2
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Sun Spark Thermoset Chemglass Infovisor
|Uncommon
|27.3
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Blouie Blue Aramid-Coated Infovisor
|Rare
|31.5
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Menpō With Durable Lining
|Rare
|29.2
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Menpō With Protective Padding
|Uncommon
|30.3
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Weathered Menpō
|Uncommon
|26.4
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Protective Gilt-Polymer Biker Goggles
|Rare
|28.9
|Vendor found in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Composite Ocuset
|Uncommon
|29.3
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Trilayer Steel Ocuset
|Uncommon
|29.7
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Jigoku No Oni Reinforced-Composite Menpō
|Uncommon
|29.3
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Menpō With Reactive Layer
|Uncommon
|28.3
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Old Plastic Gas Mask
|Common
|N/A
|Looted during the Ghost Town mission
|Arasaka Tactical Techgogs
|Common
|N/A
|N/A
|Johnny’s Aviators
|Rare/Iconic
|33.4
|Obtained after talking with Rogue during the Chippin’ In side job
|Silver Polymer-Hybrid Military Aviators
|Uncommon
|27.6
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Kang Tao Manganese Combat Ocuset
|Common
|16.6
|N/A
|Titanium-reinforced Gas Mask
|Common
|13.7
|N/A
|Makeshift Punk Goggles
|Uncommon
|18.0
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Synleather Plastic Goggles
|Uncommon
|17.5
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|2X Electronic Rocker Goggles
|Uncommon
|17.5
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Makeshift Maelstrom Gas Mask
|Uncommon
|15.8
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Ergonomic Safety 3201 Military Shades
|Uncommon
|14.9
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Red Electro-Integrated Biker Shades
|Uncommon
|16.6
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Stylish Turquoise Sport Glasses
|Uncommon
|17.5
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Durable Zebra Sport Glasses with UV Filter
|Uncommon
|16.4
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Darker Speed Square Glasses
|Uncommon
|17.5
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Impact-Resistant Tactical Glasses
|Uncommon
|15.9
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Reinforced-Plastic Biker Techgogs
|Uncommon
|17.3
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Trendy Red Vision Laminated-Glass Infovisor
|Uncommon
|15.2
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Military Glasses with Splash Guard
|Uncommon
|18.2
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Polycarbonate Sport Sunglasses
|Uncommon
|16.7
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Classic Armor-Coated Aviators
|Uncommon
|14.5
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Gold Punk Aviators with Coated Glass
|Uncommon
|16.4
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Stylish Polarized Aviators
|Uncommon
|17.8
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Boostknit-Polymer Military Techgogs
|Uncommon
|16.8
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
Legs
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on your legs.
|Clothing Item
|Rarity
|Stats
|Location
|Yorinobu’s Slacks
|Common
|13.7
|Looted from Yorinobu Arasaka’s room during The Heist
|Geisha Flexi-Weave Cargo Pants
|Uncommon
|49.0
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Flexi-Duolayer Harem Pants
|Uncommon
|50.8
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Urban Laser Anti-Puncture Neotac Biker Pants
|Uncommon
|51.3
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Yoru No Samurai Padded Loose-Fits
|Uncommon
|50.5
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Secondhand Maelstrom Neotac Pants
|Uncommon
|48.9
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Holy Rose Boostknit Loose-Fits With Thermoactive Coating
|Rare
|51.8
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Boostknit Neotac Pants
|Uncommon
|44.3
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Old Flazh Tactical Pants
|Uncommon
|43.5
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Green Power Polyamide-Padded Athletic Shorts
|Uncommon
|48.2
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|N54 Athletic Shorts With Thermoactive Mesh
|Uncommon
|47.7
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Tacticloth Cargo Pants
|Rare
|44.7
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Purple Shock Anti-Mech Cargo Pants
|Uncommon
|49.7
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Slant Lightning Hybrid-Weave Cargo Pants
|Uncommon
|47.4
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Canine Power Anti-Tear Pants
|Uncommon
|48.2
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Composite-Coated Cut-Off Shorts
|Uncommon
|48.9
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Tiger Sturdy-Stitched Yoros
|Uncommon
|47.8
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Speed Addict Polyamide Pants
|Uncommon
|47.0
|Looted during the Dirty Biz gig.
|Old N54 Athletic Shorts
|Rare
|45.8
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Nomad Eazy-Breathe Cargo Pants
|Uncommon
|47.7
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Wraiths Anti-Tear Riding Pants
|Uncommon
|46.8
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Light Military Syn-Strengthened Riding Pants
|Uncommon
|47.3
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Dark Sapphire Thermo-Fabric Rocker Pants
|Uncommon
|46.3
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Old-Gold Tac-Fabric Duolayer Cut-Off Shorts
|Rare
|47.2
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Faded Shorts
|Uncommon
|48.1
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Kanchō Syn-Weave Cargo Pants
|Uncommon
|46.3
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Old Military Shorts
|Uncommon
|45.6
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Durable Windbreaker Pants
|Rare
|52.6
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|AT-AK Greener Polycarbonate Windbreaker Pants
|Uncommon
|48.0
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Purple Dragon Duolayer Hybrid Loose-Fits
|Rare
|47.6
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Lightweight Heat-Resistant Hotpants
|Uncommon
|48.7
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Durable Smiley Hard Loose-Fits
|Uncommon
|50.5
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Athletic Hybrid-Weave Hotpants
|Uncommon
|49.5
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Blue Brick Reinforced Hotpants
|Uncommon
|44.9
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Faded Shorts
|Uncommon
|48.1
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Suichū Yōgan Extra-Protection Tactical Pants
|Rare
|45.7
|Looted at the Medeski Fuel Station in the Badlands.
|Frayed Recycled Jeans
|Rare
|45.1
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Geisha Tactical Extra-Guard Pants
|Uncommon
|49.2
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Light Saeko’s Derakkusu Sturdy-Mesh Pants
|Uncommon
|47.0
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Magenta Cut-Off Duolayer Nanoweave Shorts
|Uncommon
|47.6
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Heat-Resistant Killer Candy Trilayer Racers
|Rare
|44.5
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Comfy Tactical Thermoset-Padded Pants
|Uncommon
|31.0
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Durable Custom-Printed Jeans
|Uncommon
|28.8
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Patched Jeans
|Uncommon
|27.4
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Spotted Polyamide Slim-Fits
|Uncommon
|31.9
|Looted during the Transmission mission
|Militech Neotac Pants
|Common
|41.1
|N/A
|Loose-fits with Micromesh Underlayer
|Common
|21.9
|N/A
|Duoweave Composite Loose-fits
|Common
|N/A
|N/A
|Duolayer Military Camo Shorts
|Uncommon
|28.2
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Frayed Jean Shorts
|Uncommon
|26.5
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Midori Tora Reinforced Utility Pants
|Uncommon
|28.7
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Samurai Sturdy-Stitched Cargo Pants
|Uncommon
|31.7
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Sombra Rosa Foam-Padded Straightcuts
|Uncommon
|26.2
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Amethyspeed Polycarbonate Utility Pants
|Uncommon
|28.0
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Composite-Lined Jean Shorts
|Uncommon
|30.4
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Syn-Threaded Shorts
|Uncommon
|24.1
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Tear-Resistant Office Skirt
|Uncommon
|28.7
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Venom Dye Duolayer Riding Pants
|Uncommon
|27.5
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Mandarine Resistant Cargo Pants
|Uncommon
|29.3
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Reinforced Federalist Straightcuts
|Uncommon
|26.0
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Army Star Anti-Chafing Cargo Pants
|Uncommon
|29.4
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Caution Extra-Plastic Cargo Pants
|Uncommon
|27.5
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Comfy Nomad Shorts
|Uncommon
|27.5
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Grauer Recycled Shorts
|Uncommon
|29.2
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Phantom Tough-Lined Cargo Pants
|Uncommon
|26.0
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Power Fame Cargo Pants with Reinforced Mesh
|Uncommon
|31.5
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Classic Composite-Lined Pleated Pants
|Uncommon
|24.9
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Sporty Harem Pants with Cotton Armor-Weave
|Uncommon
|24.5
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Sweet Licks Ultra-Flexi Windbreaker Pants
|Uncommon
|26.6
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Ultra-Elastic Bitch V.13 Skirt
|Uncommon
|24.9
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|6th Street Cargo Pants
|Uncommon
|30.1
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Psycho Racers
|Uncommon
|28.2
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Punk Composite-Metal Racers
|Uncommon
|28.4
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Trilayer Hotpants with Micromesh
|Uncommon
|28.8
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Workplace Loose-Fits
|Uncommon
|30.1
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Yoru No Samurai Armored Knee-Pad Racers
|Uncommon
|26.2
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Worn Wraiths Neotac Pants
|Uncommon
|28.0
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Chikurin Reinforced Nanoweave Loose-Fits
|Uncommon
|29.5
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Classic Immuno-Cotton Corporate Pants
|Uncommon
|28.1
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Classy Bordeaux Pants with Fortified Seams
|Uncommon
|26.8
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Composite Ko Jaga Silk-Threaded Hotpants
|Uncommon
|27.0
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Extra-Rubber Neotac Pants
|Uncommon
|28.1
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Golden Hive Polyamide Designer Pants
|Uncommon
|28.7
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Old Banana Juice Neotac Pants
|Uncommon
|27.8
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Royal Gray Aramid-Weave Dress Pants
|Uncommon
|25.6
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Saeko’s Limited Elegant Duoweave Skirt
|Uncommon
|25.6
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Sturdy-Stitched Punk Jeans
|Uncommon
|25.1
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Atomic Blast Tactical Armor-Weave Pants
|Uncommon
|28.5
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Bai Long Formal Pants with Reinforced Neo-Silk
|Uncommon
|27.5
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Blue Brick Reinforced Hotpants
|Uncommon
|28.4
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Burgundy Formal Skirt with Reinforced Synfiber
|Uncommon
|27.8
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Classic Athletic Nanoweave Shorts
|Uncommon
|26.4
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Classy Bordeaux Pants with Fortified Seams
|Uncommon
|27.8
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Flash Formal Pants with Additional Lining
|Uncommon
|29.1
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Phantom Tough-Lined Cargo Pants
|Uncommon
|29.8
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Sturdy-Stitched Slim-Fits
|Uncommon
|27.3
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Foam-Padded Racers
|Uncommon
|29.2
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Light Psycho Knee-Padded Yoros
|Uncommon
|27.3
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Athletic Aramid-Weave Shorts
|Uncommon
|27.8
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Bitch V.13 Syn-Resistant Pants
|Uncommon
|27.8
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Durable Plaid Skirt
|Uncommon
|29.6
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Light Azure Composite-Lined Slim-Fits
|Uncommon
|28.8
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Powder Pink Skirt with Dura-Hybrid Weave
|Uncommon
|28.6
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|6th Street Rubber-Weave Shinos
|Uncommon
|31.0
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Classy Aramid-Weave Skirt
|Uncommon
|26.8
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Sturdy Synfiber-Pleated Pants
|Uncommon
|24.6
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Classic Aramid-Weave Denim Shorts
|Uncommon
|25.4
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Comfy Rocker Aramid-Weave Slim-Fits
|Uncommon
|24.5
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Cyan Plastic Shinos
|Uncommon
|27.0
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Durable Bioweave Pleated Pants
|Uncommon
|27.9
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Athletic Aramid-Weave Shorts
|Uncommon
|29.1
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Saeko’s Limited Elegant Duoweave Skirt
|Uncommon
|26.0
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Simple Office Pants
|Uncommon
|27.6
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Street Glow Thermoset-Leather Loose-Fits
|Uncommon
|26.2
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Feet
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on your feet for protection and to look good.
|Clothing Item
|Rarity
|Stats
|Location
|Varnished Rocker Shorties With Extra Protection
|Uncommon
|47.7
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Repaired Zolotoy Pukh Snow Boots
|Uncommon
|46.2
|Avante Si Parla Moda in CorpoPlaza, City Center
|Yukihyō Polycarbonate Athletic Shoes
|Uncommon
|49.4
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Reinforced Plastic Fleets
|Rare
|46.6
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Magenta Kicks With Reinforced Stitching
|Uncommon
|54.3
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Robust Spunky Monkey Kicks
|Uncommon
|50.8
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Used Synleather Fleets
|Uncommon
|46.8
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Comfy Hardened-Leather Western Shorties
|Rare
|46.0
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Reinforced Snake-Skin Cowboy Boots
|Uncommon
|43.1
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Carbon-Composite Neko-ka Strappers
|Uncommon
|43.4
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Boosted Military Strappers
|Uncommon
|46.8
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|AT-AK Strong-Quilted Bubblegum Puffed Fleets
|Uncommon
|49.4
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Rubber-Reinforced Work High-Tops
|Uncommon
|49.1
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Worn Aramid High-Tops
|Rare
|50.4
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Magenta Kicks With Reinforced Stitching
|Uncommon
|54.3
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Padded Strappers With Aluminum Inserts
|Uncommon
|47.6
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Electric Marble Ultralight Athletic Shoes
|Uncommon
|48.1
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Steel-Toe Rocker Boots
|Uncommon
|49.8
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Cut3 Brainzz Tear-Proof Sneakers
|Uncommon
|45.9
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Carbon-Composite Neko-ka Strappers
|Uncommon
|43.4
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Trendy Ultralight Exo-Jacks
|Uncommon
|28.5
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Muddy Fleets
|Uncommon
|45.0
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Light Pink Snow Boots With Protective Mesh
|Rare
|48.1
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Trendy Lonely Luke Cowboy Boots With Protective Mesh
|Rare
|47.4
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Milky Trail Ceramic Alloy Canvas Tongues
|Uncommon
|49.4
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Midday Glow Polycarbonate Formal Pumps
|Uncommon
|28.0
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Pixel Neige Snow Boots with Canvas Duolayer
|Uncommon
|27.7
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Reinforced Office Wedges
|Uncommon
|25.2
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Rigid Tigre Urban Street Shoes
|Uncommon
|25.8
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Silbermond Tough-Lined Office Pumps
|Uncommon
|31.3
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Midday Glow Polycarbonate Formal Pumps
|Uncommon
|28.0
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Pixel Neige Snow Boots with Canvas Duolayer
|Uncommon
|27.7
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Reinforced Office Wedges
|Uncommon
|25.2
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Rigid Tigre Urban Street Shoes
|Uncommon
|25.8
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Titanium-Layer Platform Boots
|Common
|N/A
|N/A
|Aramid-lined Street Shoes
|Common
|N/A
|N/A
|Anti-Chem Winter Work Boots
|Uncommon
|28.5
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Heavy-Duty Biker Exo-Jacks
|Uncommon
|28.0
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Sneakers with Protective Inserts
|Uncommon
|27.7
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Threadbare Sneakers
|Uncommon
|26.9
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Classic Molybdenum Steel-Toe Combat Boots
|Uncommon
|24.9
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Western Star Cowboy Boots with Thick Synthetic Heels
|Uncommon
|27.1
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Breathable Icon America Fleets
|Uncommon
|28.6
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Comfy Formal Pumps with Metal Inserts
|Uncommon
|30.7
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Ultralight Fleets with Composite Lining
|Uncommon
|27.9
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Heavy-Duty New Murica Combat Boots
|Uncommon
|26.5
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Rubber-Reinforced Cowboy Boots
|Uncommon
|29.1
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Worn Traditional Cowboy Boots
|Uncommon
|25.3
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Repurposed Military Boots
|Uncommon
|26.9
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Street Shoes with Multilayered Protection
|Uncommon
|27.9
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|AT-K Strong-Quilted Bubblegum Puffed Fleets
|Uncommon
|26.2
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Havskum Carbon-fiber Steel-toes
|Uncommon
|27.2
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Abendstern Polycarbonate Dress Wedges
|Uncommon
|27.4
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Ghost Town Cowboy Boots with Heat-Resistant Heels
|Uncommon
|27.1
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Green Graffiti Armor-Coated Athletic Shoes
|Uncommon
|24.4
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|New Murica Carbonweave Kicks
|Uncommon
|25.9
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Polyamide-Lined Work Boots
|Uncommon
|28.0
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Sturdy Manganese Steel-Toes
|Uncommon
|27.1
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Wooden Breeze Dress Wedges
|Uncommon
|26.2
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Yoru No Samurai Kicks with Carbon-Fiber Layering
|Uncommon
|24.4
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Formal Pumps with Cushioned Composite Insoles
|Uncommon
|29.3
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Frayed Underwater Work Boots
|Uncommon
|30.0
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Glitter Laceless Sturdy-Stitched Steel-Toes
|Uncommon
|29.7
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Icon America Synfiber Kicks
|Common
|26.9
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Bitch V.13 Kicks with Tungsteen-Steel Sequins
|Uncommon
|27.7
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Camo Aramid-Weave Steel-Toes
|Uncommon
|26.0
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Claret Shine Armored Laceless Steel-Toes
|Uncommon
|30.1
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Creamy Rhubarb Dress Wedges with Sole Support
|Uncommon
|27.1
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Reinforced Uniware Platform Boots
|Uncommon
|28.9
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Sporty Flexiware Work Boots
|Uncommon
|26.6
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Street Queen Platform Boots with Reinforced Stitching
|Uncommon
|28.6
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Bermuda Triangle Kicks with Reinforced Lining
|Uncommon
|27.8
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Licks Kicks with Recycled Resistant Materials
|Uncommon
|28.4
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Reinforced-Leather Office Pumps
|Uncommon
|30.7
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Yuki Snowboots with Reinforced Lining
|Uncommon
|26.8
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Double-Varnished Formal Pumps
|Uncommon
|30.2
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Heat-Resistant Military Boots
|Uncommon
|24.3
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Darra Polytechnic Suede Sneakers
|Uncommon
|29.2
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Reinforced Sudd Biker Boots
|Uncommon
|28.5
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Classic Evening Pumps with Polycarbonate Support
|Uncommon
|27.6
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Sunny Ammo Synthetic High-Tops
|Uncommon
|27.2
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Turquoisewall Composite Punk High-Tops
|Uncommon
|26.9
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Enhanced Daemon Hunter Tongues
|Uncommon
|25.2
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Heavy-Duty Punk Fleets
|Uncommon
|27.6
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Practical Aramid-Fiber High-Tops
|Uncommon
|26.8
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Simple Polycarbonate Office Pumps
|Uncommon
|29.4
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Street Tactical-Fiber High-Tops
|Uncommon
|25.9
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Comfy Formal Pumps with Metal Inserts
|Uncommon
|29.0
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Inner Torso
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on your Upper body.
|Clothing Item
|Rarity
|Stats
|Location
|Adamant Army Reinforced Tactical Tank Top
|Rare
|94.2
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Yorinobu’s Formal Shirt
|Uncommon
|25.7
|Looted from Yorinobu Arasaka’s room during The Heist
|Gray Decay Synfabric Racerback Tank
|Rare
|99.7
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Torn Reinforced Tank Top
|Uncommon
|97.2
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Anti-Chem Synfabric Tank Top
|Uncommon
|97.5
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Daemon Hunter Resistance-Coated Tank Top
|Uncommon
|95.1
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Gin No Hoshi Neo-Silk Shirt And Vest
|Uncommon
|95.6
|Jinguji (Downtown) situated situated situated situated situated situated in City Center
|Composite Arasaka Netrunning Nanoweave Suit
|Uncommon
|95.1
|Jinguji (Downtown) situated situated situated situated situated situated in City Center
|Worn Netrunning Suit
|Uncommon
|93.7
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Classy Pastel Shirt And Vest
|Rare
|96.1
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Neokitsch Palm Bay Heat-Resistant Tank Top
|Uncommon
|97.7
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Paris Blue Office Shirt And Vest With Reinforced Sleeves
|Uncommon
|94.3
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Paisley Universe Armor-Coated Button-Up
|Uncommon
|94.5
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Dandy Classico Shirt With Fibrotube Weave
|Uncommon
|84.8
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Padded Denki Hachi Hybrid-Weave Bra
|Uncommon
|90.4
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Penguin Dress Shirt and Vest
|Uncommon
|93.2
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Amethyst Punk Eazy-Breathe Knotted Tank
|Uncommon
|92.9
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Classic Chem-Hardened Button-Up
|Uncommon
|92.7
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Purple Panther Shirt
|Uncommon
|97.9
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Secondhand Knotted Tank
|Rare
|97.3
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Linen Button-Up With Reactive Layering
|Uncommon
|89.6
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Nippon Composite-Coated Muscle Tank
|Uncommon
|91.3
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Ded-Zed Hybridweave T-Shirt
|Uncommon
|100.1
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Punk Duolayer Tank Top
|Uncommon
|92.2
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Fuck You Durable-Weave Tank Top
|Rare
|95.2
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Ripped Tactical Camo Crop Top
|Uncommon
|98.0
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Abrasion-Resistant Trickster Dress Shirt And Vest
|Common
|94.5
|Looted during the Dirty Biz gig.
|Aramid-Weave Tactical Turtleneck
|Uncommon
|95.3
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Psycho Impact-Absorbent Nanoweave T-Shirt
|Uncommon
|99.8
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Sturdi-Weave Cutout Tank
|Uncommon
|93.4
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Valentinos Leather Shoulder Straps
|Uncommon
|89.1
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Torn Syn-Blend T-Shirt
|Rare
|96.7
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Padded Syn-Fiber Combat Shirt
|Uncommon
|88.8
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Saeko’s Protective-Layer Tight Tank
|Uncommon
|87.0
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Frayed Nanoweave Cutout Tank
|Uncommon
|95.2
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Secondhand Speed Addict Duolayer Cutout Tank
|Uncommon
|91.5
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Faded Uniware Knotted Tank
|Uncommon
|92.7
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Neokitsch Blooming Amber Resistance-Coated Tank
|Uncommon
|87.3
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Wrinkled Dress Button-Up
|Uncommon
|86.7
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Suichu Yogan Syn-Fiber Combat Shirt
|Uncommon
|85.2
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Ultimate Punch Sturmidesh T-Shirt
|Uncommon
|97.2
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Ultralight Jasmin Doucet Syn-Cotton Bustier
|Uncommon
|102.1
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Utilitarian Composite-Mesh T-Shirt
|Uncommon
|97.4
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Knotted Armor-Weave Tank
|Rare
|97.4
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Elastic Microplated Sporty Turtleneck
|Rare
|92.2
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Arasaka Waterproof Combat Turtleneck
|Uncommon
|91.6
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Padded Tactical Turtleneck
|Uncommon
|92.9
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Sport-Flex AT-AK Thermoactive Turtleneck
|Uncommon
|93.7
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Violet Nebula Anti-Tear Polyamide Turtleneck
|Uncommon
|61.3
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Yoru No Samurai GMO-Cotton T-Shirt
|Uncommon
|54.6
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Johnny’s Tank Top
|Rare/Iconic
|83.3
|Ends up in your inventory after completing the Tapeworm main job
|Light XX Punch! Heat-Resistant Biker Turtleneck
|Uncommon
|49.0
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Old Hex Camo Shirt
|Uncommon
|53.1
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Simple Biker Aramid-Weave Turtleneck
|Uncommon
|55.6
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Stylish Big Fish Steel-Sequined T-Shirt
|Uncommon
|49.6
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Vintage Samurai Strongweave T-Shirt
|Uncommon
|55.3
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Frayed Scav Combat Shirt
|Common
|N/A
|N/A
|Cotton Long-Sleeve
|Common
|40.3
|N/A
|Sankaku Nichibotsu Tarp-Weave Tank Top
|Uncommon
|45.1
|N/A
|Composite-Coated Bitch V.13 T-Shirt
|Uncommon
|55.2
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Torn Polyamide-Blend Camo T-Shirt
|Uncommon
|54.4
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Torn Sturdimesh T-Shirt
|Uncommon
|52.9
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Bloody Piggy Duoweave Cutout Tank
|Uncommon
|56.9
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|High-Tensile Cutout Tank
|Uncommon
|52.0
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|X Reinforced Polyamide Tank Top
|Uncommon
|54.7
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Tattered Plaid Crop Top
|Uncommon
|57.3
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Sturdi-Weave Bitch V.13 T-Shirt
|Uncommon
|55.2
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Torn Burn Corpo Shit Composite T-Shirt
|Uncommon
|53.6
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Torn Daemon Hunter Polyamide T-Shirt
|Uncommon
|51.4
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Night City Sturdimesh Racerback Tank
|Uncommon
|51.8
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Reine De Abeilles Bustier with Bulletproof Lining
|Uncommon
|56.4
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Semi-Formal Synfiber Button-Up
|Uncommon
|60.7
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Simple Duolayer Bustier
|Uncommon
|48.2
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Ripped Tamashi Polyamide Tank Top
|Uncommon
|49.5
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Desert Cross Strong-Weave Button-Up
|Uncommon
|56.7
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Extra-Reinforced Knotted Tank
|Uncommon
|50.9
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Red Leopard Button-Up with Composite Insert
|Uncommon
|49.8
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Ultralight Tested On Animals Polyamide Tank Top
|Uncommon
|55.0
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Worn Maelstrom Jacket
|Uncommon
|51.5
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Arcticombat Semi-Formal Button-Up
|Rare
|59.9
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Bara Kaika Syn-Leather Bustier
|Uncommon
|49.8
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Santa Muerte Heat-Resistant Tank Top
|Uncommon
|56.7
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Spotted Tank Top
|Uncommon
|50.1
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Ultralight Amande Rose Anti-Puncture Bra
|Uncommon
|49.7
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Ultralight Geisha Dream Polyamide Tank Top
|Uncommon
|55.2
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Mox Ultralight Tank Top with Micromesh Layer
|Uncommon
|53.7
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Old Netrunning Suit
|Uncommon
|51.0
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Once We Were Boosted Tank Top
|Uncommon
|51.7
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Punk Tank Top
|Uncommon
|58.1
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Light Elastomer Netrunning Suit
|Uncommon
|52.2
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Mallow Breeze Triweave Shirt and Vest
|Uncommon
|58.4
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Military-Grade Aramid Netrunning Suit
|Uncommon
|57.6
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|El Dorado Aramid-Weave Dress Shirt and Vest
|Uncommon
|51.0
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Extra-Durable Striped Tank Top
|Uncommon
|58.5
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Extra-Sturdy Deadly Lagoon Tank Top
|Uncommon
|52.5
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Atomic Blast Composite Armor-Weave Combat Shirt
|Uncommon
|52.2
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Canine Power Duolayer Tank Top
|Uncommon
|55.7
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Composite Geisha Combat Shirt
|Uncommon
|55.3
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Cowboy Shirt and Vest
|Uncommon
|51.9
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Simple Biker Aramid-Weave Turtleneck
|Uncommon
|47.3
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Stylish Double-Weave Shirt and Vest
|Uncommon
|53.6
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Tear-Resistant Office Shirt and Vest
|Uncommon
|51.2
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Spotted Flexi-Membrane Bustier
|Uncommon
|60.5
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Stylish Atomic Blast Composite Bustier
|Uncommon
|53.3
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Reinforced Breathable Dress Shirt
|Uncommon
|53.6
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Samurai Combat Turtleneck
|Uncommon
|55.9
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Puncture-Resistant Nusa T-Shirt
|Uncommon
|50.6
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Utilitarian Burn Corpo Shit T-Shirt
|Uncommon
|47.1
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Bermuda Triangle Protective-Mesh Muscle Tank
|Uncommon
|54.5
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Simple Duolayer Bustier
|Uncommon
|54.1
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Braindance Blue Trilayer Long-Sleeve
|Uncommon
|59.2
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Melting Hottie Tank Top
|Uncommon
|49.5
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Purple Dragon Aramid-Weave Tank Top
|Uncommon
|55.8
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Psycho Flexiweave Long-Sleeve
|Uncommon
|54.1
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Flexi-Membrane Leather Bra
|Uncommon
|56.1
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Reinforced Spotted Bra
|Uncommon
|52.9
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Reinforced-Seam Sporty Tank Top
|Uncommon
|54.6
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Basic Tank Top
|Uncommon
|55.5
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
Outer Torso
In Cyberpunk 2077, these are the things that you wear on top of Inner Torso.
|Clothing Item
|Rarity
|Stats
|Location
|Sturdy Shoulder Straps
|Rare
|91.0
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Puncture-Resistant Long Coat
|Uncommon
|100.9
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Valentinos Leather Shoulder Straps
|Uncommon
|92.5
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Fairy Frost Trench Coat With Protective Mesh
|Uncommon
|89.4
|Looted close to the Beat on the Brat side job in Kabuki, Watson.
|Mini Coolquilt Foldtop
|Uncommon
|92.9
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Biker Vibe Composite-Lined Cystaljock Bomber
|Uncommon
|92.1
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Polycarbonate Western Fringe Vest
|Uncommon
|96.4
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Yūnami Formal Hybrid Duoweave Jacket
|Uncommon
|94.4
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Torikkusutā Aramid-Weave Crystaljock Bomber
|Uncommon
|95.7
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Kōtetsu No Ryū Coat
|Common
|25.7
|Looted from Yorinobu Arasaka’s room during The Heist
|Smiley Hard Anti-Puncture Windbreaker
|Uncommon
|97.6
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Kang Tao Stretchy Motorcycle Jacket
|Uncommon
|86.8
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Durable Synweave Corporate Dress
|Uncommon
|96.3
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Powder Pink Trivanadium Alloy Ballistic Vest
|Rare
|93.5
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Scav Ballistic Vest
|Uncommon
|94.4
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Mini Coolquilt Foldtop
|Uncommon
|92.9
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Biker Vibe Composite-Lined Cystaljock Bomber
|Uncommon
|92.1
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Arasaka Formal Jacket With Light Armorplating
|Uncommon
|91.4
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|AT-AK Reinforced Biker Coat
|Uncommon
|93.9
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Police Ballistic Vest
|Uncommon
|92.4
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Coral Cutout Bodysuit
|Uncommon
|92.0
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Old Windbreaker
|Uncommon
|95.7
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Murasaki Tear-Resistant Yukata
|Uncommon
|103.8
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Polyamide-Lined Rocker Jumpsuit
|Uncommon
|100.9
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Hand-Reinforced Hooded Denim Cut-Off
|Uncommon
|92.7
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Junge Werther Reinforced Leather Biker Vest
|Uncommon
|97.1
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Tamashī Enhanced Short Puffer
|Rare
|93.2
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Murasaki Tear-Resistant Yukata
|Uncommon
|103.8
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|NCPD Aramid Collar
|Rare
|94.8
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Cyan Multiresist Evening Jacket
|Rare
|98.8
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Arasaka Polyamide Corpo-Skirt
|Uncommon
|97.6
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Spotted Armor-Coated Corpo-Skirt
|Uncommon
|91.6
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Graffiti Carbon-Composite Edgerunner
|Uncommon
|95.2
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Practical Plaid Shirt With Micromesh
|Uncommon
|96.4
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Tyger Claws Ceramic-Laminate Aramid Collar
|Uncommon
|91.1
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Lazr-Mosaic Anti-Shrapnel Rockerjack
|Rare
|93.8
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Mox Nanoplastic Collar
|Uncommon
|91.0
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Polyamide-Hooded Duolayer Bomber
|Uncommon
|96.1
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Silber Irbis Bolero GMO-Weave Bomber
|Uncommon
|90.0
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Inner Flame Flame-Resistant Rockerjack
|Uncommon
|98.7
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Light Spirit Animal Chem-Resistant Bomber
|Uncommon
|88.3
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Night City Biker Jacket
|Rare
|87.5
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Armor-Quilted Jacket
|Uncommon
|102.0
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Magenta Bee Trilayer Hybrid Puffer Vest
|Uncommon
|90.9
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Thermoset Military Field Jacket
|Uncommon
|94.0
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Militech Armorfiber Tactical Harness
|Rare
|85.8
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Syncotton Cocktail Jacket
|Rare
|95.8
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Old Camo Shoulder Straps
|Uncommon
|89.3
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Golden Mean Elegant Chem-Resistant Biker Jacket
|Uncommon
|92.7
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Hardened Rubber Biker Jacket
|Uncommon
|96.7
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Nanostitched Short Puffer
|Uncommon
|102.5
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Synweave Armor-Coated Yukata
|Uncommon
|94.0
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Wakai Umi Flame-Resistant Yukata
|Uncommon
|95.7
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|NCPD Reinforced Ballistic Vest
|Uncommon
|98.1
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Shabby Hooded Cut-Off
|Uncommon
|88.6
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Blurry Road Thermoset-Fiber Biker Jacket
|Uncommon
|95.6
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Magenta Puncture-Resistant Multilayer High-Collar Vest
|Uncommon
|92.5
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Neokitsch Pasion Purpura Polyamide Foldtop
|Uncommon
|98.8
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Asa No Heiwa Enhanced Yukata
|Uncommon
|90.1
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Zolotoy Uley Soviet-Style Fireproof Windbreaker
|Uncommon
|93.7
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Spunky Monkey Aramid Coat
|Rare
|90.9
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Basic Ballistic Vest
|Uncommon
|99.6
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Polyamide Jumpsuit
|Uncommon
|95.8
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Cut-Off With Protective Underlayer
|Rare
|84.9
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Bloody Piggy Cut-Off
|Uncommon
|85.5
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Golden Mean Hybrid-Weave Flame-Resistant Coat
|Uncommon
|2.6
|Looted during the Chippin’ In side job
|Light Synfiber Evening Jacket
|Uncommon
|97.1
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Ultralight Shine Spectrum Trench Coat
|Uncommon
|91.1
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Durable High-Collar Vest
|Rare
|94.6
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Hardened Leather Foldtop
|Uncommon
|95.5
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Night City Lightweight Carbon-Fiber Sleeveless Field Jacket
|Uncommon
|57.3
|Looted during the I Walk The Line mission
|Lightning Rider Reinforced Racing Suit
|Common
|57.3
|Looted during the I Walk The Line job
|Replica of Johnny’s Samurai Jacket
|Rare/Iconic
|90.2
|Given to you by Rogue during the Chippin’ In side job
|Voodoo Boys Anti-Interference Netrunner Jacket
|Uncommon
|53.9
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Timeworn Trench Coat
|Legendary
|62.9
|Looted during the latter half of the Transmission mission in Pacifica
|Durable Synweave Corporate Skirt
|Uncommon
|48.5
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Impact-Absorbent Padded Biker Vest
|Uncommon
|53.3
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Kani Kara Titanium-Reinforced Composite Breastplate
|Uncommon
|53.6
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Animals Heavy Composite-Plated Tactical Harness
|Uncommon
|58.6
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Arasaka Ultralight Hybrid Tactical Harness
|Uncommon
|51.2
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Corporate Armor-Plated Aramid Breastplate
|Uncommmon
|54.7
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Second Conflict Biker Jacket
|Common
|N/A
|N/A
|Spiked Maelstrom Short-Sleeve Jacket
|Epic
|22.3
|Looted during The Pickup mission
|Arasaka Polycarbonate-Laced Bulletproof Aramid Vest
|Epic
|28.9
|Looted during The Heist mission
|Shie3ld Superb Combatweave Aramid Breastplate
|Uncommon
|55.1
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|6th Street Tactical Harness
|Uncommon
|54.7
|Avante Si Parla Moda in Corpo Plaza, City Center
|Limited Edition Loose-Fit Shirt with Protective Mesh
|Uncommon
|52.7
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Microplate-Lined Camo Vest
|Uncommon
|55.2
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Militech Heavy Tactical Vest
|Uncommon
|47.5
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Purple Force Tactical Jumpsuit
|Uncommon
|51.3
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Wraiths Dual-Reinforced Shoulder Straps
|Uncommon
|49.3
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Animals Reinforced Carbon-Fiber Shoulder Straps
|Uncommon
|54.9
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Arte Urbano Elegantly Nanostitched Shirt
|Uncommon
|51.4
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Burn Corpo Shit Duolayer Coat
|Uncommon
|47.0
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Lady In Blue Synweave Vest
|Uncommon
|52.8
|Vendor in the Trailer Park in the middle of Santo Domingo and the Badlands
|Denim Biker Jacket with Thermoactive Collar
|Uncommon
|50.7
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Final Impulse Duolayer Puffer Vest
|Uncommon
|50.1
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|JSHLX Reinforced Puffer Vest
|Uncommon
|50.1
|Stylishly shop in Rancho Coronado, Santo Domingo
|Military Aramid Collar
|Uncommon
|50.9
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Militech Reinforced Composite Field Jacket
|Uncommon
|53.0
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Muddy NCPD Vest
|Uncommon
|50.1
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Classic Anti-Puncture Shirt
|Uncommon
|52.8
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Graffiti Ultraresistant Duolayer Vest
|Uncommon
|54.5
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|HEBI Tsukai Cashmere-Nanofiber Shirt
|Uncommon
|49.7
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Sleeveless Armor-Plated Field Jacket
|Uncommon
|53.7
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Tyger Claws Reinforced Edgerunner
|Uncommon
|57.1
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Valentinos Armor-Plated Thermoset Aramid Collar
|Uncommon
|53.2
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Valentinos Dual-Weave Edgerunner
|Uncommon
|50.6
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Hardy Dandylon Cocktail Jacket
|Uncommon
|50.5
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Simple Bolero Rubber-Coated Bomber
|Uncommon
|50.3
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|6th Street Makeshift Ballistic Vest
|Uncommon
|48.7
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Amber-04 Titanium-Plated Ballistic Vest
|Uncommon
|53.7
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Arasaka Thermoset Aramid Collar
|Uncommon
|57.3
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Synthetic Corporate Jacket
|Uncommon
|54.8
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Urban Jungle High-Collar Reinforced Leather Vest
|Uncommon
|49.2
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Comfortable Midori Biofabric Cocktail Jacket
|Uncommon
|53.3
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Composite-Lined Long Vest with Pattern
|Uncommon
|49.3
|Fashion shop (West Wind Estate) in Pacifica
|Icon America Duolayer Western Fringe Vest
|Uncommon
|51.7
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Punk High-Collar Vest
|Uncommon
|48.9
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Shirokuro High-Collar Composite-Lined Vest
|Uncommon
|52.4
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Enhanced High-Collar Vest
|Uncommon
|55.6
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Formal Jacket with Composite Insets
|Uncommon
|54.8
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Graffiti Detachable Collar
|Uncommon
|57.5
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Basic Detachable Reactive-Fiber Collar
|Uncommon
|48.3
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Basic Polycarbonate Foldtop
|Uncommon
|56.7
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Camo Foldtop
|Uncommon
|51.4
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Danse Macabre Crop Sweater
|Uncommon
|56.4
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Militech Armor-Quilted Aramid Vest
|Uncommon
|56.0
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Tyger Claws Reinforced Tactical Harness
|Uncommon
|56.5
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Alba Estiva Crop Sweater
|Uncommon
|56.0
|Stylishly shop (Wellsprings) in Heywood
|Kang Tao Metalstitch Aramid Vest
|Uncommon
|55.1
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|M4RBL3 Titanium-Pleated Ballistic Vest
|Uncommon
|52.2
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Melting Ceramic Membrane Pozer-Jacket
|Uncommon
|56.3
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|CY-4N Hybrid-Knit Aramid Tactical Vest
|Uncommon
|50.1
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Decadencia Verde Bulletproof Tactical Harness
|Uncommon
|52.5
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Flazh Armored Thermoset Tactical Harness
|Uncommon
|49.5
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Border Guard Multilayer Aramid Vest
|Uncommon
|50.8
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Canine Power Hybrid-Stitch Pozer-Jacket
|Uncommon
|43.4
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Carbon Triangle Graphene-Weave Pozer Jacket
|Uncommon
|44.3
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Arasaka Ultralight Hybrid Tactical Harness
|Uncommon
|57.5
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|AT-AK Composite-Lined Edgerunner
|Uncommon
|51.5
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Bai Long High-Alloy Steel-Sequined Jacket
|Uncommon
|55.4
|Jinguji (Downtown) in City Center
|Reinforced-Laminate Military Flight Jacket
|Uncommon
|51.3
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Voodoo Boys Anti-Interference Netrunner Jacket
|Uncommon
|47.8
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Arasaka Waterproof Combat Turtleneck
|Uncommon
|52.5
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Powder Pink Light Polyamide Blazer
|Uncommon
|52.2
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Punk Ultraweave Flight Jacket
|Uncommon
|53.1
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Elegant Hybrid-Lining Pencil Dress
|Uncommon
|50.3
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Kyuketsuki Flame-Resistant Polyamide Rocker Coat
|Uncommon
|45.6
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Polyamide-Blend Suit Jacket
|Uncommon
|62.6
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Arasaka Polycarbonate Corporate Blazer
|Uncommon
|57.3
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Durable Synsilk Blazer
|Uncommon
|54.1
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Durable Synthetic Biker Coat
|Uncommon
|59.4
|Avante Si Parla Moda (Charter Hill) in Westbrook
|Tenka Muso Combat Motorcycle Jacket
|Uncommon
|55.3
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Ultralight Composite Vest
|Uncommon
|51.6
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Yellow Cobra Carbon-Reinforced Racing Suit
|Uncommon
|60.7
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Koumori Synleather Trench Coat
|Uncommon
|57.4
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Peach Syn-Thread Crop Sweater
|Uncommon
|45.0
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Polka Dot Trench Coat with Puncture-Resistant Lining
|Uncommon
|58.2
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Comfortable Midori Biofabric Cocktail Jacket
|Uncommon
|51.4
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Elegant Nanoweave Yukata
|Uncommon
|55.3
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Enhanced Aramid Vest
|Uncommon
|54.0
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Punk Short-Sleeve Dual-Membrane Jacket
|Uncommon
|48.4
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Victorian Rose Anti-Shrapnel Pencil Dress
|Uncommon
|61.0
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Bipolar Rainbow Hybrid-Weave Crop Sweater
|Uncommon
|51.2
|Saeko’s close to Sagan & Diamond (Japantown) in Westbrook
|Camo Combat Cut-Off
|Uncommon
|49.3
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Candy Pill Ultra-Durable Cut-Off
|Uncommon
|51.0
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Enhanced High-Collar Vest
|Uncommon
|53.6
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Microplated Punk Short-Sleeve Jacket
|Uncommon
|53.6
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Scav Plastic Windbreaker
|Uncommon
|54.5
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Aramid-Enhanced High-Collar Military Vest
|Uncommon
|48.2
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Basic Detachable Reactive-Fiber Collar
|Uncommon
|51.8
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Border Guard Ballistic Vest
|Uncommon
|53.7
|Ded Zed close to the Docks (Northside) in Watson
|Braindance Windbreaker
|Uncommon
|46.5
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Kang Tao Reinforced Tactical Vest
|Uncommon
|53.0
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Punk Boostweave Biker Jacket
|Uncommon
|59.1
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Warm Nanoweave Cotton Shirt
|Uncommon
|56.9
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Wool Suit Jacket with Reinforced Synfiber-Weave
|Uncommon
|51.6
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|6th Street Ultralight Windbreaker
|Uncommon
|51.3
|Stylishly shop close to Metro: Med Center (Little China) in Watson
|Rozovaya Reka Pencil Dress with Protective Membrane
|Uncommon
|59.2
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Second Conflict Cutout Body Suit
|Uncommon
|57.1
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Stylish Ten70 Daemon Hunter Coat
|Uncommon
|57.1
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
|Animals Power-Absorbent Jumpsuit
|Uncommon
|52.4
|Clothing vendor close to Sutter St. (Kabuki) in Watson
Unique Clothes
In Cyberpunk 2077, there are certain clothing items and complete Body-Suits that you cannot buy from Vendors or loot them from enemies.
You can wear these sets on top of your armor, but they do not provide any mechanical benefits. Details about these items is mentioned below:
|Clothing Item
|Rarity
|Location
|Militech Suit
|Uncommon
|Given to you for The Heist mission
|Militech Aramid-Weave Hazmat Suit
|Uncommon
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|NCPD Chem-Resistant Hazmat Suit
|Uncommon
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Virtual Jumpsuit
|Common
|Obtained during the Transmission mission
|Arasaka Hazmat Suit
|Rare
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo
|Johnny’s Shirt
|Iconic
|Obtained from a Side Job called “Parasite”
|Johnny’s Pants
|Rare
|Found inside a pink suitcase in a gig named “Psychofan”
|Johnny’s Shoes
|Rare
|Found inside a Bootleg Locker during the Family Heirloom Gig
|Johnny’s Aviators
|Rare
|Can be ontained during a Side Job called “Chippin’In.”
|Arasaka Space Suit
|Rare
|Obtained during the Path of Glory Epilogue. Choose to enter the well after completing Rogue’s Path or the Secret Ending.
|Aldecados Rally Bolero Jacket
|Legendary
|Obtained during the “We Gotta Live Together” Main Job. You have to do Panam’s Path and play through the Nomad ending to get this Jacket.
|Fake Samurai Jacket
|Iconic
|Fake Samurai Jacket can be obtained during a Side Job named “Small Man, Big Mouth.”
|Neoprene Diving Suit
|N/A
|Neoprene Diving Suit can be obtained by completing the “Pyramid Song” Side Job.
|Bandage Wrapping
|N/A
|Bandage Wrapping can be obtained by progressing through the story
|Arasaka Hazmat Suit
|Rare
|Vendor at The Manufactory in Arroyo, Santo Domingo