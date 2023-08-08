The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is not only filled with dangerous enemies but also environments. While some areas are naturally difficult to traverse because of fire or poison, some might seem safe but are filled with traps. We are here to help you find and disarm these traps in Baldur’s Gate 3 so you can progress through such areas without dying.

How to detect traps in BG3

First things first, you need to be able to actually detect traps in BG3 before you can disable them. If you fail the skill check to detect traps, they will definitely blow up and damage you considerably.

Most of the time Traps are found at underground locations like a crypt or tomb. When walking in areas that might have traps, your characters will automatically perform Perception skill checks. If the Perception succeeds, you will see the trap glowing and get the Disarm option. If one character fails the skill check, try to detect it with another.

A character has a greater chance of locating a trap if their Perception level is high. If you locate a trap while moving, your character will avoid it as long as you don’t walk right across the trap.

How to disarm traps in Baldur’s Gate 3

The trap disarm toolkit as the name suggests, disarms traps. Just simply right-click on the trap and then click on the “Disarm” option to disarm the trap using the trap disarm toolkit. The Disarming of traps depends on the Sleight of Hand skill while using the tool kit. You should have plenty of toolkits to use this method.

Where to find Trap Disarm Kits

Traps Disarm Kits can be purchased from different vendors located at several places in Baldur’s Gate 3. These kits can be bought purchased for 10GP for a piece. The Vendors are located at the following places, among others

Emerald Grove

Shattered Sanctum

Myconid Village

Zhentarim Hideout

Toll House

Apart from these, you can also find trap disarm kits as loot from containers or among dead bodies.

For some environmental traps in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can try to trigger them from a distance and hope they don’t destroy the loot nearby or the damaging explosion isn’t big enough to hurt you. If a trap is on the ground, try throwing some rock or a barrel at the trap. This should trigger and once the trap’s effect goes away, you are clear to cross.

Do keep in mind that this method of “disarming” traps in BG3 does not work if the trap is set to trigger on interaction like opening a chest or a sarcophagus.