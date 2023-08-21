Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Races For Wizard

As a Wizard, movement speed doesn’t matter, so playing a taller or shorter race in Baldur’s Gate 3 does not give you any advantage. You can go with any option you like or maybe choose a particular race with proficiency in something you like.

Wizards are considered masters of spells, allowing you to deal insane amounts of elemental damage in BG3. In addition, they have a vast spell pool, which gives them a lot of flexibility in any combat encounter to deal with different types of (elemental) damage.

Even if the enemies resist one type, you can always modify that spell and use different types to counter them. This way, you can even manipulate them into falling asleep during encounters.

The only downside to the Wizard is that it doesn’t have any armor proficiency or relevant or good weapon proficiency. This results in them having a low health pool in BG3.

Here we have prepared a list of all the best races you can use for Wizard Class in Baldur’s Gate 3. These include:

Drow (Seldarine)

High-Elf

Halfling

Rock Nome

Drow (Seldarine)

Regarding the best race for Wizard, the Drow race doesn’t fail to disappoint, as it stands above the rest in BG3. Unlike the Elves, the Drow benefits by getting Superior Darkvision because they live in the Underdark.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This way, they can cast it and disrupt the enemy’s vision useless at a specific radius allowing you to attack them with powerful spells. Moreover, they come equipped with abilities such as Drow Weapon Training, which makes it good for casters. These include Rapier, Shortsword, Hand Crossbow expertise, etc.

Furthermore, if you plan on playing a long-ranged character who can use spells as ranged attacks, then the Seldarine Drow will present a good option for the Wizard class.

High Elf

By selecting the High Elf race for the Wizard class in BG3, you get the elf traits such as Darkvision and Fey Ancestry. These will give you advantages on saving throws against being charmed, and you won’t be put to sleep.

Coming onto the weapon Proficiencies part, the ones you gain here from the High Elf include Shortsword and Longsword proficiencies. These will benefit your Wizard class, as most other races don’t come pre-equipped with any martial proficiencies in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Regarding skill points, you get +1 in Intelligence, contributing to your race selection regarding Wizard class in BG3. Moreover, the +2 point to dexterity also ensures the survivability factor for your Wizard, so having a bit more AC will always be beneficial for you too.

Halfling

You can also go with choosing the Halfling Race to go with the wizard class. This way, you can benefit from the Lucky racial effect equipped with this race. The effects include that it will prevent you from rolling one’s a couple of times when it comes to an Attack Roll, Ability Check, or Saving Throw in Baldur’s Gate 3.

You may not gain much from the Attack Roll point of view, but if you look at the rest, these will benefit from its effects. Like in the case of Ability checks such as intimidation checks etc., you can do free re-rolls to get those bonus points.

Moreover, you can open locks, disarm traps, and do everything. So all these aspects will contribute towards making this race one of the best choices for the Wizard class in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Rock Gnome

This race has reduced movement speed, just like halflings and dwarves, but they come equipped with race features such as Gnome Cunning in BG3.

This gives them an advantage on three abilities: Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma, which can be considered when choosing this race amongst others for the Wizard class in BG3.

Regarding Skill points for the Rock Gnomes, they get +2 to Intelligence and +1 to Constitution, so they fit the Wizard class description perfectly.