Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Level 5 Spells For Each Class

Level 5 spells in Baldur’s Gate 3 are the second-highest-ranked spells after Level 6 spells. They are one of the most integral parts of your arsenal and provide great assistance when dealing with high-level enemies. They serve different purposes when it comes to their damage output.

Also, each class has a certain level of spell that boosts the damage of their attacks and makes it easy for the party to defeat certain bosses. Below we will explain the best Level 5 Spells for each Baldur’s Gate 3 class.

Best level 5 spells for Bard

The Bard class primarily draws power from their Charisma stat in Baldur’s Gate 3. This class possesses a 1d8 Hit Dice and masters almost every weapon there is to offer. Additionally, It consists of three major subclasses that use spells and Cantrips just by using their performance, making it a class best used by creative people.

Spell Type Effect Animate Objects Transmutation Animate 10 objects while managing their actions. Awaken Transmutation Grant beasts human-like senses for a month Dominate Person Enchantment Summon a humanoid that creates a Wisdom Saving throw each time it endures damage. Raise Dead Necromancy Summon 10 days old corpses Seeming Illusion 4 party members become unrecognizable bard class level 5 spells

Best level 5 spells for Cleric

The Cleric class focuses primarily on Wisdom, with saving throws being Charisma and Wisdom. This class consists of seven subclasses, each evenly stronger than the other. Furthermore, Cleric possesses a 1d8 Hit Dice similar to Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3. It acts as a support class for a Healing class and works best with rebuffing spells.

Spell Type Effect Dispel Evil and Good Abjuration Exile a creature with either a good or evil alignment Greater Restoration Abjuration Terminate any source of health reduction Planar Binding Abjuration Take over an enemy’s mind and make it an ally Raise Dead Necromancy Summon 10 days old corpses Scrying Divination Sense any creature in its base (see and hear) best level 5 spells for clerics table

Best level 5 spells for Druid

Similar to Clerics, the Druid class also scales in Wisdom. It has Wisdom and Intelligence as its saving throws. In addition to that, it possesses a 1d8 Hit Dice in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, this class is not known to wield heavy weapons but can work best with light and medium-weight weapons with each of its three classes.

Spell Type Effect Antilife Shell Abjuration Distances creatures from you (excluding undead and constructs) Awaken Transmutation Grant beasts human-like senses for a month Commune with Nature Divination Gain knowledge regarding the nearby area. Contagion Necromancy Provides the target to choose to be affected by 6 diseases. Planar Binding Abjuration Take over an enemy’s mind and make it an ally table for best level 5 spells for a druid

Best level 5 spells for Sorcerer

Sorcerer is a Charisma-based class in Baldur’s Gate 3 that focuses on Charisma. It has Charisma and Constitution as its saving throws. Additionally, it possesses a 1d6 Hit Dice primary and wields light weapons such as quarterstaffs, daggers, etc.

Spell Type Effect Animate Objects Transmutation Animate 10 objects while managing their actions. Cloud Kill Conjuration Shade a cloud above that deals poison damage Creation Illusion Summon a nonliving entity made out of minerals Dominate Person Enchantment Summon a humanoid that creates a Wisdom Saving throw each time it endures damage. Hold Monster Enchantment Cause paralysis to a creature table for best level 5 spells for sorcerer

Best level 5 spells for Warlock

Warlock scales mainly with Wisdom in Baldur’s Gate 3. This class possesses a 1d8 Hit Dice and consists of Charisma and Wisdom as its primary saving throws. Furthermore, Warlock is divided into three subclasses it can specialize in. They commonly use light weapons and armor.

Spell Type Effect Contact Other Plane Divination Ask questions to an extraplanar entity Dream Illusion Deal damage to a creature in its dream Hold Monster Enchantment Cause paralysis to a creature Scrying Divination Sense any creature in its base (see and hear)

Best level 5 spells for Wizard

Wizard is an intelligent class in BG3. Therefore, it scales primarily with Intelligence while having Wisdom and Intelligence as its main saving throws. Additionally, It possesses eight subclasses, the most subclasses in the game, and has a 1d6 Hit Dice along. Lastly, Wizard wields weapons such as Daggers, Crossbows, and Darts. They are your main spellcasters in the game and possess a wide arsenal of spells that they can bring to bear.