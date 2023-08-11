Baldur’s Gate 3 Prepared Spells Guide

Prepared spells mean the spells that you have learned and have readied to be cast in Baldur’s Gate 3. Whenever you level up with a caster, you will have a chance to learn spells. There are “known spells” and you get your prepared spells from them.

Prepared Spells are the spells that you can actually cast. These will be shown in your at the bottom of the screen and you can easily use them in and out of a battle. Preparing spells can be tricky if a player doesn’t know how.

How to prepare spells in BG3

You cannot prepare spells if you are in the middle of a fight or a battle so you’ll have to wait until you are out of combat. Only wizards and clerics can prepare or switch spells when they are out of combat.

Other spellcasters like Druids and Paladins must wait until they are leveled up or take a long rest before preparing spells.

To prepare or switch spells, press K or click on the spell book icon on the top of your screen. Now you will see some highlighted spells. The highlighted ones are in your Hot bar, and you can use them in battle.

If there are empty slots, you can prepare spells by dragging the spell from the known list and dropping them here in the blank space. You can highlight spells by right-clicking on them so you can use them in your upcoming fight.

You can also switch spells if there are no empty slots. But switching spells works if you are switching between the spells with the same level. For example, you can only switch out a level 1 spell with a level 1 spell. Similarly, you can switch out a level 2 spell with a level 2 spell.

To switch, click on the spell you want to switch out from the prepared spell list to drop it in Baldur’s Gate 3. And then click on the spell you want to add from the known list.

Double-check on the hot bar to see if all the spells you intended are in your Hot bar. If not, right-click on them to highlight them.