Baldur’s Gate 3 Bernard Boss Guide

Bernard is one of the bosses that Baldur’s Gate 3 features during the game’s storyline. He is one of the robotic bosses in the Stalwart Guardian Automaton class. Bernard’s primary source of damage is dealing plenty of attacks that involve electrical damage.

Aside from fighting, Bernard can give a lot of items as a reward if you select the right dialogues.

Where to find Bernard in BG3

Go to the Underdark region to find Bernard in Baldur’s Gate 3. Once there, it would be best if you traveled to the Arcane Tower in the southwest corner of the Underdark.

You need to get inside the tower by climbing the walls using Feather Fall, which prevents fall damage. As Bernard is located on the top level of Arcane Tower, you need to use the help of the elevator.

To get to the top floor, you need to find and activate the electrical Generator which is powering the lift. To power the elevator, you need to find Sussur Blossom and add it inside the Generator as fuel to activate it.

After powering, hop on the elevator to reach the top floor. Once there, you will find Bernard near the stairs.

Bernard dialogue options

Once you have found Bernard in Baldur’s Gate 3, he will ask you a couple of dialogue questions:

“New sounds through damp and dark oppression break/ is it the foe, that foul, contemptuous heel?”

You need to select “Or art thou friend, a rescue from my lonely wake?” from the dialogues as the answer.

“Command as you see fit, my lord, my liege.”

You need to select “How can I trust? How will I ever know? / How can I show myself, my darkest me?” from the dialogues as the answer to getting Guiding Light.

If you want Bernard to hug you, select “The silence stretches on – I’m all alone. / Please, can I hold your hands for a while?” from the options.

“If you do not, your deepest secrets show? / Reveal your truth, give what you wish to see.”

You need to select “Pick up the Guiding Light on the table and interact with Bernard” from the dialogues as the answer.

“Command as you see fit, my lord, my liege.”

You need to select “These empty sheets are all that’s left of you. / The last of all the thoughtless gifts you have.” To have a Potion of Greater Healing in your inventory.

How to defeat Bernard in Baldur’s Gate 3

The dialogues option mentioned above will not start the fight with BG3 Bernard. If you are willing to do so, you want to select the “There is light in every living thing” option to answer the third question.

Avoid attacks that Bernard is resistant to

To deal the most damage to Bernard, you need to hit him with attacks he is not resistant to. One example is magic attacks such as Sussar Bloom, which will let you deal melee damage by making Bernard unconscious for a short while.

Sussar Bloom will also allow Bernard and his allies to deal magic damage to you, as this is an antimagic flower. You must avoid attacks while fighting Bernard: “Piercing, Poison, Slashing, Lightning, Bludgeoning, and Fire.”

Use Protection from Lightning Spell

While fighting Bernard in BG3, he will primarily deal damage through various attacks involving electricity. One such example of a lightning attack is Thunder. The best way to get resistance from all the electrical attacks is by using the Protection From Lightning Spell in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Keep your Distance to Avoid Damage

If we look at Bernard’s attacks for the fight, we will find that most of his powerful attacks are short-range melee attacks. As for the long-range attacks, they are not as powerful as the others, so you can easily avoid them by keeping your distance from them.

Deal damage by Pushing him off the Arcane Tower

As you already know, Bernard is resistant to many attacks; therefore, our options for dealing with damage are minimal. But there is one exception to that, which is fall damage. You can do so by luring him off the side of the Arcane Tower and then pushing him off it. You will slash most of BG3 Bernard’s health in a single hit.

Bernard rewards and loot

Once you have managed to defeat Bernard in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will get the rewards listed below: