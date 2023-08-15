How to Get Sussur Bloom in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of unique and rare ingredients that help you and your party during your adventure. One such item is a Sussur Bloom in Baldur’s Gate 3 which is basically a mobile magic jammer and to complete a certain objective. Because of its anti-magic generating field, these flowers are needed to disable the turrets and activate the Arcane Tower. It also acts as a kryptonite for Spellcasters.

Where to find Sussur Bloom in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Sussur Bloom usually grows in dark and damp areas. There are two known places in BG3 from where you can find Sussur Blooms with a guarantee. Dread Hollow in the Underdark area of the game, and secondly behind the Arcane Tower at its bottom.

Arcane Tower

Here’s how to get the Sussur Bloom in Arcane Tower of BG3 easily:

First, when you’re in the tower open any door facing west. You can also do this from the outside of the tower as it protects you from the turrets inside.

You’ll spot a ledge you can walk on. From there, you can notice some massive blue mushrooms that act as a platform. Jump on them and use these mushrooms to keep going “downhill” till you are in the backyard of the Arcane Tower.

Pick up any Sussur Bloom flowers lying on the ground nearby and pick them up. You are going to need them later inside the Arcane Tower.

Dread Hollow

If you want to get the Sussur Blooms from the Dread Hollow in Underdark in BG3, there are many entrances from where you can reach Dread Hollow.

Once you reach the Dread Hollow you can find the Sussur Blooms planted around the Sussur Tree in BG3. You will come here to collect Sussur Tree Bark or pass through this area when trying to rescue the Mushroom picker and find Noblestalk.

How to use Sussur Bloom in BG3

From where you picked up the Sussur Bloom at the bottom of Arcane Tower turn around and you’ll find the basement door. Use a lockpick to open it.

Inside the basement, you’ll see the power generator. Use the Sussur Bloom flowers on the power generator. This will unlock the Arcane Tower and activate it, thus allowing the party to access it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Sussur Bloom flowers can also render the towers’ canons useless if you throw the flower close to them. Until you activate the tower to disable the turrets, throwing Sussur Bloom flowers around is the only way to survive against the arcane turrets.

Tactical use of Sussur Bloom

The other use of the Sussur Bloom in BG3 apart from the Arcane Tower quest is against enemies that cast spells. You can carry Sussur Blooms with a Martial melee character. When in range of the Sussur blooms flowers, the magic user enemies can’t use Misty Step or Shield.

This gives you an edge during difficult combat situations. Bear in mind once again these flowers completely nullify your party’s magical powers, so plan your gameplay accordingly.