Baldur’s Gate 3 All Mould Locations

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you will find the Adamantine Forge which you can use to create Adamantine equipment using moulds. The Adamantine Forge is found near the Grymforge, accessed through the Underdark. So ensure you have the latter unlocked before looking for the Adamantine Forge.

Secondly, to use the Adamantine Forge, you must pick up moulds scattered throughout the area. These Moulds let you craft the item they are named after and are a major part of the forging process. But knowing where to find these moulds in Baldur’s Gate 3 is tricky.

Adamantine Forge Location

The Adamantine Forge can be found in the Grymforge area within the Underdark. Once you are at the Underdark, make your way to the extreme southwestern region of the area, where you will find a lake with a dock. Use the boat to get to the other side of the lake, and you will find yourself in the Grymforge.

Once you are in the Grymforge, follow the map above and reach the area marked “The Ancient Forge”. The path is fairly straightforward. At the end of it, you will find a bunch of dwarves trying to clear some rubble.

Clear the rubble for them and head inside. Head up two flights of stairs, and you will come across a bridge. Head straight until you come across a dilapidated tower with a ledge. You need to cross it. Use the ‘Fly” spell to make it to the other side. Kill all the enemies present in the area. Right in the middle of the area, there is a circular motif on the floor. The set of double doors directly in front of it leads to the Adamantine Forge.

How to Find All Adamantine Forge Moulds

The moulds are scattered close to the forge in Baldur’s Gate 3. So finding them is not very hard. Just keep your eyes open and observe the area keenly to ensure you do not miss them. There are six moulds including one for a shield, a longsword, a scimitar, a splint, a mace, and a scale mail armor.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Shield Mould

To find the Shield Mould make your way to the first floor of the Grymforge. You will see a set of double doors right across from the bridge. Pick the locks on the door using thieves’ tools and head inside. Go up the two flights of stairs until you reach the end of the room. The Shield Mould can be found on a skeleton resting on the last bit of stairs.

Longsword Mould

To find the longsword mould, head back the way you came and use the level 3 spell “Fly” to get on the bridge directly in front of you. Alternatively, you can also use the level 2 spell Misty Step to teleport on top of it. The longsword mould is present right on the bridge.

Scimitar Mould

The Scimitar Mould can also be found nearby. Simply follow the bridge until you reach the last slope. Teleport or fly to the platform on the left side and do it again to reach the building further left. Head up the stairs and over the fiery chasm. The Mould will be on a skeleton next to the control panel.

Splint Mould

To the left of you is another building; use Fly or teleport to the area left of you, right over the chasm, and the splint Mould is resting just above a ledge.

Mace Mould

To find the Mace Mould continue upwards until you come upon an open area. Towards the very edge of the area, there is a table; on the table, you will find the Mace Mould. If you are keen-eyed, you will also notice that this is an alternate path to the Adamantine Forge, as the doors leading to it lie to the left side of the area.

Scale Mail Mould

Finally, the Scale Mail Mould can be found simply a few steps ahead of the table where you picked up the Mace Mould. Head towards your left, and it will be present on the ground.