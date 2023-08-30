Baldur’s Gate 3 Sarevok Anchev Boss Guide

In the land of BG3, there is one man that all Baldurians know, and his presence ignites dread in their stomachs. This man is Sarevok Anchev in Baldur’s Gate 3. He is a Bhaalist who caused a lot of entropy to Baldur’s Gate centuries ago.

Bhaal is called the Lord of Murder. Bhaalists are the followers of Bhaal who seek to offer sacrifices for the Lord of Murder. However, encountering Sarevok Anchev and even finding the temple is quite tricky. Speaking of difficulty, Defeating the horrific Bhaalist is also very tooth and nail.

But don’t worry; you can bring Sarevok down in Baldur’s Gate 3 with the right tactics and strategies. Given his presence in the previous Baldur’s Gate games, he is relatively easier to defeat.

Where to find Sarevok Anchev

Before you find him, you must progress in the ‘Investigating the Murders‘ quest. The quest will span over finding the victims on the Bhaalist target list and, later on, killing the assassins in the wine festival, and one of their corpses will grant you the Tombstone Shop key.

After that, you must complete the sub-quest “Chase down the serial killer.” You must warn Figaro in Facemaker’s Boutique in Baldur’s Gate 3. The killer will be present by the time you make it there. Kill him and acquire the next two requirements, which is to read the letter that he has.

Doing so will teach you the passphrase ‘Sicarius.’The last requirement is the bag of hands. This will be used to bypass the guard by offering him this later on. After that, navigate to Candulhallow’s Tombstones by fast traveling to Basilisk Gate and reach the red circle in the image below.

Unlocking it will require the Tombstone shop key in Baldur’s Gate 3. After that, traverse further doors that you see until you make it to an ending room. You will find a painting, take it down, find a button, Press it, and unlock a hidden passage that requires a passphrase. The passphrase is Sicarius, which you acquired by killing the serial killer.

This will then take you to the Bhaalist crypt. You will have to offer the bag of hands to the guard, allowing you to enter the Murder tribunal. However, you can still decline to provide the load of hands to the guard if you want to fight your way in. After you enter, Sarevok Anchev sits on a throne in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Sarevok Anchev Dialogue Options

As you approach him, a cutscene will play in which Sarevok instructs you that he has someone for you to murder. You can still fight him here in the throne room, but if you don’t choose that, He will take you where that creature is chained.

Then you get the choice to kill Valeria to become the Unholy assassin, Or you can decline the offer to kill Valeria, and then a battle takes place between you and Sarevok in Baldur’s Gate 3.

I suggest you try to fight him by taking the fight-provoking dialogues in the throne area, as the fight there would be less difficult as fewer opponents surround you. You can head to the ritual place and free Valeria from there as soon as you are done.

However, depending on the NPC that you have as your party members, you can expect different outcomes in the throne room. Say if you have Minsc or Jaheira in your party, Sarevok will feel provoked, given his history with each of them. There will be heated exchanges within the duration of the conversation.

How to defeat Sarevok Anchev in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are two approaches to defeating Sarevok: one in the throne room and one in the ritual room. We will go through each individually.

Throne Room

If you plan on defeating him just inside the throne room, kill the door guards, skip the part to reach him, and avoid initiating a conversation with him. Just get the high ground near the right side, block the staircase, and destroy the lingering ladder on the platform.

Then, equip the wall of stone spell and use it at the staircase to block all paths inside your elevated platform. Then, use your ranged specialized bows to perform ranged attacks on the Bhaalists. This will give you a significant advantage as it will waste their turns traversing around the side of the staircase passage.

In the meantime, you will damage Sarevok Anchev and his companions in BG3. When he reaches the cast stones, he uses an Erupting cinder to impede further and damage him. Then it won’t be much of a hassle to defeat him as he will have lost a large pool of health by then. Use AoE attacks like Cloudkill, Fireball, and Ice Storm.

Murder Tribunal

If you plan on killing him where Valeria is chained, I suggest you eliminate the numerous Sarevok Soldiers with ranged attacks and then focus on Sarevok. He is vulnerable to Polymorph, so he uses that often. For hitting, I will recommend Hold Person.

Spell of Sanctuary does not impede the AoE, and you can use Fireball to damage Sarevok Anchev in BG3. Try to debuff him by knocking him prone. Surround him and create a large radial field, including him, so it wastes its turns to traverse to one of your characters, and you can bomb him viciously with all characters in that radial.

Sarevok Anchev rewards and loot

After you defeat this large opponent, you can earn great rewards, including the Sword of Chaos. This sword is a must-have as it glows with a malicious light and offers excellent Proficiency unlocks. You will also get the Amulet of Bhaal that gives you the first blood bonus.

Moreover, you will also acquire the map to Bhaal temple, Sarevok’s Horned Helmet, and the Abattoir key in Baldur’s Gate 3.