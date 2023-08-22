Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Minthara Build Guide

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Minthara is one of your companions, and while making a build for her, you need to remember the spells. She belongs to the Paladin class, which naturally can benefit significantly from spells.

One of the qualities of Minthara is crowd control, meaning that she can fight multiple enemies simultaneously. This, paired with her ability to wear heavy armor, allows her to fight head-to-head with even the strongest enemies.

As you level up the Minthara Build in Baldur’s Gate 3, your spell slot will increase, and you can equip yourself to tackle enemies with various damage.

Best subclass for Minthara in BG3

Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3 belongs to the Paladin class, and within this class, you will have three subclass options to choose from:

Oath of Vengeance

Oath of Devotion

Oath of Ancients

Of all the subclasses that the Paladin class offer in Baldur’s Gate 3, the best class to choose for Minthara is Oath of Vengeance. It has the highest damage output of all three subclasses.

Minthara can use several spells that the Paladin class offers. Therefore, you need a subclass that can provide debuffs as a defense. The only downside of choosing this subclass is that it does not offer healing buffs, so you do need to add a healer to your party.

Best equipment for Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3

Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3 is not one of the strongest characters to build, but you can still deal much damage with the correct weapon.

Melee Weapons

Minthara build can benefit significantly from the spell, so we need a weapon in BG3 that can equip the spell to deal maximum damage. The best Melee weapon for the Minthara is the following:

Sword of Justice is an uncommon greatsword and can deal much damage using spells such as Cleave, Pommel Strike, and Lacerate Action. This means that Minthara can benefit a lot from it using this sword.

These spells associated with this sword can not only target multiple enemies at the same time but also can daze them. Also, you can inflict bleed by using a Lacerate spell on it.

Ranged Weapons

In Baldur’s Gate 3, we are looking for a ranged weapon that Minthara can use to benefit along with her spell Proficiency. The best-ranged weapon for Minthara in BG3 is:

Spellthief

Spellthief can be acquired from Auntie Ethel, allowing Minthara to deal magical damage from the projectiles. Not only that but Spellthief can also allow you to land critical hits on enemies.

If you land a critical hit, Spellthief will also allow you to regen the Level 1 Spell slot. Overall, Spellthief is the best-ranged weapon Minthara can benefit from regarding damage and spells.

Armor

BG3 Minthara does not have a lot of damage-resisting abilities, so you are looking for armor that can help her absorb plenty of damage. The best armor for Minthara is heavy armor which is listed below:

While choosing armor for the Minthara build, you are looking for a high Armor Class rating, and Helldusk armor provides one of the highest in BG3 at 21. This means wearing this armor will allow Minthara to preserve HP for a long time.

Helldusk Armor has Prime Aegis of Fire that can help you prevent damage from Fire. Also, with the help of Infernal Retribution, you can inflict the spell caster with burn damage.