Ark Valguero Resources Map Guide

It can get a bit tricky finding resources on the new Ark: Survival Evolved Valguero map. But worry not! Our Ark Valguero Resources Locations Guide will walk you through locations of all resources and collectibles in the new Ark: Survival Evolved map.

Ark Valguero Resource Map

Below we have also attached a Resource Map pointing out all the spots on the new Ark Valguero map:

Polymer

This is one of the easiest to harvest resources and you can find it in several locations as follows:

Location #1

The first location of the Polymer is at the following coordinates:

5 LAT

9 LON

This is the starter area on the river coast where you will find several dolphins outside the water. They will spawn there frequently and you can use a chainsaw and get the polymer.

Location #2

The second location of the Polymer is at the following coordinates:

7 LAT

1 LON

This is the snow biome on the top right corner of the map, with penguins that spawn there on the ice plates.

Location #3

The third location of the Polymer is at the following coordinates:

7 LAT

2 LON

At these coordinates in the Wyvern Scar, you can find some additional polymer. You can also get it from the crabs in the aberration area.

Pearls

Pearls are found on floors of water bodies. They are inside seashells that sit on the bottom of lakes and rivers. These shells look like dead fish lying on the floor and are white.

Location #1

6 LAT

5 LON

At 42.6/53.5, the bottom of the river is abundant with pearls that are lying on the floor waiting to be collected. Follow the trail of pearls as soon as you find one and you will find lots more afterward. Look for tube-shaped plants in clusters, you will find some pearls nearby.

Cementing Paste

This is probably one of the most useful resources in Ark: Survival Evolved as it is the main ingredient for building. It is usually found on water bodies and is a grey liquid-ish substance.

You can easily find cementing paste all over the beaver dams. There are a lot of small and big beaver dams scattered across the map along the river coast. Head to any one of them and you will find cementing paste in grey puddles that spawn there.

Location #1

2 LAT

4 LON

At 39.2/16.4, is a less popular but easy-to-utilize cementing paste spawn location. Here you will find beaver dams all across the water channel and cementing paste spawning there in abundance.

Oil

The oil will be found in oil pumps and drills where it is being dug out of the ground. Adversely, you can find it on coasts and riversides and inside the lake where it seeps out of the ground.

Location #1

9 LAT

7 LON

At 17.9/88.7, in the snow biome where you came for polymer earlier is the location for oil. Here you can find oil on the coast and underwater nearby.

Crystals and Obsidian

Crystals appear in flower-like clusters protruding from the ground while Obsidian is a black solid that is engraved sort of into the ground and you will usually find it at the slope and foot of cliffs and mountains.

Location #1

3 LAT

9 LON

At 14.3/81.9, in the snow biome, you will find a cliff at this location, at which you will find crystals scattered all around. Take your time to get across it and on this slope and its feet, you will find large areas of obsidian lying all over in rock form.

Location #2

0 LAT

1 LON

At 81.0/75.1, in the White Cliff area, there are loads of crystals clustered there and obsidian scattered down.

Similarly, in the Red Woods, you will find plenty of crystal and obsidian on a cliff and in elevated areas.

Sulfur

Sulfur is black coal-like solid, but not solid. You will find it in powder form with sulfur dust in the air around the area. You will most probably find it near volcanoes and in Wyvern locations.

Location #1

1 LAT

1 LON

At 08.1/77.1, inside the Wyvern Scar, there are loads of Sulfur littered all around the area just for you to collect.

Raw Salt

Location #1

1 LAT

0 LON

At 78.1/90.0, is a canyon sort of area, surrounded by steep hills all of which are covered in salt.

Cactus

Cactus plants come in small and large sizes. The small ones are almost spherical with flowers on top and the large ones are rods-like erect structures branching out on top.

To find Cactus, you’re going to have to scavenge the White Cliff area or maybe fly over it. What you are going to be looking for are the large cacti, beneath which you may also find small ones.

The thing about the White Cliff area is that you can find enough cactus, and even if you still want more, just search a little bit more.

Location #1

The first location of the Cactus is at the following coordinates:

84 LAT

69 LON

This is the South-Eastern corner of the map. At this location, there are pools, and cacti are found all around them.

Location #2

The Second location for Cactus is at the following coordinates:

82 LAT

88 LON

The location is the DLC region in Ark Valguero known as the White Cliffs. This is one of the best locations for getting Cacti but be very careful of the Deinonychus, Allosaurus, and Raptors near the resources.

Metals and Gems

Metals are the resource that is found in immense abundance and on the map everywhere you go. Thus, there is no specific location for finding metals.

Location #1

The first location of Metals and Gems is at the following coordinates:

84 LAT

69 LON

There is an entrance to a cave under a cliff just beside the lake. Enter it and follow the passageway to keep on going under. Once you reach 29.3/62.2, there will be an opening inside the ground.

There you will find different types of gems and metals. The gems will be brightly colored and shining. While the metals are inside black polished rocks that will be all over the place.

Beaver Dams

Location #1

The first location of Beaver Dams is at the following coordinates:

5 LAT

5 LON

On the Eastern side of the map on 59.5/71.5 coordinates, you will find the first location of the Giant Beaver Dams. Follow along the river towards the Green Obelisk to find more Beaver Dams.

The second location to find them is on the western side of the map at:

7 LAT

3 LON

This location is along with the river system. Roam around the area to find the Beaver Dams.

Silica

Silica is obtained from Silica Pearls in Ark Valguero. These Pearls are located throughout the map.

Location #1

The first location for Silica is at the following coordinates:

15 LAT

30 LON

This location is in the Snow Biome. The player will find a lake at these coordinates. Explore these areas to get lots of Silica.

Location #2

The second location for Silica is at the following coordinates:

6 LAT

6 LON

This location is in the Boreal Forest area. There is a waterfall at this location and around the waterfall Silica is located.

Other Resources

Other resources such as Fiber, Flint, Wood, Fat, and Stone are scattered throughout the map.